ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 26

Danielle Lillie
3d ago

really? not according to upstate hospitals that are backed up with Nursing Hoome and Skilled Facilities placements. They're starting to put Upstate on Notice of not enough beds and to try to delay unnecessary surgeries. HOCHUL IS LYING AGAIN.

Reply(1)
30
Joe Ciccio
3d ago

While the real doom and gloom is the perfect economic storm we are in. We will be saved from viruses just to die from starvation and hypothermia.

Reply(1)
22
Elvenia Wright
3d ago

Stop Lying!!!! Cuz you didn't have enough beds and room when the virus was running rapid threw the States. I don't know why New York State is all of a sudden,. The must to State,. She just gives to much attention to herself concerning matters of the people...

Reply
6
Related
Syracuse.com

Masks no longer recommended in Central New York as Covid levels decline

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is no longer recommending masks in Central New York as Covid-19 levels have declined. The CDC updated its Covid Community Levels map on Thursday, showing areas where Covid is at a “high” (orange), “medium” (yellow) or “low” (green) risk. Face coverings are recommended in areas with high Covid levels, including seven counties in New York state.
WKTV

All New York State colleges will now have opioid antagonist in every housing unit

ALBANY, N.Y. -- In recognition of Red Ribbon Week, Governor Hochul signed legislation Friday, that requires New York State College housing units, to have opioid antagonists, which can be life-saving in the event of an overdose. Resident Assistants and some other employees of the colleges will receive training and learn...
WCAX

Hochul lays out plan to combat respiratory viruses this winter

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York Governor Kathy Hochul is focusing on coughs and sneezes, as the fall season brings great levels of sickness. New York’s governor says her team is in touch with local health departments to watch for any spikes or trends. Hochul says they’re launching a...
NEW YORK STATE
101.5 WPDH

Upside Down: Frightening Plane Crash In Upstate New York

I'm no expert, but that is not the correct way for a plane to land. High winds led to a very scary situation in upstate New York when they reportedly caused a plane to crash just inches away from deep water. Plane Crash in Upstate New York. Let's start with...
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Missing Upstate New York Man Found Stealing Plant ‘Creating Wild West’

A missing New York State man likely didn't want to be found. That's because he was allegedly illegally harvesting a plant that's creating a new "wild west." On Wednesday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement released a new Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol. The DEC reported on a missing New York man who " may not have wanted to be found."
DELAWARE COUNTY, NY
newyorkupstate.com

4 Upstate NY cities named among the best places to live in U.S.

Upstate New York is one of the best places to live, according to a new report. U.S. News & World Report has released its 2022-2023 rankings for the best places to live in the United States. Four cities in Upstate New York made the top 50 thanks to high scores in value, desirability, jobs and quality of life.
SYRACUSE, NY
96.9 WOUR

Cops Will Be Everywhere This Weekend In New York State

Happy Halloween weekend! The fun is underway from Buffalo to Syracuse to Albany in the Empire State. The cooler air is here and the leaves have fallen. Break out the candy and scary costumes and let's go!. Before the weekend starts, there are some things that the State of New...
SYRACUSE, NY
96.9 WOUR

Fully Electric School Buses To Hit The Road in Upstate New York

Nineteen Upstate New York School Districts are getting busloads of federal money to buy all new, electric school buses. U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer announced a total of $50 million in funding for the purchase of 130 low and zero-emissions buses for Upstate school districts. The money was included in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act signed by President Biden nearly one year ago. It represents the first round of $5 billion in federal grants for districts nationwide. Across the U.S., this first round includes a billion dollars to cover the cost of 2,500 electric buses, Schumer's Office said, with additional grants to be announced through 2026.
96.1 The Breeze

Can You Burn Leaves In New York State?

The sweet smell of leaves in the fall! There are some days that just feel and smell perfect here in New York State. But there are some smells that signal a warning for officials around the Empire State. I am going to sound old here. But I remember when we...
wutv29.com

Wegmans helping people get rid of unwanted prescription drugs this weekend

Rochester, N.Y. — Wegmans Food Markets is partnering with local law enforcement agencies in New York to host community prescription medication drop-off events at several stores this weekend. On Saturday, October 29, people will have the opportunity to get rid of potentially dangerous expired, unused, or unwanted prescriptions from...
ROCHESTER, NY
96.1 The Eagle

The 5 Most Magical Christmas Towns in New York State

Halloween is less than two weeks away, which means Thanksgiving is just around the corner (five weeks away). The colder air is working its way into New York and even though there will be a mini warmup this weekend and into early next week, that doesn't mean that we will be sticking with warmer temperatures for the foreseeable future. Winter will be here soon, which means the holiday season.
Hot 99.1

One New, Sneaky COVID Symptom Has New York On Alert Into Winter

As we head into winter, New York and the CDC are still urging caution over COVID. A majority of the counties in Upstate are still in the CDC’s “high” level, with a little less than 10% of inpatient hospital beds still occupied by COVID patients. Mayo Clinic research shows Warren County currently has the highest density of COVID cases in the entire state of New York.
WARREN COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

New York State Outlawed Your Burning Barrel?

Ask most people around here and they will tell you that it is either football season or pumpkin spice season. But for some, it is the time of the year to do some cleanup around their property. That might mean that some of the debris or trash is easier to be burned than taken away to a waste facility.

Comments / 0

Community Policy