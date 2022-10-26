Ever wonder what makes one home a bad, good or better home to Trick or Treat? Is it the treat? Thinking on the term inflation tossed left and right, will shrinkflation occur in what is given out this year too? Will the candy bars be the same, but will the size change? Will "snack size" candy bars now be "bite-size"? OR will there still be folks that love the holiday so much that full-size candy bars are given? So many questions, we know but cannot help but ponder as the annual day when random knocking on strangers' doors approaches.

MANDAN, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO