Here’s how to use all the features of the new Weather app for iPad on iPadOS 16
IPadOS 16 is finally available for iPad users, and it brings new features such as Stage Manager and iCloud Shared Photo Library. The update also adds the Weather app for the first time on iPad, as it was previously available exclusively on iPhone. Read on for a hands-on look at the new Weather app for iPad and tips on how you can use all of its features.
Here’s how to get 60-hour battery with Apple Watch Ultra
Low Power mode arrived for Apple Watch Series 4 and later with watchOS 9 last month. And with watchOS 9.1, Apple Watch Ultra gets an additional Low Power setting to take that even further. Here’s how to get up to 60-hour battery with Apple Watch Ultra. Since the first...
Telegram quietly testing paid posts on channels, and they bypass Apple’s in-app purchases
Telegram this year introduced a paid “Premium” subscription that unlocks extra features for users, but it seems the platform wants to make even more money from the messaging app. This time, Telegram has been quietly testing paid posts on channels. But more than that, the app is using its own payment system on iOS to bypass Apple’s in-app purchases.
9to5Mac Happy Hour 405: App Store ads, Apple Music and TV+ price hike, first iOS 16.2 beta
The App Store ads expansion faces backlash, but it’s unclear whether Apple cares. iOS 16.2 beta gives us our first look at Freeform app. Moreover, macOS Ventura is released to the public — Zac and Benjamin share their hands-on with Stage Manager. And, we also discuss the surprise price hikes to Apple Music and Apple TV+.
Apple releases first iOS 16.2 public beta with Freeform, Home app improvements, more
Following the release to developers earlier this week, Apple has now released the first public beta of iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2 to testers. The company is also rolling out the first public betas of watchOS 9.2, macOS 13.1, and tvOS 16.2 as well. Here’s what’s new…. Apple...
Here’s an alternative to Belkin’s awkward Continuity Camera mount for iPhone
Apple’s Continuity Camera feature has landed with macOS Ventura and iOS 16 that lets you use your great iPhone camera as your Mac’s webcam. However, that also means you need to find a good way to mount your iPhone at the right height and angle. Apple showed off...
Google and Microsoft take 20x more damage than Apple as big tech sees $3 trillion in losses
It’s been a challenging year on a number of levels and major tech hasn’t been immune. Over the last twelve months, more than $3 trillion in value has been shed by the top seven US tech companies. While all have lost billions, Google’s Alphabet and Microsoft have taken the most damage with 20x the losses that Apple has seen.
Spotify caves to Apple’s demands, adds ’not ideal’ solution for audiobook purchases
Earlier this week, Spotify ran to the press to complain that Apple had rejected the latest version of its iOS app for skirting in-app purchase rules as it worked on adding audiobooks as a new feature. As we all expected, Spotify has now given in to Apple’s demands, but it couldn’t resist taking one more jab along the way…
16-inch iPad would be wonderful, but likely far too expensive for consumers
A report yesterday suggested that Apple has a 16-inch iPad in the works, which could be released late next year. It follows an earlier report of a 14-inch one. Talk of larger iPads dates back several years, with 9to5Mac readers long expressing an interest in a model larger than the current 12.9-inch maximum …
Apple Security Research launches with website, blog, applications open for Research Device Program
Along with announcing its new Lockdown Mode feature this past summer, the company mentioned an upgraded bounty program, a donation to fund ethical security research, and more. Now Apple Security Research has officially launched with a dedicated website, blog, details on the bounty changes, applications open for the Research Device Programs, and more.
Apple predicts ‘substantial’ drop in Mac revenue for holiday quarter, slower growth
Apple on Thursday announced its Q4 2022 results. Although the company reported record earnings in every category except for the iPad, Apple expects Mac revenue will drop “substantially” next quarter compared to Q1 2022 results. At the same time, the company also predicts that revenue growth will slow down in the next quarter.
Apple Watch diary: Testing the power of data in meeting health and fitness goals
Apple originally positioned the Apple Watch as being about three things: productivity, communication, and fitness. While the device can indeed help in all three areas, it quickly became apparent that its core appeal was helping people reach health and fitness goals. Some years back, my colleague Zac Hall told an...
TikTok gaming push will be an ’enormous’ one, launch expected on Nov 2
TikTok gaming has so far been a very small part of the streaming video app, but the company is said to be just days away from announcing an “enormous” push into the games market …. Background. TikTok has offered games to Chinese users since 2019, but in a...
Apple says United Airlines has saved passengers from 13M minutes in delays with iPhones and iPads
Apple has published a new “Success Story” on its Apple at Work website, touting a partnership with United Airlines. Apple says that United Airlines deployed iPhones and iPads to all of its 85,000 employees, making them “fully mobile and empowered to be their most effective.” There are some pretty cool statistics on how this partnership has helped employees, passengers, and more…
Tim Cook says Apple can’t yet make enough iPhone 14 Pros to meet demand
Apple’s fiscal Q4 earnings are out and while the company saw another record for revenue, there were some slight misses on expectations. CEO Tim Cook shared more details on what challenges the company is seeing like trying to keep up with iPhone 14 Pro demand. Speaking with CNBC’s Steve...
Apple Music pulls Kanye West ‘Essentials’ playlists; first streaming service to take action
Kanye West continues to face repercussions for his antisemitic and anti-Black rhetoric, this time by Apple Music. After being dropped by companies like Adidas and Balenciaga, Rolling Stone reports today that Apple has removed its curated “Kanye West Essentials” playlist from Apple Music. West’s full discography, however, remains available via the streaming service.
