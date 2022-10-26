David Lynn Westfall, 73, passed away on October 26, 2022. He was born in Newark, Ohio, on November 9, 1948, to James and Helen “Tiny” Westfall. David was a proud Army veteran who served his country for over seventeen years. He was also a quiet and caring person. Any time someone needed help, David was always willing to help. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, square dancing, water aerobics, and playing solitaire. But most of all, he loved spending time with his family. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, son, and friend whose memory will forever be cherished by those that loved him.

NEWARK, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO