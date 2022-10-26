Read full article on original website
This Longtime Cast Member Is Returning to 'The Bold and the Beautiful' Years After His Exit
In the three and a half decades since The Bold and the Beautiful first premiered on CBS, viewers have watched several leading characters come and go — including but not limited to longtime cast member Patrick Duffy. Stephen Logan was initially played by Robert Pine, who left the series...
Leslie Jordan Died While Shooting Season 3 of ‘Call Me Kat’ — When Will His Last Episode Air?
Before film and TV actor Leslie Jordan tragically died in a car accident on Monday, October 24, 2022, he worked on multiple projects simultaneously. The Will & Grace alum had several hosting obligations, including gigs on The Masked Singer and Lego Masters. Article continues below advertisement. Leslie’s IMDb also reveals...
Who Is Michael Imperioli's Wife? The 'Sopranos' Alum Returns to HBO in 'The White Lotus' Season 2
If any of you fans of The White Lotus don’t know about Michael Imperioli — and his wife, his children, and his career so far — it’s time for a crash course on the actor. After all, Michael is one of the stars of the acclaimed anthology’s second season.
TikTok Users Are Convinced Barney the Dinosaur Was Actually Murdered Thanks to a New Trend
It's been a minute since Barney was on the air. The children's television series, which promoted messages of love, sharing, and friendship, aired from 1992 to 2010. But thanks to Peacock's latest documentary I Love You, You Hate Me, Barney has come back into the spotlight. The title introduces us to the Texas mom behind Barney's inception, Sheryl Leach, and takes us through the rise and fall of the Barney franchise.
Carrie Underwood Leaves Fans Speechless In A Sparkly Plunging Bodysuit On The Cover Of Her New Single
Carrie Underwood just confirmed that her highly-anticipated second single from her latest album “Denim & Rhinestones” will be the track “Hate My Heart,” which will be released on October 31st. The song will be the second single from the album, after the hugely-successful “Ghost Story,” and was written by Carrie alongside Hillary Lindsey, David Garcia and singer/songwriter Hardy.
What Jerry Lee Lewis's 13-year-old wife said about her marriage
Many remember Jerry Lee Lewis for the prolific music career that cemented his status as a rock 'n' roll icon before his death at age 87 Friday. But that career hit a sharp nosedive in 1958, when the 22-year-old musician's marriage to Myra Gale Brown, his 13-year-old cousin, became public.
Dolly Parton’s Family Album: Get to Know the Country Star’s 11 Siblings
9 to 5! Dolly Rebecca Parton is a country music legend with an iconic platinum blonde hairdo — and one of 11 siblings. The “Jolene” singer was born on January 19, 1946, to Avie Lee Parton and Robert Lee Parton and rose to fame in the 1960s through various solo records and duets with Porter Wagoner including “The Last Thing on My Mind.”
Kaley Cuoco shows off adorable baby bump 1 day after announcing her first pregnancy
A day after making the big announcement that she's expecting her first baby, Kaley Cuoco is already offering fans more of a glimpse into her pregnancy journey. 36-year-old Cuoco, who is known for starring in "The Big Bang Theory" and "The Flight Attendant," took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce that she and her boyfriend, Tom Pelphrey, are expecting a daughter next year. The announcement included a ton of cute photos from the journey so far, including shots from a gender reveal, a photo of Pelphrey holding up a onesie that reads, "love my daddy," and Cuoco and Pelphrey sharing a sweet kiss while holding matching "mama bear" and "papa bear" mugs.
Christina Applegate shows fans how she's preparing for 1st appearance since MS diagnosis
Christina Applegate is stepping out in a new way for "a very important ceremony" she has coming up, she said Oct. 27 on Twitter. The 50-year-old actor was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis last year, a condition that can make walking difficult. In her tweet, Applegate said "this will be my first time out since" the diagnosis.
Gwen Stefani Takes Her Boys Pumpkin Picking Without Blake Shelton: Photos
The 'Hollaback Girl' singer and her sons had some fall fun, during a family trip to a pumpkin patch, about a week before Halloween.
