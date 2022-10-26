Read full article on original website
Kings outlast Heat 119-113, win first game of Mike Brown era
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Kevin Huerter scored 27 points, hitting seven 3-pointers, to help the Sacramento Kings win for the first time this season with a 119-113 victory over the Miami Heat on Saturday. It’s the first victory for Kings coach Mike Brown, who was hired this past offseason....
Pa. High School Football Report Podcast: Picking Mid-Penn division MVPs, top coaches
Only hours remain now in the Mid-Penn Conference regular season. All division races will be settled by late Saturday afternoon, meaning all eyes will pivot toward postseason brackets and the playoff chase. On the edition of the Pa. High School Football Report podcast, Dan Sostek and Eric Epler take a...
Penn State makes the cut as 4-star QB, son of legendary UFC fighter, trims his list of favorites
Penn State didn’t get the win against Ohio State Saturday, but the Nittany Lions still got some good news because 2024 four-star quarterback Davi Belfort listed them among his favorites. The Gulliver Prep (Miami, Florida) quarterback trimmed his list to seen with Michigan State, Tennessee, Alabama, Ole Miss, Florida...
Philadelphia Phillies at Houston Astros free World Series Game 1 free live stream (10/28/22): How to watch, time, channel, betting odds
A whole city — and perhaps most of the nation — is rallying around the Philadelphia Phillies as a World Series underdog against a balanced, dynamic Houston Astros team with Game 1 set for an 8 p.m. first pitch tonight at Houston’s Minute Maid Park. That game...
Astros' Maldonado forced to change bats from outdated model
HOUSTON (AP) — Astros catcher Martín Maldonado was forced to switch bats for Game 2 of the World Series on Saturday night after it was determined the Albert Pujols model he swung in the opener was no longer allowed in the majors. “A rule is a rule, and I have to follow the rule,” he said. “That’s why I didn’t use it today.” Maldonado was 0 for 3 in a 5-2 win over the Phillies that evened the Series at one game apiece. In the opener, Maldonado went 1 for 3 with an RBI single in a 6-5 loss in 10 innings.
