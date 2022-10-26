Read full article on original website
Standoff in Bay City After Notice of Eviction
6:00 p.m. UPDATE: The Bay City Department of Public Safety has announced that the suspect was taken into custody around 5:00 p.m. Police say no officers were injured in the arrest, but the suspect received minor injuries from continued resistance. Police are in a standoff at a Bay City apartment...
Man charged in Bay City standoff
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - A Bay City man was arrested on Thursday after an hours-long standoff. Harold Nielsen, 77, of Bay City, was arraigned Friday, Oct. 28. He has been charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, and resisting/obstructing police. His attorney entered a not guilty plea on both...
Reflecting: Terrifying Week for Atherton and Davison Schools
The week of October 24th has proven to be a stressful, even terrifying week for many students, parents, teachers, bus drivers, faculty and emergency responders around Genesee County. Granted we didn't have a school shooting like Oxford did one year ago... or even St. Louis, MO last week. No, our community hell presented itself in a bevy of ways.
Here’s what happened at the Oct. 24 Flint City Council Meeting
Flint, MI – After much deliberation, Flint City Council approved a plan for the city’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds at its Oct. 24, 2022 meeting. The council also voted on several grants, budget amendments, and resolutions to extend a contract with a consulting firm and recognize November as homeless awareness month.
State police looking for theft suspect
ISABELLA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Michigan State Police Mt. Pleasant Post is asking for the public's assistance in locating a suspect in a theft investigation. If you have any information on this individual's identity, the post asks that you call them at 989-773-5951.
Service set for CMU student killed in Gratiot crash
Funeral arrangements are set for a Central Michigan University student who died after a crash on US-127 in Gratiot County a week ago. Amanda Grace Kish, 18 and a freshman at CMU, was on her way home from Mt. Pleasant last Friday when she crossed the median and hit an oncoming car, state police said.
Gilly’s Bistro opens in Bay City’s Johnson Street Business District
BAY CITY, MI — Gilly’s Bistro is now open and serving customers in Bay City’s Johnson Street Business District. Guillermo and Diana Gonzalez of Saginaw Township are the owners of Gilly’s Bistro, 1023 N. Johnson St., formerly 3rd and Johnson Market & Eatery. Their restaurant and market, which opened in September, offers a lunch and dinner menu, groceries and take-and-bake entrees like mushroom ravioli and beef pot pie.
Two Chemical Leaks on Same Day in Midland
Authorities in Midland are investigating a potential chemical spill into the Tittabawassee River. Around 6:45 P.M. yesterday, a bright green substance was discovered flowing from a storm sewer pipe on Main Street near State Street. A boom has been placed in the river near the spill location. City officials say...
See who’s running to lead Bangor, Kawkawlin areas on Bay County Board of Commissioners
BAY CITY, MI - Democrat incumbent Ernie Krygier is facing a Republican challenger who is no stranger to serving in the public eye. Republican Timothy Banaszak is challenging Krygier for the District 2 seat on the Bay County Board of Commissioners. Banaszak has served on several boards and committees including the Bay City Building Code of Appeals, the Bay City Downtown Development Authority, the Kawkawlin River Watershed Association, the Bangor Township Board, and the Bangor Township Zoning Board of Appeals, according to Vote411.
Flint teen missing, police requesting information
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A 16-year-old Flint boy is missing and police need your help. Marvin Darnell Walker III was last seen on Oct. 18 in the 1000 block of Edith Avenue about 2 p.m. Marvin is described as 6′ tall, 150 pounds, with brown eyes, and black hair. He...
Buick City developer will pitch Flint property to companies it’s leasing to elsewhere
FLINT, MI -- Local government, philanthropic and Ashley Capital officials say they are making progress toward the redevelopment of the former Buick City complex and an official for the company says it is prepared to pitch leasing opportunities in Flint to companies it has worked with elsewhere -- a list that includes Amazon, Ford Motor Co. and LG Electronics.
Prescription drug take back day happening Saturday in Flint, Genesee County
GENESEE COUNTY, MI - Individuals in Flint and Genesee County with unused prescription drugs can safely dispose of them this weekend during a national event. On Saturday, Oct. 29, the U.S Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the GCPC encourage all Genesee County residents to clear out their medicine cabinets and dispose of their unused prescription medications at one of the drop box locations.
Flint area school district adding armed security, metal detectors after ‘airdrop’ threats
FLINT, MI -- Atherton Community Schools is adding armed security at its two school buildings and a metal detector at the junior/senior high school in the aftermath of “airdrop” message threats. Atherton Schools Superintendent John Ploof announced the new measures in a letter to parents on Friday, Oct....
‘We heard ... a super loud crash’ in chase that ended inside Bay City townhome
Bay City, Mich. (WNEM) -Jenna Dean’s quiet Tuesday night ended abruptly. “My husband and I were going to bed. It was around 9:15. And we heard like a super loud crash,” said Dean, of Bay City. That took place across the street. “That was the scariest part for...
Trunk or treating may be replacing trick-or-treating
Hannah and Kyle carve pumpkins using a mix of new internet hacks and traditional methods. These are the top stories we're following today. Kyle Gillett has your evening forecast. TV5 News update: Friday evening, Oct. 28, 2022. Updated: 21 hours ago. |. Here's a look at the stories we're tracking.
Family planning walk in downtown Flint to honor woman killed, others lost to domestic violence
FLINT, MI – The sister of a woman shot and killed earlier this year is planning an event she hopes will honor the memory of her lost loved one as well as others who have been victims of domestic violence. Alicia Jackson-Skaggs was 20 years old when she was...
TV5 weather update Oct. 27, 2022
Here's a look at the stories we're tracking. A subject has been taken into custody following an hours-long standoff on Garfield Avenue in Bay City. Flint granting millions to redevelop Buick City site. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Flint is granting over $3 million to redevelop the old Buick City...
Midland identifies contaminant discharged into Tittabawassee River
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - The city of Midland has identified the contaminant that was discharged into the Tittabawassee River Tuesday night. Maintenance staff at Dow Diamond applied a fungicide and insecticide to the field as part of seasonal field maintenance on Tuesday, the city said. The tanks used to spread...
Gov. Whitmer visits Flint with entourage of powerhouse Democrats
This story has been updated to include a photo of Flint Attorney Mike Behm running for re-election to the University of Michigan Board of Regents. – Editor. This slideshow requires JavaScript. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was again in Flint today — this time at the Farmers’ Market. Whitmer returned to...
New State-of-the-Art JX Truck Center-Clare Opening Oct. 31
JX Enterprises announced JX Truck Center-Clare, its newest dealership, opens for business Oct. 31 to serve customers’ parts, service, and truck rental and leasing needs. JX Truck Center-Clare, located at 9989 Rebak Way (Clare, MI, 48617) near the heavily trafficked merge of highways 10 and 127, is a purpose-built, 29,000 square-foot facility with modern amenities and styling. It is located on a six-acre lot to provide ample parking and easy access for trucks and trailers.
