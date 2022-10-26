Read full article on original website
operawire.com
Ekaterina Semenchuk Cancels Opéra National de Bordeaux Concert With Keri-Lynn Wilson
The Opéra National de Bordeaux has announced a cast change for its concert on Oct. 27, 2022. The company noted that due to health reasons Ekaterina Semenchuk will not be able to perform at the concert. As a result, Marina Prudenskaya has agreed to replace Semenchuk on short notice.
Slipped Disc
The Met names new concertmaster
The Metropolitan Opera has appointed Juilliard graduate Angela Wee as Associate Concertmaster of its orchestra. New York born, she studied with Donald Weilerstein and Masao Kawasaki at Juilliard and was concertmaster of the college orchestra. She auditioned for the Met the day after her return from a six-week Asian tour...
Slipped Disc
Korean wins major composers prize
The results are in from the 76th Concours de Genève composition competition. Shin Kim, 27, of South Korea won first prize for his work The Song of Oneiroi’, for six voices and microphones. Yuki Nakahashi, 27, from Japan came second with ‘Settings’, for vocal ensemble. Third...
Vermeer's 'Girl with a Pearl Earring' back on display
THE HAGUE, Netherlands — (AP) — Johannes Vermeer's “Girl with a Pearl Earring” went back on display at the Netherlands' Mauritshuis museum Friday, a day after climate activists targeted the 17th-century masterpiece. “We are incredibly grateful that ‘The Girl’ remained undamaged and is back in her...
Slipped Disc
Steam from the sauna as Sibelius returns with a blast
From the Lebrecht Album of the Week. Before the great Mahler inundation of the 1980s, every aspirational conductor was expected to know the seven Sibelius symphonies backwards and to perform them on demand. Leonard Bernstein claimed to have taught them to the Vienna Philharmonic; in fact, his compatriot Lorin Maazel got in there first…
Slipped Disc
Russian soprano makes Vienna Opera debut
The Russian soprano Kristina Mkhitaryan will take over as Violetta tomorrow in Vienna in a long run of La Traviata. Mkhitaryan, 35, from Novorossyisk, is booked for the same role at Covent Garden next summer. She is singing Musetta in Bohème this season at the Met.
Slipped Disc
Domingo and Carreras flog dead dog in Japan
The two former tenors have announced a date at Tokyo’s Garden Theatre on January 26, 2023, dedicated to the late Luciano Pavarotti. They have found a suprious anniversary – 20 years since their last Three Tenors concert in Japan in 2003. Posthumous does not begin to describe it.
Slipped Disc
An American composer at 99
Ned Rorem has an auspicious birthday this weekend. He has known everyone in a century of American music. Yet, despite writing large symphonies, he is known chiefly for his songs, his chamber music and his diaries. Is that a fair assessment for posterity?
Slipped Disc
Slipped Disc
French festival replaces Russian founder
The international festival at Colmar, in Alsace-Lorraine, has named the French conductor Alain Altinoglu as its next artistic durector, effective immediately. He replaces Vladimir Spivakov, who founded the July festival in 1989 and has led it ever since. Spivakov, 78, is keeping a low profile during Putin’s war.
Slipped Disc
Ukrainian wins Hohens with most Russian concerto
The Ukrainian pianist Illia Ovcharenko is the 2022 Honens winner. He convinced the judges with a performance of Tchaikovsky’s first piano concerto. Illia, 21, takes home C$100,000 and an Artist Development Program worth half a million dollars. Finalists Rachel Breen (United States / age 26) and Sasha Kasman Laude (United States / age 27) each received Finalist Prizes of $10,000. Additional prizes are awarded to Ádám Balogh for the Best Performance of a Commissioned Work ($2500), and Angie Zhang for the Best Performance of a Beethoven Violin Sonata ($2500) and the Audience Choice Award ($2500).
Slipped Disc
Frankfurt Opera bucks audience decline
Oper Frankfurt tells us it has begun to reverse the post-Covid audience slump. October has yielded 76% box-office sales. November looks like 85% and December is running at 80%. Intendant Bernd Loebe says: ‘Oper Frankfurt’s box office is 5-10% lower than before Covid-19, due mostly to lost subscription holders.’...
