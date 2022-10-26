Read full article on original website
Kait 8
Food truck offering a taste of the Big Easy
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A new Jonesboro food truck is serving up a taste of New Orleans. Big Easy AR held a ribbon cutting recently, marking the opening of its new location at 2925 S. Caraway Rd. According to a news release shared by the Jonesboro Regional Chamber of Commerce,...
neareport.com
Strube Crowned Miss Arkansas State University 2022
JONESBORO – Riley Strube, a sociology, criminology and psychology major from Cabot, Ark., was crowned Miss Arkansas State University in the 48th edition of the scholarship competition, held Wednesday evening in Riceland Hall at Fowler Center on the A-State campus and presented by Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity. The sophomore...
whiterivernow.com
Fentanyl crisis to be addressed at Batesville Schools community meeting
The fentanyl crisis will be the subject of a Batesville School District (BSD) Drug Awareness community meeting Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, a day after school districts across the country conclude Red Ribbon Week. Red Ribbon Week is the nation’s largest and longest-running drug-use prevention campaign. In a media release...
whiterivernow.com
Batesville vs. Southside — Battle of the Bridge tonight
It’s a huge night for local football as the inaugural Citizens Bank Battle of the Bridge kicks off at 7 p.m. at Stewart Field in Southside. The Battle of the Bridge will mark the first time the Batesville Pioneers and the Southside Southerners will face off on the football field.
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Harold Ray Wilson
Harold Ray Wilson of Mountain View passed away on October 26, 2022, at the Blossoms Nursing Home in Mountain View. He was born on March 2, 1938, in Newport, Arkansas to the late Douglas and Ruth Page Wilson. Ray graduated from Mountain View High School in 1956. Shortly thereafter, he...
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Joan Vickers
Joan Vickers, 87 formerly of Sierra Vista, Arizona passed away Tuesday, October 25, 2022, in a local hospital. She retired from the Civil Service in Arizona. A charter member of Reeds Chapel Church in Marcella, Arkansas. Funeral service will be at 10 AM Monday, October 31, 2022, at Roller-Crouch Funeral...
Kait 8
Survivor recalls day Heber Springs bridge collapsed, killing 5
HEBER SPRINGS, Ark. (KAIT) - Five people died and several others suffered injuries when the Swinging Bridge in Heber Springs collapsed into the Little Red River on Oct. 28, 1989. Leah Baker was among those who fell into the water. Her cousin, 34-year-old Gayla Carlton, lost her life. “It totally...
Kait 8
HIDDEN HAUNTS: The girl who roams the Bono bridge
BONO, Ark. (KAIT) – The Natural State is known for its haunted places. Some people say what they have experienced is anything but normal. In Bono, there is a hidden spot where some believe they are not alone. “Right down there, I creeped out,” paranormal investigator Doug Cousins said...
Nearly 2k acres across Arkansas fall victim to wildfire over the weekend
LITTLE ROCK, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — This past weekend, Oct. 22-23, 2022, nearly two dozen wildfires broke out across Arkansas. Much of the state is still under a burn ban, and officials say this is an important reminder that the fire danger isn’t over just yet. Arkansas State Forester, Joe Fox, said, “From 3:30 Saturday afternoon […]
Kait 8
Oct. 28: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. One more day of dry weather before rain moves back in for the weekend. Some of you have outdoor plans this weekend, but you may need a plan B. In fact, a good part...
Kait 8
Trauma Hogs BBQ to open brick-and-mortar locations
BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - A popular Northeast Arkansas food truck will soon have brick-and-mortar restaurants. Trauma Hogs BBQ posted on social media that they will be opening restaurants in Brookland and Paragould. On Monday, the owners announced work on their Paragould restaurant was “coming together.”. Then on Wednesday, the...
Kait 8
Jonesboro pizza chain permanently closes
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A chain pizza restaurant in Jonesboro has permanently closed. According to a media release from Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate and Development Cici’s Pizza has closed for good. “We are saddened at the news of Cici’s Pizza permanently closing,” said Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate...
Boat Ramps Closed at Greers Ferry Lake
HEBER SPRINGS, Ark. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Greers Ferry Project Office is closing two additional boat launch ramps because of the reservoir’s low water levels. The Mill Creek ramp is partially closed while the corrugated ramp remains available for use. The Hill Creek swim beach...
KTLO
Leona Kerns, 54, Mountain View, MO
Leona passed away peacefully October 6, 2022, under Hospice care in Mountain View, Missouri after a tough battle with cancer. In her 54 years on earth, she made many beautiful memories with her upbeat, outgoing personality as Leona was born an adventurer and loved the outdoors. On March 20, 1968,...
KHBS
New counties in Arkansas where chronic wasting disease detected
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Leaders with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission are telling hunters to watch out for signs of chronic wasting disease in deer. This year they've added several counties to their list of areas where chronic wasting disease is a concern. Those counties include Union, Ashley, Bradley and Randolph.
KYTV
Incorrect ballots lead to early voting confusion in Marion County, Ark.
YELLVILLE, Ark. (KY3) - A mapping error led to early voting changes for voters in Marion County Precinct 7. Believed to be a result of the 2020 census, Precinct 7 was not correctly marked as being inside the city limits of Bull Shoals, and ballots did not include municipal races. Earlier voters are voting on a Precinct 8 ballot consisting of the correct city races.
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: David Lynn Westfall
David Lynn Westfall, 73, passed away on October 26, 2022. He was born in Newark, Ohio, on November 9, 1948, to James and Helen “Tiny” Westfall. David was a proud Army veteran who served his country for over seventeen years. He was also a quiet and caring person. Any time someone needed help, David was always willing to help. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, square dancing, water aerobics, and playing solitaire. But most of all, he loved spending time with his family. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, son, and friend whose memory will forever be cherished by those that loved him.
Father searching for Texas man who rescued his son
An Arkansas father says his son is alive thanks to a Texas man who pulled him from a burning car following a crash.
neareport.com
Jewelry, cash stolen in Jonesboro burglary
JONESBORO, Ark. – A burglary victim is missing several items of jewelry and even more cash after a break-in this week in Jonesboro. It happened on Tuesday at the 400-block of Calion Street at an apartment unit. The resident reported sometime between 7 AM and 8 PM Tuesday, October 25, someone kicked the door down and began stealing items. A maintenance man for the apartment complex had replaced the door before the victims arrived back at their home. Officers observed the old damaged door.
Kait 8
Why you should keep leaves out of the trash
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Throwing away leaves might be on the to-do list, but keeping leaves on the lawn can have positive effects. Michelle Mobley, Independence County extension agent, said leaves have nutrients that can help a lawn. “If you do a three-inch layer and have those leaves shredded down,...
