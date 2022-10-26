Read full article on original website
Louisiana Physician and LPN Indicted and Charged with Illegally Obtaining and Distributing Controlled Substances
Louisiana Physician and LPN Indicted and Charged with Illegally Obtaining and Distributing Controlled Substances. Louisiana – On October 26, 2022, a federal grand jury in Shreveport, Louisiana indicted Dr. Jeffrey L. Evans, Jr., 65, of Mansfield, Louisiana, and Debra E. Craig, 66, of Converse, Louisiana, for illegally obtaining and distributing controlled substances, announced United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown.
KTBS
Former BCPD sergeant pleads guilty to stealing police union funds
SHREVEPORT, La. - Former Bossier City police Sgt. Harold "B.J." Sanford Jr. pleaded guilty Wednesday morning to charges related to his recent arrest and involvement in stealing funds from the Bossier City Police Union and obtaining controlled substances by fraud. Sanford, 52, faces a sentence of up to 5 years...
KTBS
Attorney: City fires Shreveport economic director in retaliation
SHREVEPORT, La. -- The city of Shreveport has fired economic development director Drew Mouton following allegations he says are false and defamatory, his attorney Allison Jones said late Friday in a news release. Mouton was informed of his dismissal Friday, Jones said. He was not provided with the details of...
ktalnews.com
Owner of Texas St. property destroyed by fire files injunction against city
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An appellate judge in northwest Louisiana filed an injunction against the City of Shreveport to prevent them from demolishing a historic downtown building sold to him by the city in late 2019 after a fire destroyed it in September. Judge Marcus Hunter’s recalled getting a...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
DA announces bond revocation in domestic violence case
District Attorney Billy Joe Harrington announced the revocation of bond in a domestic violence case. James Adams, 32 of Campti, was previously arrested in 2020 and 2021 on charges of two counts of domestic abuse battery, drug possession, and resisting a police officer. Upon posting bond in the previous domestic...
KTBS
Armed robbery in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - Police are searching for the suspect of an early morning armed robbery at the Circle K on Pines Road in Shreveport. Police said the robbery was around 3:40 a.m. on Saturday. A man pointed a gun at an employee and demanded money. According to police, the suspect...
ktalnews.com
Shreveport Dir. of Economic Development fired amid allegations of misconduct
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Shreveport‘s Director of Economic Development was fired Friday amid allegations of misconduct in the workplace. According to a statement released by his attorney Allison Jones, Drew Morton was terminated from his position as Director of Economic Development on Friday “because of allegations made against him which he contends are false and defamatory.”
ktalnews.com
Harrison County man arrested for alleged murder-for-hire plot against wife
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Harrison County man awaits extradition from Texas to Louisiana after Shreveport police investigate a tip that he attempted to orchestrate a murder-for-hire-plot. According to police, a citizen contacted them on October 12 claiming that 41-year-old Jarred Johnson offered money in exchange for his estranged...
EXCLUSIVE: Federal lawsuit filed against Louisiana police officers
A federal lawsuit was filed against Minden police officers after a 58-year-old victim of an accident was pepper-sprayed, thrown to the ground and handcuffed.
KTBS
Waskom man arrested in murder-for-hire plan
SHREVEPORT, La. -- An East Texas man is in custody after Shreveport police say he offered money to someone to kill his estranged wife. Jarred Johnson, 41, is charged with one count of solicitation of murder. He was arrested Monday at his home in Waskom with the help of the Harrison County Sheriff's Office.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Domestic ends in arrest
Ruston Police arrested a Shreveport man Monday after investigating a domestic disturbance on West Line Avenue. Officers responded a disturbance in progress at the Annex Apartments. Christopher King, 23, told police he and his girlfriend got into a physical altercation because he snatched her cell phone out of her hand. King said when he took the cell phone, his girlfriend jumped on him and hit him. He then “restrained her” by grabbing her by the throat and shoulders. King said his girlfriend then damaged some of his property.
KTBS
Shooting at Holiday Inn Express in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La - One man was shot at the Holiday Inn Express on Interstate Drive just before midnight on Friday. What initially was a shots fired call at the hotel, turned into what police say was an 18 year old male being shot in the hand. The victim showed up at Willis-Knighton South and was then taken to Oschner LSU Health by police.
KTBS
Former BCPD sergeant scheduled to plead to federal charge
SHREVEPORT, La. – With criminal charges mounting against him, a former Bossier City police sergeant is scheduled to plead guilty Wednesday morning in federal court, according to a court entry filed Friday. B.J. Sanford Jr. is scheduled to plead to the most recent charge filed against him – wire...
Two Wanted in Bossier for Stealing Wallet From Hospital
The Bossier Financial Crimes Task Force is asking for the publics assistance in identifying the two subjects pictured. On September 11,2022 the victim’s wallet was stolen from Willis Knighton Bossier Labor and Delivery. The B/M suspect was wearing a white shirt, black pants, and a hat. The victim’s credit/debit card was later used at Walmart on Airline Dr. in the amount of $244.66 by the female pictured here. She is described as a black female wearing a teal hoodie, black pants and a hat. Several other transactions were made in Shreveport totaling $489.99.
KPLC TV
Shreveport woman arrested in connection with death of child found in stuffed in suitcase
(KSLA/WAVE) — A Shreveport woman is under arrest in connection with the death of a child found in Indiana stuffed in a suitcase. The young victim is identified as 5-year-old Cairo Ammar Jordan, of Atlanta. The boy’s mother, Dejaune Anderson, still is on the run. There is a warrant...
Shreveport Woman Arrested After Tense Standoff
On Wednesday (10-26-22) police were called to the Queensborough neighborhood to serve out a warrant. Upon arrival, the woman in question locked herself in a home and refused to come out. After some time of trying to contact the woman to get her to come out, the woman began firing...
KSLA
City of Shreveport terminates economic development director
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to Attorney Allison A. Jones, Drew Mouton has been terminated from his position as director of economic development due to allegations he claims are “false” and “defamatory.”. Jones says Mouton was told of his dismissal on Friday, Oct. 28. She also says...
KTBS
Lawyers for Libraries offers free legal advice to patrons
SHREVEPORT, La. – Shreve Memorial Library with the Louisiana State Bar Association and the Louisiana Library Association present the 9th Annual “Lawyers in Libraries Week,” a statewide program designed to better educate the public about legal issues. Shreve Memorial Library will host Ask-A-Lawyer consultations during Lawyers in Libraries Week, providing patrons an opportunity to get needed information on topics such as wills and successions, bankruptcy, civil lawsuits, collections, custody, divorce, eviction, foreclosures, and taxes. The public is encouraged to participate and get free limited, legal advice.
bossierpress.com
Caddo/Bossier Domestic Violence Task Force Recognize Four Members of the Criminal Justice Field at the Inaugural Trey Hutchison Memorial and Charles R Scott Civilian Symposium and Awards Luncheon
On Thursday, October 27, 2022, the Caddo-Bossier Domestic Violence Task Force awarded four members of the criminal justice field at the Inaugural Trey Hutchison Memorial and Charles R Scott Civilian Symposium and Awards Luncheon. Each year the Caddo/Bossier Domestic Violence Task Force receives nominations of members in the criminal justice field who go above and beyond to support victims and families impacted by domestic violence.
Chances of fentanyl in Halloween candy unlikely, doctor explains
Although the rainbow fentanyl is not likely to wind up in the hands of young trick-or-treaters, Goeders urges parents and caregivers no to let their guards down when it comes to Halloween candy.
