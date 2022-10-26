Read full article on original website
New details emerge in Bismarck parking lot murder
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — New details regarding the early October murder of Christopher Sebastian, allegedly by Benjamin Williams, in the parking lot of the 200 block of East Arbor Ave in Bismarck have been revealed in the official affidavit released by police. According to the affidavit, when officers arrived on the scene around 11:30 p.m. […]
16-year-old to be tried as adult in Motel 6 murder case
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A 16-year-old facing a murder charge is being tried as an adult in Burleigh County. Prosecutors say at Motel 6 on Sept. 23, Jesse Taylor, Jr. of Mandan shot 28-year-old Maurice Thunder Shield of South Dakota in the chest, shot another person, and fled to Minnesota. Thunder Shield was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Moe’s Smoke Shop burglarized, store owner offering $5,000 reward
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Mandan Police said Moe’s Smoke Shop was burglarized around 12:15 Saturday morning. Owner Moe Wazwaz said two people stole 5 to 10 thousand dollars in merchandise. The two people threw rocks, shattering a glass door, causing around $3,000 in damage. Surveillance video shows the pair...
Bond set at $1M for Bismarck man accused of murder
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A district court judge has set bond at one million dollars Wednesday for a Bismarck man accused of killing 39-year-old Christopher Sebastian. Prosecutors claim 27-year-old Benjamin Williams shot and killed Sebastian in an apartment complex parking lot earlier this month. Police say witnesses and video surveillance placed Williams at the scene. Police say they found Willams at the hospital after he was taken in on an overdose. They say they found blood on his pants and gunshot residue on his hands.
Man accused of running over Bismarck gas station employee pleads guilty
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A man accused of running over a Bismarck gas station employee with a car has pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and criminal mischief. Prosecutors say a Landers Conoco employee told police in May that he attempted to stop someone shoplifting by leaning through an...
Google pins most popular costume for Bismarck, Minot, Dickinson area. Do you agree? Yea or Neigh?
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The pumpkins are carved, and candy bowls are filled in anticipation of Halloween. But some people might still be searching for a fright night costume. As October comes to a close that can only mean one thing… Halloween is right around the corner. When it...
Community supports Dickinson man after diabetic coma
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - After suffering a diabetic infection, a Dickinson man has a long road to recovery. But Eric Sticka says he’s not going through it alone. “The doctors said I wasn’t supposed to live, you know what I mean, and I thank Jesus every day,” said Eric Sticka, Dickinson.
Business Beat: New Bearscat Bakehouse opens
The new bakehouse has a rustic cabin look and includes online ordering and a drive-thru window.
Bismarck woman shares her story of human trafficking, hopes to help others
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Human trafficking is called the “modern day slavery.” It involves the use of force, fraud or coercion to make another person work or engage in sex, and it happens in North Dakota. The North Dakota Human Trafficking Task Force has worked to help more than 650 victims of human trafficking since 2016. Most were North Dakota residents, and most trafficking is “familial,” meaning a family member is the trafficker.
Staffing Shortages impacting Burleigh and Morton County
Bismarck teacher, coach brings home silver medal from world powerlifting competition.
New rubber wells for downtown trees
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Trees in downtown Bismarck are getting a makeover. The traditional steel grates around the trees are being removal and replaced with recycled rubber. The new pavement will allow water to filtrate for the trees and keep the site free of unwanted leaves and grass. These will be low maintenance and ADA complaint. Other areas in Bismarck may be considered for the switch over to the rubber as well.
Open Letter To The Bismarck Guy Who Flicked A Lit Cigarette
*(The following open letter is something I wrote back in March of 2021. Now, here we are in October of 2022, and just about the exact thing happened to me yesterday on Lincoln Road east of the airport. I had to put out another small fire due to a lit cigarette. We are back in drought conditions. Don't be responsible for a wildfire with your carelessness. You should NOT be flicking lit cigarettes out of your vehicle. It's dangerous and disgusting.)*
Prices range for over-the-counter hearing aids
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Hearing aids can now be purchased over the counter. Stores such as Walmart and CVS are options for those seeking the devices without a prescription within the Bismarck Mandan area. Walmart offers a wide variety of hearing amplifiers that start at 51-dollars and can be bought...
NDDOT distributes voter IDs to people on reservations
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Officials from the Department of Transportation traveled to four American Indian reservations this month to provide voters with photo ID cards. They went to Belcourt, Fort Yates, New Town, and Fort Totten. The DOT will do this every election year, 30 days before voting begins, as part of an agreement with the tribes. The goal is to provide voters with IDs that meet the state requirement of a provable street address.
Woman finds opioid recovery at Bismarck treatment center
One mother in Bismarck says she needed help getting off pain pills. And she found it at a new treatment center in Bismarck.
5 Must Mandan Homes To Trick Or Treat This Halloween (Photos)
Ever wonder what makes one home a bad, good or better home to Trick or Treat? Is it the treat? Thinking on the term inflation tossed left and right, will shrinkflation occur in what is given out this year too? Will the candy bars be the same, but will the size change? Will "snack size" candy bars now be "bite-size"? OR will there still be folks that love the holiday so much that full-size candy bars are given? So many questions, we know but cannot help but ponder as the annual day when random knocking on strangers' doors approaches.
Bismarck man killed in crash
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man was killed and another man from Steele was injured in a crash Thursday night. A North Dakota Highway Patrol spokesperson said Donavan Wick from Steele rear-ended a horse trailer loaded with 10 cows about one mile east of Steele. The pickup and trailer...
Addressing the homeless issue in North Dakota
Wednesday afternoon Adrienne Oglesby spoke with Sister Kathleen at the Ministry on the Margins about this important topic.
Someone You Should Know: Brian Ritter
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET)— A lot of North Dakotans spend their whole lives in the state: working, raising a family and never wanting to live anywhere else. Then there are others who want to get away. They want to live where it’s always 85 degrees and sunny. But not only is this week’s Someone You Should […]
Election managers: North Dakota’s elections secure and accurate
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Election integrity is at the top of many voters’ minds as they head to the polls. That’s why the people in charge of North Dakota’s elections hosted a demonstration today to show how votes are accurately counted. The voting process takes only a...
