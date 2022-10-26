Read full article on original website
Danielle Lillie
3d ago
really? not according to upstate hospitals that are backed up with Nursing Hoome and Skilled Facilities placements. They're starting to put Upstate on Notice of not enough beds and to try to delay unnecessary surgeries. HOCHUL IS LYING AGAIN.
Reply(1)
30
Joe Ciccio
3d ago
While the real doom and gloom is the perfect economic storm we are in. We will be saved from viruses just to die from starvation and hypothermia.
Reply(1)
22
Elvenia Wright
3d ago
Stop Lying!!!! Cuz you didn't have enough beds and room when the virus was running rapid threw the States. I don't know why New York State is all of a sudden,. The must to State,. She just gives to much attention to herself concerning matters of the people...
Reply
6
Related
Masks no longer recommended in Central New York as Covid levels decline
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is no longer recommending masks in Central New York as Covid-19 levels have declined. The CDC updated its Covid Community Levels map on Thursday, showing areas where Covid is at a “high” (orange), “medium” (yellow) or “low” (green) risk. Face coverings are recommended in areas with high Covid levels, including seven counties in New York state.
WKTV
All New York State colleges will now have opioid antagonist in every housing unit
ALBANY, N.Y. -- In recognition of Red Ribbon Week, Governor Hochul signed legislation Friday, that requires New York State College housing units, to have opioid antagonists, which can be life-saving in the event of an overdose. Resident Assistants and some other employees of the colleges will receive training and learn...
rochesterfirst.com
Brighton Surgery Center ranked among best in US, third in New York State
BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) – A privately-owned, suburban surgery center has been named one of the best in New York and the United States. Brighton Surgery Center is getting ready to celebrate 20 years in business. Most recently, they were recognized on a national scale by Newsweek as third in...
New York State Offering Positions to Retired Officers
For my whole life I've been told that the "plan" for life is supposed to be, go to school, get a degree, get a job, settle down, have some kids, provide for your family and eventually when your old and all grey, you retire and pick-up some hobby like golf or shuffleboard.
Health Warning: Triple Threat To New York State Residents This Winter
The New York State Health Department and Governor Kathy Hochul are warning New Yorkers to protect themselves against a triple threat to their health this winter. Cases of influenza, COVID-19, and respiratory syncytial virus are increasing around the state and we haven't even gotten into the weeds of winter yet.
WCAX
Hochul lays out plan to combat respiratory viruses this winter
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York Governor Kathy Hochul is focusing on coughs and sneezes, as the fall season brings great levels of sickness. New York’s governor says her team is in touch with local health departments to watch for any spikes or trends. Hochul says they’re launching a...
Changes to NY State Drivers License and Social Security? Why Choose X?
The look and options available for our New York State driver's license have evolved in 2022 and your Social Security information is about to as well. One example for your drivers license is the Real ID Card. If you want to fly out of Albany you will need one by May 3, 2023.
What Is HEAP? How to Apply for This Benefit in New York State
This could be the year that you are unable to pay your bill. The cost of absolutely everything has increased. Yes, gasoline, groceries and clothing are just the tip of the iceberg. There is one thing that we are about to find out has really increased, what is that?. The...
Upside Down: Frightening Plane Crash In Upstate New York
I'm no expert, but that is not the correct way for a plane to land. High winds led to a very scary situation in upstate New York when they reportedly caused a plane to crash just inches away from deep water. Plane Crash in Upstate New York. Let's start with...
Missing Upstate New York Man Found Stealing Plant ‘Creating Wild West’
A missing New York State man likely didn't want to be found. That's because he was allegedly illegally harvesting a plant that's creating a new "wild west." On Wednesday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement released a new Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol. The DEC reported on a missing New York man who " may not have wanted to be found."
newyorkupstate.com
4 Upstate NY cities named among the best places to live in U.S.
Upstate New York is one of the best places to live, according to a new report. U.S. News & World Report has released its 2022-2023 rankings for the best places to live in the United States. Four cities in Upstate New York made the top 50 thanks to high scores in value, desirability, jobs and quality of life.
Cops Will Be Everywhere This Weekend In New York State
Happy Halloween weekend! The fun is underway from Buffalo to Syracuse to Albany in the Empire State. The cooler air is here and the leaves have fallen. Break out the candy and scary costumes and let's go!. Before the weekend starts, there are some things that the State of New...
New York State Shares Shocking Gun Numbers After Expanding Red Flag Law
New York State made it harder for residents to obtain guns following the mass shooting in Buffalo. Officials say these new "actions are working." New York Gov. Kathy Hochul believes the Red Flag Law is working in New York. Red Flag Law Strengthen In New York After Buffalo Mass Shooting.
Fully Electric School Buses To Hit The Road in Upstate New York
Nineteen Upstate New York School Districts are getting busloads of federal money to buy all new, electric school buses. U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer announced a total of $50 million in funding for the purchase of 130 low and zero-emissions buses for Upstate school districts. The money was included in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act signed by President Biden nearly one year ago. It represents the first round of $5 billion in federal grants for districts nationwide. Across the U.S., this first round includes a billion dollars to cover the cost of 2,500 electric buses, Schumer's Office said, with additional grants to be announced through 2026.
Large, Unique Danger For Driver In Upstate New York
How alert are you when you are driving on the Thruway or the back roads around New York State? It seems there are more distractions than ever for drivers. As the fall and winter months approach us, there is a unique warning from officials for those who drive in the Empire State.
Can You Burn Leaves In New York State?
The sweet smell of leaves in the fall! There are some days that just feel and smell perfect here in New York State. But there are some smells that signal a warning for officials around the Empire State. I am going to sound old here. But I remember when we...
wutv29.com
Wegmans helping people get rid of unwanted prescription drugs this weekend
Rochester, N.Y. — Wegmans Food Markets is partnering with local law enforcement agencies in New York to host community prescription medication drop-off events at several stores this weekend. On Saturday, October 29, people will have the opportunity to get rid of potentially dangerous expired, unused, or unwanted prescriptions from...
The 5 Most Magical Christmas Towns in New York State
Halloween is less than two weeks away, which means Thanksgiving is just around the corner (five weeks away). The colder air is working its way into New York and even though there will be a mini warmup this weekend and into early next week, that doesn't mean that we will be sticking with warmer temperatures for the foreseeable future. Winter will be here soon, which means the holiday season.
One New, Sneaky COVID Symptom Has New York On Alert Into Winter
As we head into winter, New York and the CDC are still urging caution over COVID. A majority of the counties in Upstate are still in the CDC’s “high” level, with a little less than 10% of inpatient hospital beds still occupied by COVID patients. Mayo Clinic research shows Warren County currently has the highest density of COVID cases in the entire state of New York.
New York State Outlawed Your Burning Barrel?
Ask most people around here and they will tell you that it is either football season or pumpkin spice season. But for some, it is the time of the year to do some cleanup around their property. That might mean that some of the debris or trash is easier to be burned than taken away to a waste facility.
Comments / 26