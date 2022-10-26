Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Long COVID prevalent in U.S. adults with prior COVID-19 infection
Nearly 15 percent of U.S. adults with a prior positive COVID-19 test reported current symptoms of long COVID, according to a study published online Oct. 27 in JAMA Network Open. Roy H. Perlis, M.D., from Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, and colleagues estimated the prevalence of and sociodemographic factors associated...
MedicalXpress
Short bursts of vigorous activity linked with increased longevity
Two-minute bursts of vigorous activity totaling 15 minutes a week are associated with a reduced risk of death, according to research published today in European Heart Journal. "The results indicate that accumulating vigorous activity in short bouts across the week can help us live longer," said study author Dr. Matthew N. Ahmadi of the University of Sydney, Australia. "Given that lack of time is the most commonly reported barrier to regular physical activity, accruing small amounts sporadically during the day may be a particularly attractive option for busy people."
MedicalXpress
Study shows temporary isolation wards provided effective protection against health care-associated COVID-19 transmission
Temporary isolation wards utilized to house COVID-19 patients at a large Singapore hospital during the global pandemic allowed for safe management of COVID-19 cases over an 18-month period, without health care-associated SARS-CoV-2 transmission. The study finding, published today in the American Journal of Infection Control (AJIC), suggests that these wards can provide a safe option for managing patients during future pandemics caused by a novel respiratory pathogen.
MedicalXpress
Wearable device study in 88,000 people shows the heart health benefits of more intense physical activity
Increasing physical activity of any intensity is beneficial for health, but new research published today in the European Heart Journal shows that there is a greater reduction in cardiovascular disease risk when more of that activity is of at least moderate intensity. The study, led by researchers at the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR) Leicester Biomedical Research Center and University of Cambridge, analyzed wrist-worn accelerometer-measured physical activity data from more than 88,000 UK Biobank participants.
MedicalXpress
Diverticular disease associated with cancer outside gastrointestinal tract
Through the ESPRESSO cohort, researchers from Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, University of Newcastle, Australia, University of Washington, Seattle, and Karolinska Institutet examined the risk of cancer among 75,000 patients with a diagnosis of diverticular disease and colorectal histopathology. The paper is now published in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute.
MedicalXpress
COVID-19, RSV and flu: A season of respiratory infections
COVID-19, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and influenza are respiratory infections caused by different viruses. The concern is that each has overlapping symptoms, and all are arriving together. There are ways to keep these viruses at bay as the U.S. enters the colder months. "We're not really in a COVID-19 season...
MedicalXpress
Respiratory viruses are catching up to kids after years of COVID precautions
Now that masking rules have been relaxed and school schedules have largely returned to their pre-pandemic normals, children are finally catching the viruses they hadn't previously contracted, health experts say. Pediatric health care systems reported high levels of respiratory syncytial virus, known as RSV, and influenza over the last month...
MedicalXpress
A new device for early diagnosis of degenerative eye disorders
Researchers at an EPFL lab have developed an ophthalmological device that can be used to diagnose some degenerative eye disorders long before the onset of the first symptoms. In early clinical trials, the prototype was shown to produce images with a sufficient degree of precision in just five seconds. Research...
MedicalXpress
Black, Hispanic COVID patients less likely to get antiviral Paxlovid
Black and Hispanic patients are less likely to be given antiviral drugs such as Paxlovid to help battle a bout of COVID-19 than white patients are, a new government report shows. In a study of more than 700,000 patients with COVID-19, researchers from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and...
MedicalXpress
Better reporting of harm needed in clinical trials
Clinical trials are critical to understanding the benefits of new treatments and medical therapies, but researchers say people who design and run clinical trials need to lift their game when it comes to recording and reporting harm. In a Medical Journal of Australia article, the researchers examined how inadequate reporting...
MedicalXpress
Long COVID: How lost connections between nerve cells in the brain may explain cognitive symptoms
For a portion of people who get COVID, symptoms continue for months or even years after the initial infection. This is commonly referred to as long COVID. Some people with long COVID complain of "brain fog," which includes a wide variety of cognitive symptoms affecting memory, concentration, sleep and speech. There's also growing concern about findings that people who have had COVID are at increased risk of developing brain disorders, such as dementia.
MedicalXpress
Large cohort study on the consequences of different patient attitudes toward treatment decisions
When it comes to determining next steps in hospital treatment, patients will frequently say, "I can't decide that. You're the doctor; you decide." Some patients, however, prefer to decide treatment essentially on their own. These findings have been reported by Sabina Hunziker and her team in a large cohort study on the consequences of different patient attitudes now published in the Journal of General Internal Medicine.
MedicalXpress
Predicting the pandemic path with Google Trends
As we are all so very well aware now, a novel coronavirus, latter dubbed SARS-CoV-2, which causes a potentially lethal form of pneumonia as well as having other disparate and desperate effects, emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019. It spread rapidly during the following weeks despite efforts to control it, and a lack of early information and insight about its behavior and characteristics may well be to blame for its rise. It reached pandemic proportions at some point in the first quarter of 2020 at which point the World Health Organization officially declared the global COVID-19 pandemic.
MedicalXpress
When tapas can cause harm: Large listeriosis outbreak in Spain
Listeria bacteria are ubiquitous in the environment and consumption of food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes is one of the main routes for food-borne outbreaks. Healthy adults might not even develop any symptoms after eating contaminated food. Listeriosis can, however, cause serious health issues in pregnant women, newborns and people with a weakened immune system. The incidence of listeriosis has been steadily increasing in Europe since 2008 with an observed upward trend in Spain since 1997.
MedicalXpress
Disparities identified in dispensing of oral antivirals for COVID-19
Disparities are seen in the dispensing of oral antiviral drugs for treatment of COVID-19 based on social vulnerability zip codes, according to research published in the Oct. 28 issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report. Noting that the U.S. Department of Health...
MedicalXpress
Schrödinger's COVID: Infected without testing positive?
A few weeks back, my partner and I attended a wedding where, it turns out, love wasn't the only thing in the air. Within 36 hours, a dozen attendees reported positive COVID-19 tests—which means they may have been infected before the wedding. At least a dozen more positives followed.
MedicalXpress
Discovery of endocannabinoid gene mutation leads to identification of new, rare pediatric neurological disease
In a study published in the October 2022 issue of Brain, researchers from Rady Children's Institute for Genomic Medicine (RCIGM) and the University of California San Diego School of Medicine describe their discovery of a new clinical syndrome, Neuro-Ocular DAGLA-related Syndrome (NODRS), in children with termination variants in the diacylglycerol lipase alpha (DAGLA) gene which encodes an enzyme in the brain that is involved in the signaling pathway of the endocannabinoid (eCB) system.
MedicalXpress
COVID and health workers' strike: How Kenya's health services coped in times of crisis
When epidemics break out and public health emergencies are declared, people shy away from seeking care for other conditions. This may seem counter-intuitive at first glance. But it makes sense. Ordinary life is disrupted, so visiting a clinic for a routine checkup becomes harder. People are afraid they'll contract the virus or disease that's driving the epidemic—especially in health facilities.
