Week 10 high school football recap
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The regular season of high school football wrapped up in the Sacramento region. FOX40’s Game of the Weeks was a Valley Oak League contest between the Manteca Buffaloes and the Oakdale Mustangs. Coming off their first loss of the season last week, the Buffaloes defeated the Mustangs 55-0. After leading 7-0 […]
$614K jackpot: Madera man wins big on $7 bet at Chukchansi
COARSEGOLD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Madera man had a major payoff on a $7 bet at Chukchansi Gold Resort and Casino last week. Officials with the casino said Johnathan A. hit a $614,407.50 jackpot after making a $7 bet on the Timber Wolf Diamond slot machine, located inside the Casa de Fuego gaming area. “Every […]
westsideconnect.com
New Episode - Mainzer in Merced
This week's episode showcases The Mainzer theater in Merced. Catch a glimpse before reading all about Mainzer's revival at 209Magazine.com.
kingsriverlife.com
Lost in the Fog: The Hooded Phantom of Ave. 15
As the nights lengthen and the falling leaves unleash the fiery hues of autumn, the world darkens as the veil between realms grows thin. The cold, damp air thickens to an icy mist, blanketing the Central Valley in otherworldly fog. Do spirits really roam the deserted country roads as the...
KMPH.com
12-year-old girl reported missing out of Modesto
MODESTO, Calif. (FOX26) — Modesto Police Department is asking for help locating 12-year-old Khloe Contreras-Cano. They say she walked from her home near Yosemite Blvd. and D St. sometime after 6:00 p.m. on Thursday and did not return. She may be headed to a friend's house in Oakdale or...
abc10.com
Stanislaus County home goes all out for Halloween
3,000 lights adorn a home in Hughson where the owner went all out for the holiday. Phillip Edler even the bats at the home himself.
Three shootings reported in Stockton on Friday night, early Saturday morning
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) The Stockton Police Department reported three shootings between 6 p.m. and 2:30 a.m. on Friday night, into Saturday morning. The first reported shooting occurred around 6:07 p.m. in the 600 block of West Worth Street when officers in the Seaport District heard gunshots and responded to the area, according to police. When […]
POLICE: North Salinas High and La Paz soccer coach arrested for alleged inappropriate conduct with minors
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- An off-campus soccer coach who has been with the schools since 2018 was arrested Wednesday for inappropriate conduct with several victims, according to Salinas Police and school officials. Julio Cesar Gonzales Garcia, 35, was arrested and charged with six felony charges, including false imprisonment, lewd acts with a child and annoying/molesting a The post POLICE: North Salinas High and La Paz soccer coach arrested for alleged inappropriate conduct with minors appeared first on KION546.
Woman in critical condition after San Jose stabbing
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A stabbing on Friday night sent one woman to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to the San Jose Police Department. The call came in to police at 8:24 p.m. reporting a stabbing incident in the 300 block of South 22nd Street, in the Brookwood South neighborhood of San Jose. […]
Teen hurt, four homes hit in three separate overnight Stockton shootings
STOCKTON, Calif. — Three separate overnight shootings left a teenager hurt and at least four homes and three cars damaged, officials with the Stockton Police Department said. In all three incidents, police do not have information on a shooter or shooters. The first shooting happened around 6 p.m. Friday...
Update: San Jose woman succumbs to injury suffered in Wednesday night stabbing
SAN JOSE – A woman who suffered life-threatening injuries in a West San Jose Wednesday evening stabbing has succumbed to her injuries.The stabbing was reported about 6:05 p.m. in the 900 block of Daffodil Way in the Blackford neighborhood of West San Jose, police said in a post on Twitter.The injured woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Unfortunately, hours later she succumbed to her injuries. Her identity has not been released pending notification of next of kin.Investigators have not released any information about a suspect or motive. No arrest has been made.The woman is the city's 30th homicide in 2022.
Salida woman attacked and left for dead while out on walk
SALIDA, Calif. (KTXL) — A 70-year-old Salida woman is recovering in a hospital bed after she was found left for dead just outside her home. Yvette Lopez’s daughter told FOX40 that her mother was on her daily morning walk when she was suddenly attacked by a stranger. “To me, she looked dead, so I even […]
KMPH.com
Madera woman survives double lung transplant
MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — A Madera woman who previously needed a lung transplant operation is now recovering. We previously reported on the 30-year-old who needed to have a double lung transplant after extreme complications from COVID-19. Brittany Romena was rushed to the hospital in January 2022 while suffering from...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Pedestrian Accident Fatality on McHenry Avenue in Modesto Area
On Sunday, October 23, 2022, the Modesto Police Department reported a fatal car vs. pedestrian crash on McHenry Avenue. The collision occurred around 11:00 p.m. just north of Roseburg Avenue, officials said. Details on the Fatal Pedestrian Crash on McHenry Avenue in Modesto. A Modesto PD spokeswoman reported that a...
mymotherlode.com
Puppies Rescued During Jupiter Illegal Grow Raids Need Forever Homes
Sonora, CA – Puppies that were rescued from one of the illegal marijuana grows raided in Jupiter earlier this month remain available for adoption. Nine properties were searched on October 4th after being targeted by California’s newly formed Unified Cannabis Enforcement Task Force (UCETF) with the help of Tuolumne Sheriff’s Deputies. The Department of Cannabis Control also told Clarke Broadcasting that Tuolumne County Animal Control rescued several abused dogs living in “unfavorable conditions,” as earlier reported here.
Lockdown lifted at Stockton's Victory Elementary School
STOCKTON, Calif. — A lockdown at Stockton's Victory Elementary School has been lifted after a man was seen near the campus with a gun Thursday morning, Stockton Unified School District officials say. The school went on a hard lockdown around 9:15 a.m. Thursday after the suspect was seen near...
Lowrider Culture Takes Center Stage at Graffiti USA
Lowrider Culture Takes Center Stage at Graffiti USA. On the heels of Hispanic heritage month, and as the Modesto Crusier’s Council works towards recognition for their community and cultural pastime, (gatherings that commingle their love for classic cars and a celebration of family and support for the community.) Till...
Oakland man arrested in connection with multiple robberies
(BCN) — San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies investigating a September armed robbery arrested a 27-year-old Oakland man, who was later arrested for additional robberies in Oakland, Santa Clara County and Fresno. Deputies responded to the initial incident involving an 8:13 p.m. report of an armed robbery Sept. 8 in the 2000 block of Sharon Road […]
Woman dies in roll-over along I-5 near Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman died in a fatal car crash on Tuesday along southbound I-5 near Stockton, according to CHP. The collision occurred around 2:19 a.m. near the Eight Mile Road offramp, when the woman attempted to change lanes and made contact with the front passenger side of another vehicle, according to CHP. […]
Multiple cars torched in San Leandro parking lot
SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (BCN) – Multiple cars were reportedly on fire in an underground parking garage in San Leandro on Tuesday evening, the Alameda County Fire Department reported at 10:40 p.m. The parking lot is part of an apartment complex on Hays Street. Alameda Fire said that “multiple” cars had been burning but the blaze […]
