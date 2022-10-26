Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Metairie Road, Labarre Road rail crossings will close for work starting Tuesday
Two busy Metairie railroad crossings, including on Metairie Road, will see part-time closures starting Tuesday. The crossing at North Labarre Road is expected to be closed Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. And on Wednesday, the crossing at Metairie Road will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., a Jefferson Parish government news release says.
WDSU
Metairie Road and North Labarre Road to close for railroad crossing replacement Nov. 1
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Jefferson Parish has announced that Norfolk Southern Railroad will begin the first phase of construction on its Back Belt rail line with the replacement of two Metairie railroad crossings on Tuesday. The construction will result in partial-day road closures:. North Labarre Road at the railroad...
NOLA.com
Man wounded in drive-by French Quarter shooting, police say
A drive-by shooting in the French Quarter sent a man to the hospital last night, New Orleans police say. Officers responded to the shooting in the 500 block of Burgundy Street at around 11:44 p.m. Thursday. They said three suspects in a vehicle pulled up to a 48-year-old man and shot him. Emergency Medical Services took the man to the hospital.
1 Man Died In A Fatal Car Crash In New Orleans (New Orleans, LA)
The New Orleans Police Department responded to a fatal car crash that claimed a life. The crash happened on the Claiborne exit off the U.S. 90B West on Saturday morning. According to the NOPD, a taxicab had collided with the left-side guard rail. The man seated behind the wheel was pronounced dead at the scene.
Demoted NOPD officer suspended for 4 months
A New Orleans Police lieutenant, recently demoted from captain, has been suspended without pay for 120 days. The suspension is the maximum allowed under civil service rules.
NOLA.com
Get those brake tags: New Orleans to start 'active enforcement' Tuesday
If you live in New Orleans and let your car's brake tag expire, now might be the time to get back on the right side of the law. A fee amnesty program lets residents avoid brake tag late fees through Nov. 30. However, Mayor LaToya Cantrell's administration is poised to begin "active enforcement" of brake tags for vehicles parked on public streets on Tuesday, a spokesperson said.
fox8live.com
Neighbors fed up after 3 people killed in one day in separate New Orleans East shootings
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Three separate shootings in just over 12 hours claimed the lives of two men and one woman in New Orleans East. The first shooting happened Wednesday (Oct. 26) around 3 p.m. in the 6600 block of Coveview Court. The New Orleans Police Department says an unidentified man was found unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene.
Teen dies, another hospitalized from drug overdoses in Lafourche Parish
Deputies are urging anyone who bought drugs from 18-year-old Blayne Terrebonne to NOT take them because they say there's an increased risk of overdose.
NOLA.com
Man shot dead in West Lake Forest, police say
New Orleans police are investigating a homicide in West Lake Forest. They found a man suffering from bullet wounds in the 6600 block of Coveview Court at around 3:13 p.m. He was pronounced dead on the scene. Police placed at least a dozen evidence markers in a parking lot and...
Man found dead in West Lake Forest
New Orleans Police are investigating a homicide in the West Lake Forest Neighborhood. Shortly before 3:15 p.m. Wednesday, police were notified of an incident in the 6600 block of Coveview Court.
WWL-TV
Two dead after a pair of New Orleans East shootings
NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a pair of homicides in New Orleans that occurred late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. Officials with the department say a woman was shot in the 4700 block of Francisco Verrette Drive just after 9 p.m. Wednesday. The woman was taken to the hospital privately, where she later died. Investigators later determined and confirmed that she had been the victim in this shooting.
1 Woman, Three Others Injured After A Multi-Vehicle Crash On I-10 (New Orleans, LA)
The New Orleans Police Department responded to a multi-vehicle crash that claimed a life and injured three others. The crash happened on I-10 West near exit 231A before 4 a.m. According to the officials, five vehicles were involved in the crash.
NOLA.com
Woman hit, killed by driver while trying to cross Claiborne Avenue, NOPD says
A woman was fatally hit by a vehicle while trying to cross Claiborne Avenue late Sunday, New Orleans police said. Her name and age have not been released. She was crossing Claiborne Avenue around 10 p.m. near Josephine Street (map), when police said a man in a Chevrolet Trailblazer, travelling eastbound, hit her.
NOPD wants to talk to this driver and find this car
NOPD needs your help locating a person of interest for questioning, as well as a vehicle of interest, in the ongoing investigation of a homicide that occurred on October 9, 2022.
Two more homicides in New Orleans leave man and woman dead
Cops are looking for clues after separate killings of a man and a woman in New Orleans East. The most recent shooting death was just after before 4:00am.
NOLA.com
2 killed in separate shootings in Plum Orchard and Little Woods, New Orleans police say
A man and a woman were killed in separate overnight shootings in the city, New Orleans police said Thursday. The first shooting was reported to authorities at 9:06 p.m. Wednesday in the 4700 block of Francisco Verrett Drive (map), which is in the Plum Orchard area. The woman was driving...
WDSU
15-year-old reported missing, New Orleans police say
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans police are seeking public assistance in locating a missing 15-year-old boy who was last seen on Oct. 25. According to police, Jamal Amacker was last seen at his residence in the 2100 block of Forstall Street on Tuesday and has not been heard from since.
Carrollton Ave. mail boxes taped up to prevent possible mail theft
Postal Inspectors are aware of reports of mail being stolen from the outside blue collection boxes throughout New Orleans.
NOLA.com
9-year-old shot by car burglar who was being chased by witnesses in Marrero: report
A 9-year-old boy was shot in the leg Monday night by someone who was trying to burglarize cars in Marrero, according to WWL-TV. The child was taken to a hospital, where authorities said his vital signs were stable. The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of...
WDSU
Well-known NOPD officer suspended for 120 days
NEW ORLEANS — A once high-ranking officer at the New Orleans Police Department has been suspended. Sabrina Richardson has been suspended for 120 days. The suspension started on Oct. 23. Richardson was demoted from her probationary rank as captain to her permanent classified rank of lieutenant. Officials say she...