Slipped Disc
Just in: Classic FM and BBC Radio 3 suffer massive audience losses
Results are in from RAJAR for the third quarter of 2022 and they make miserable reading for the UK’s two leading classical radio stations. BBC Radio 3 has lost one in six of its listeners, down 16% from 2 million to 1.71m listeners. This is a particular disaster since Q3 usually brings an uptick from the summer Proms. This year’s Proms were the weakest in recent memory. The stations’s boss announced last month that he is leaving.
Slipped Disc
Serialism was a form of music made by men for men
A couple of research inquiries set me down a path to a men-only zone. Modernism in music was invented by Arnold Schoenberg and his disciples Berg and Webern. It was embraced as post-1945 doctrine by Boulez, Stockhausen and the Darstadt crowd, all men. Boulez founded IRCAM in Paris, also men...
NPR
Festival Cervantino, Latin America's biggest cultural event, returns with new energy
CARMINHO: (Singing in non-English language). BETTO ARCOS, BYLINE: It's a Saturday night at the Teatro Juarez in Guanajuato. Portuguese singer Carminho is performing her second fado called "O Comeco" - "The Beginning." This is the first time she performs at the Cervantino Festival, and the audience is mesmerized. After the show, I meet Carminho backstage. And she tells me the streets of Guanajuato have a lot of energy, like an erupting volcano.
Slipped Disc
Unreleased Jessye Norman comes to light
Three years after her death, Decca have pulled together a box of unreleased masters, outtakes and concert recordings by the iconic American singer Jessye Norman. It includes a Tristan und Isolde selection in which she sings both Isolde and Brangäne in a Leipzig session with Kurt Masur. Plus Bejamin...
Slipped Disc
Schumann gets a wacky memorial in Düsseldorf
The mayor of Düsseldorf yesterday unveiled a tribute to Robert and Clara Schumann, ‘Danse À Deux’, at the Ratinger Tor. The sculpture is the work of Markus Lüpertz. Schumann had such strong feelings about the city that he jumped into the raging Rhine in a suicide attempt in February 1854.
$35 M. Rubens to Sotheby’s, New Artemisia Gentileschi Identified, and More: Morning Links for October 26, 2022
To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines OLD MASTERS DEPARTMENT. It is a very big news day for very old paintings. An early Peter Paul Rubens, from around 1609, will hit the block at Sotheby’s in January with a high estimate of $35 million, Barron’s reports. The deliciously titled work, Salome Presented with the Severed Head of Saint John the Baptist, was believed lost until it showed up at auction at the same house in 1998. It sold then for $5.5 million. Meanwhile, an anonymous 17th-century painting damaged in the 2020 Beirut explosion has been identified as an Artemisia Gentileschi, the New York Times reports. It is currently undergoing...
operawire.com
Anna Netrebko to Perform in Fondazione Guido d’Arezzo’s 2022-23 Season
Italy’s Fondazione Guido d’Arezzo has announced its 2022-23 season. The sole vocal performance of the season will be by Anna Netrebko who will present a recital of music by Glinka, Tchaikovsky, Rimsky-Korsakov, and Rachmaninoff. The soprano will perform alongside Elena Bashkirova at the historical Teatro Petrarca in Arezzo.
The big picture: Pierre Fatumbi Verger shows another side of 1930s black America
This portrait has a conspiratorial intimacy that typifies the French photographer’s nuanced images. The French photographer born Pierre Verger made two tours of the US in the 1930s, crossing the country by train for the magazine Paris-soir, documenting predominantly black communities in Harlem and the south in a time of segregation. The pictures the magazine chose illustrated a series of articles on the hardships of life in the depression-era US, but new studies of Verger’s archive show a greater range of interest in his pictures, many of which celebrated jazz age nightlife and an emergent professional class. The rediscovered images are collected in a new book that offers a nuanced portrait of black America before the war.
