Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Channel 3000
Andrew B. “Andy” Munthe
Andrew B. Munthe, age 84, of Madison, passed away on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital. A funeral service will be held at EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 315 E. Main St., Mount Horeb, at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, with Pasto John Twiton presiding. Burial will be held at Union Cemetery, Mount Horeb. Visitation will be held at the church from 12 noon until the time of the service on Sunday. A full obituary will be posted. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Channel 3000
Jacqueline J. “Jaci” Roscoe
Jacqueline J. “Jaci” Roscoe, age 87, of Madison, passed away at her home on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, surrounded by her family. She was born in Madison, Wis. the daughter of George and Amanda (Faust) Lawrence. Upon graduation from Madison’s Central High School in 1953, Jaci began working...
Channel 3000
Carol Ann Wainwright
VERONA – Carol Ann Wainwright, age 74, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at the UW Hospital, due to complications from her battle with cancer, with loved ones at her bedside. She was born in Chicago, Ill., on July 18, 1948, to parents Emil and Margaret (Callahan) Panock.
Channel 3000
Elizabeth J. Garner
Elizabeth J. Garner, age 68, of Madison, passed away on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, at her home. She was born on June 9, 1954, in Oconomowoc, Wis., the daughter of Denis and Jeanette Rupnow. Elizabeth was an active member of St. Andrew Evangelical Lutheran Church who enjoyed singing in the...
Channel 3000
Barbara Ann Harkins Belle
Barbara Ann Harkins Belle passed away on Oct. 26th in Verona, Wisconsin. Barbara was born on July 21st, 1926, in Elkhorn, WI to Kellogg William and Laura Elizabeth (Dopke) Harkins. She was married to Robert Lowell Belle on Sept. 10, 1949, in Appleton, WI. She graduated from Appleton High School and Lawrence University (English) both of Appleton, WI and attended American University, DC.
Channel 3000
Bonnie L. Poole
Bonnie Poole, age 81, passed away in her sleep at Skaalen and reunited with Terry on Wednesday, October 26, 2022. Bonnie was born on March 14, 1941 in Madison, WI to Glenn and Louise (Yanker) Fisher. She was married to Terry Poole. Bonnie was very seasonal, wearing costumes and themed clothing, she was always the life of the party. Bonnie enjoyed stamping, joke telling, and was very proud of her Irish heritage. Her favorite saying was “I’m a body by Fisher”.
Channel 3000
Ralph Martin Walser
Ralph Martin Walser, age 85, of Baraboo, WI, passed away peacefully in his sleep on October 9, 2022, with family and friends by his side after a brief battle with cancer. A celebration of life will be held November 5, at 1:00 at TORN Church, 102 W. Franklin St., Portage, WI. Ralph will be buried at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Cemetery in Marxville at a later date.
Channel 3000
Reva J. Jensen
Reva Jensen, age 79, of Baraboo, WI passed away Monday, October 24, 2022, at St. Clare Hospice House, Baraboo, WI surrounded by her loving family. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, November 5, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the Picha Funeral Home in Lake Delton with Pastor Steven Keller officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. A private burial will take place at a later date.
Channel 3000
Michael James Moen
MADISON – Michael James Moen, age 76, of Madison, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, at St. Mary’s Care Center. A celebration of Michael’s life is being planned. Please check back for updates. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com. Gunderson East. Funeral & Cremation Care.
Channel 3000
LaDema Chitwood
LaDema Chitwood, 99, of Richland Center died Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at the Richland Hospital. She was born on June 8, 1923, the daughter Tom and Sarah (Craig) Beeman. On January 8, 1941, LaDema was united in marriage to Norman Chitwood. The couple farmed together in the Bosstown area. LaDema and Norman were active leaders in the Bosstown Atomic Workers 4-H Club. LaDema was a member of the Pleasant Ridge Church Ladies Aide and was an avid quilter. She worked at the dry cleaners in Richland Center and Pine Valley Manor. After she retired, she continued to work at various jobs.
