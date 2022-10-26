Read full article on original website
Car crashes into Bangor’s Bull Moose
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A car crashed into a building in Bangor Friday morning. It happened around 11 a.m. at Bull Moose on Hogan Road. Police say the driver is okay after the slow speed crash took out a pole outside the store. All the stores in The Maine Square...
New Data Says These Are The Top 10 Maine Towns to Shoot a Deer in & Number One Shocks Us All
It's almost time for one of the most popular seasons in the state of Maine's rich hunting history.. Whitetail Deer Season!. Rifle season for Whitetail Deer opens Saturday in the Pine Tree State and hunters from the New Hampshire to Canadian border will be heading out into the woods to try and bag the biggest trophy buck of their lives.
Bangor police respond to incident outside VA Clinic
BANGOR, Maine — Bangor police responded to an initial report of a "weapon discharge" outside the Bangor VA Clinic located at 35 State Hospital Drive around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 67-year-old male in his vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound, a...
Weekend community events
Various events at local businesses downtown. MDI YMCA Trunk or Treat, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Admission by donation. Ellsworth Public Library book sale. Located within the library in the Riverview room. Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Farmington:. Farmington Fright...
Halloween Events in Maine for the Weekend of 10/29 & 10/30
Halloween weekend is upon us, and with that, we have plenty of events for both the kids and the kids at heart. I have put together this handy dandy events schedule to help you plan out your weekend of Halloween fun. Halloween itself is going to have its own events schedule coming out shortly so keep an eye out for it. Enjoy the weekend!
Brewer house fire quickly knocked down by firefighters
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - A Brewer family is safe and accounted for after fire broke out at their home Saturday morning. Crews were called to the home on South Main Street around 8 a.m. Brewer’s Deputy Fire Chief tells TV5 the fire started in the attic, causing minor damage.
Residents escape home fire
BREWER — Saturday at approximately 7:56 a.m. the Brewer Fire Department was reportedly dispatched to South Main Street after reports of fire on the second level of the home. Lieutenant Brandon Randall said the fire started in the attic and could be a result of an electrical problem. All...
4 Great Steakhouses in Maine
If you live in Maine and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Maine that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely pay them a visit if you have never been to them.
Here’s the Possible Date Bangor Will Be Breaking Out the Snow Shovels
Winter will show up whether we like it or not. There's no escape. Every now and then, snow makes a super late appearance, and you almost let yourself wonder for just a minute if this is going to be a nice, slow year for snow. But usually, sometime in December or January, we start getting pummeled. But almost everyone gets a little giddy over the first snow of the year.
Bangor approves tiny home communities with new city ordinance
BANGOR, Maine — The city of Bangor is allowing a 'tinier' housing option to be built in town. City councilors recently approved a new ordinance allowing tiny home developments to be built in Bangor. "We see this as a piece of a whole slew of options that we want...
Authorities release surveillance video of missing Miami boy in a Maine Walgreens
HOULTON, Maine (WABI) - Authorities have released new surveillance video from a drugstore in Houlton believed to be of a missing Miami boy. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children and the FBI released video from a Walgreens. They say it shows 6-year-old Jorge “JoJo” Morales and confirms he...
Old Town police detective receives certification for child safety seat installation
OLD TOWN — If you’re a parent of small children who still ride in car seats, you may want to double-check that you’re securing your child in that car seat the right way. Old Town police detective Alyshia Canwell was recently certified as a child passenger safety technician, which means Canwell can now demonstrate to families the proper way to secure children into any car seat.
Knights of Columbus Support Robotics
BANGOR — The Knights of Columbus have awarded a cash donation to a local high school robotics team. Through a spaghetti dinner the Knights of Columbus were able to raise $2,500 for the All Saints Robotics Team. According to the Robotics team coach, Casey Murphy, in the years since...
No. 3 Camden Hills takes down No. 2 Bangor to advance to Class A North final
BANGOR – No. 3 seed Camden Hills is off to Class A North girls soccer final after their 3-1 win over No. 2 seed Bangor on Saturday.Three different players scored the Windjammers’ three goals. Britta Denny got the scoring started just under 90 seconds into the game and Brenna Mackey would cash in under 5 minutes later after a 40-yard run that saw her juke out three Ram defenders.
The Governor's Restaurant in Old Town, ME
If you’re going to the Governor’s on the weekend, you better call (207-827-4277) ahead to ensure you’ll be seated, especially if there are a bunch of you. After August, college students typically fill the seats to get some genuine home cooking.
No. 2 Skowhegan takes care of No. 7 Brewer en route to Class B North semis
SKOWHEGAN – 2-seed Skowhegan defeated 7-seed Brewer 42-6 on Friday night in the Class B North quarterfinals. Riverhawks QB Adam Savage was the star of the game, particularly in the 1st half. His top plays included a touchdown pass to Tyler Annis, a rushing touchdown, and a long run that set up a Hunter McEwan rushing touchdown. Skowhegan would lead 35-0 at the half.
Community celebrates spooky holiday season during “Trunk or Treat” event
OLD TOWN — The Holy Family Church in Old Town held their trunk or treat festivities. Kids and adults came ready to scare while racking up a few treats. Brunswick Street was full of parents, kids and community members from neighboring towns happy to celebrate with a night of spooky fun.
Pet of the Week
BANGOR – Kathryn Ravenscraft came on the Good Morning Maine show today with the Pet of the Week from Bangor Humane Society. To learn more about pet adoption and listings, head to Bangor Humane Society’s website.
Maine looking to build on Quinnipiac win, hosts another ranked opponent this weekend
ORONO – Over the weekend, Maine hockey had probably the biggest win of the Ben Barr era, taking down a top five team at the Alfond. Not only did the Black Bears beat No. 3 Quinnipiac in their home opener Saturday, they shut out the Bobcats, with the scoreboard reading 4-0 after the final horn. The game was scoreless after two periods, but then Maine erupted for all four of their goals in the final fifteen minutes. But, the offense wasn’t the bright spot in that one.
No. 8 Orono shocks No. 1 Dexter in 8-Man Small semifinals
DEXTER – Orono Red Riots football continued their improbable playoff run Saturday as they knocked off the top-seeded Dexter Tigers to advance to the 8-Man Small North final. In a game that was 31-8 at the half, the Red Riots would continue to pile it on in the 2nd half as QB Jack Brewer would throw a touchdown bomb to Kase Walston. Brewer would add two more touchdown passes to Caden Gray and Will Francis to give him seven total on the day.
