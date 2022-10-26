Impact100 calling Wausau area nonprofits to apply for $100,000 grant

Wausau Pilot & Review

A Wausau nonprofit organization is recruiting women to donate money toward a $100,000 transformative grant to be awarded to a local organization next year.

Impact100 Greater Wausau is a organization of women who believe that together they can do more to support Marathon County nonprofits. Their goal is to award one $100,000 transformative grant yearly.

Each year, the group accomplishes this mission by recruiting at least 100 women, each of whom donates $1,100. $1,000 of each gift is pooled into the transformative grant, while the remaining $100 covers Impact100 Greater Wausau’s operating expenses. At an awards ceremony in May, each donor votes for one of the finalists that have been selected from among the projects that local nonprofits have proposed. The organization that receives the most votes is awarded the $100,000 Impact Grant.

The organization will reveal on Jan. 9 the number of women who donated during this grant cycle. If membership exceeds 100, grant finalists will be awarded Merit Grants. If 200 members are recruited, the organization will award two separate $100,000 in May. Last year, Impact100 Greater Wausau had 138 members.

Impact100 Greater Wausau awarded their first $100,000 grant in the spring of 2021. The recipient was Boys and Girls Club of the Wausau Area which used the grant money to build a teaching kitchen for youth. The kitchen provides a space for kids to learn healthy eating habits, lifelong cooking skills, as well as an opportunity to begin exploring the vocation of culinary arts.

In the spring of 2022, Good News Project (GNP) was awarded the second grant. GNP serves the Wausau area through their durable medical equipment lending program, as well as by providing a place to recycle outdated electronics. GNP is using the grant to purchase a forklift and jib crane, as well as to fund a new volunteer coordinator position.

Impact100 Greater Wausau is encouraging area nonprofits to consider applying for the next $100,000 grant. They will be holding an informational session for all area nonprofits on Nov. 16 to discuss the grant application process, including timelines and requirements. This will be followed by an engagement session to allow for conversation and discussion between nonprofit leaders and Impact100 members.

A second informational session is set for Dec. 8 and will be virtual. Attendance is not required at either informational session to apply. The deadline for submission is Feb. 12.

RSVP for the Nov. 16th event can be found here: 2022 Nonprofit Information Session and Member Engagement Ideation Session