Channel 3000
Bruce Raymond Clarke
Bruce Raymond Clarke, 88, of Richland Center died Wednesday, October 26, 2022, surrounded by his family at the Richland Hospital. He was born December 15, 1933, in Readstown the son of Ralph and Myrtle (Smith) Clarke. Bruce graduated from Readstown High School in 1953. He enlisted in the US Army serving from 1953-56. After his honorable discharge, Bruce worked as a diesel mechanic until he returned to Richland Center in 1968. Bruce was united in marriage to Joan (Huffman) Drake in 1974 and the couple moved to Florida in 1978. He worked as a salesman and owned a restaurant before returning to Wisconsin in 1998. Bruce enjoyed hunting, fishing, and telling jokes. In 2015, Bruce went on the Badger Honor Flight accompanied by his daughter, Mona, an experience he truly enjoyed.
Channel 3000
Walter Neel Robertson
Walter Neel Robertson (known as Neel)-husband, father, brother, engineer, traveler, swimmer, Rotarian-died peacefully on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Madison, Wis., at the age of 92. Neel was born in Royal Oak, Mich., in 1930 to Gladys and Adelbert Robertson, one of four brothers. He attended the University of Michigan...
Channel 3000
Dr. Jesse G. Reinstein
Dr. Jesse G. Reinstein, PhD Chemistry, died on Wednesday, October 26, 2022. Memorial services will be at 12:00 PM, (Noon), Monday, October 31, 2022 at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until the time of the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flower memorial may be made to the Jesse G. Reinstein Memorial Fund. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.
Channel 3000
Patrick Thomas Fencil
Patrick Thomas Fencil of Madison, Wis., passed away suddenly at home on August 2, 2022, at the age of 71. Before retiring, Patrick worked for 32 years as a Psychiatric Care Technician at Mendota Mental Health Institute where he was known for his great compassion for patients and coworkers. Patrick...
Channel 3000
Megan W. Lostroh
WATERLOO, Iowa / FITCHBURG – Megan W. Lostroh, age 57, of Fitchburg, passed away on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, after battling brain cancer for about two years. She was born on Dec. 18, 1964, in Sioux City, Iowa, the daughter of Jonnie and Betty (Borchers) Williams. Megan graduated from...
Channel 3000
A sneek peek at Madison Magazine’s 2023 redesign
Madison Magazine will debut a redesign in the January 2023 issue, and I’m excited to give you more details about the changes ahead. Our last big redesign was at the beginning of 2020, but the pandemic makes it feel like that was much longer ago than it was. Creative Director Tim Burton — whose creative vision has shaped the magazine during his 20 years here — takes the lead on reimagining the look of the book. But with a new look comes some editorial changes, too.
Channel 3000
Harold Melvin Hanson, Jr.
Harold Melvin Hanson Jr., 86, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, at Azura Memory Center in Stoughton, Wis. Harold, the second of five children, and first son was born in January of 1936, in La Crosse, Wis., to Catherine and Harold M. Hanson Sr. A short time later, in pursuit of work, Harold’s father moved the family to Austin, Minn., where his dad went to work for Hormel Foods. Harold attended Austin High School, graduating in 1954. In high school Harold met Margo Nelson and following his graduation they were married in September of 1954.
Channel 3000
Wineke: What makes an organ entertainment?
MADISON, Wis. — Attending this week’s Madison Symphony Orchestra’s Overture organ concert taught me something unique about classical music as entertainment. Guest artist Christopher Houlihan played brilliantly. He is the Distinguished Chair of Chapel Music at Trinity College in Hartford, Conn., and is one of the most prominent organists in the world.
Channel 3000
Editor’s Note: Very Asian
This alive-and-well stereotype in America is rooted in racial bias that labor performed by Asian people is also cheap. It dates back to the building of the Transcontinental Railroad in the 1800s, when Chinese immigrant workers experienced a gap in pay compared to their white counterparts. The 1800s. Yet in...
Channel 3000
Coach of the Week: Stoughton’s Mike Schmidt
STOUGHTON, Wis. — Stoughton volleyball is having a dream season under first year head coach Mike Schmidt. The Vikings doubled their win total from last season and won their first regional championship since 2016. How’d they do it? It all comes back to one word: believe. COPYRIGHT 2022...
Comments / 0