NBC's Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas Musical Gets Premiere Date
Fans of Dolly Parton and/or movie musicals will have an early present to unwrap, when NBC premieres Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas on Thursday, Dec. 1 at 8/7c. Starring Parton, Tom Everett Scott (SouthLAnd), Angel Parker (The Rookie) and Ana Gasteyer (The Goldbergs) — and counting Miley Cyrus, Willie Nelson, Billy Ray Cyrus, Jimmie Allen, Zach Williams and, well, Jimmy Fallon among its musical guests — the two-hour special promises a “modern-day movie musical about the making of a network TV special” as it depicts “the frenetic backstage story and delightful on-camera results of Dolly’s desire to uplift an exhausted world’s...
'Survivor' Fans Demand to Know the Truth Behind Who Went Through Gabler's Bag
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Survivor 43 Episode 6. When it comes to reality television, the he-said she-said conundrum is a classic. In Survivor, it can be someone’s life or death in the game, and it came in hot during Season 43. In Episode 6, Mike “Gabler” convinces the nearly merged tribe that Elie Scott went through his bag when the castaways were separated into three tribes. But is that true?
Netflix's The Lincoln Lawyer Just Added A Chicago Med Vet To Season 2
As Netflix's The Lincoln Lawyer prepares for Season 2, a Chicago Med vet has been added to the cast.
Zac Efron Looks Nearly Unrecognizable as Beefed-Up Wrestler on Set of New Movie
Watch: Zac Efron's Hollywood Evolution: From High School Musical to Baywatch. You can always bet on Zac Efron to get into tip-top shape for a role. Case in point: His latest body transformation for The Iron Claw. On set of the biopic Oct. 24, the High School Musical alum looked ready to rumble as famed wrestler Kevin Von Erich. Rocking long brown hair and a blue towel wrapped around his waist, Zac showed off his rock-hard muscles—beefed-up to resemble the wrestling champ's frame—as he stepped out of his trailer.
Who Plays Beverly Rose on 'The Conners'? This Is Charlotte Sanchez's First Big Role
Ever since 2018, The Conners has been bringing nostalgia and laughs to the small screen. After five seasons, audiences know all about the Conner family and their witty banter, hilarious scenarios, and the fact that they can overcome even the worst moments of adversity. Article continues below advertisement. Since Episode...
Sophia Grace Says She Had Her Mom Tell Her Dad She Is Pregnant: 'I Couldn't Face Doing It Myself'
Sophia Grace Brownlee is spilling the tea about her parents' reaction to her pregnancy. In an interview with E! News published on Saturday, the 19-year-old British influencer revealed she had her mother tell her father about her pregnancy news before announcing it to the world via her YouTube account on Oct. 22.
Spice Girls’ Mel B Is Engaged to Rory McPhee After 3 Years of Dating: Inside His Romantic Proposal
2 become 1! Melanie Brown (a.k.a. Mel B) is engaged to Rory McPhee, the Spice Girls singer announced. The 47-year-old “Wannabe” artist — known to pop fans as Scary Spice — excitedly dished all the details about McPhee’s proposal on the Friday, October 28 episode of the U.K. talk show Gogglebox.
Megan Fox Debuts Fiery Red Hair as Machine Gun Kelly Wears a Sheer Corset to Time100 Event
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly stepped out for the Time100 Next Gala in New York City last night and truly came through with their outfits. Megan wore a gorgeous amber gown from Maison Yeya and debuted red hair to match, while MGK casually wore a sheer corset. So yeah, if you're looking for a celebrity couple to be for Halloween, lemme just:
Dolly Parton: ‘I Do Not Think I Will Ever Tour Again’
Dolly Parton indicates that she has quietly retired from touring. The country music icon played just a handful of stages in 2022 and has nothing confirmed for 2023. During a recent interview, she said fans can expect a few special shows, "now and then." "I do not think I will...
Cat Holding Owner's Hand While Watching 'The Handmaid's Tale' Melts Hearts
A cat holding its owner's hand while watching TV has melted hearts online, after a video shared by the owner went viral on social media. The viral clip, shared on TikTok on Thursday, under the username 4pets2artists1home, shows the cat holding its owner's hand with his paw while watching The Handmaid's Tale, looking at the TV as if it could really understand it.
