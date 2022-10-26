Bruce Raymond Clarke, 88, of Richland Center died Wednesday, October 26, 2022, surrounded by his family at the Richland Hospital. He was born December 15, 1933, in Readstown the son of Ralph and Myrtle (Smith) Clarke. Bruce graduated from Readstown High School in 1953. He enlisted in the US Army serving from 1953-56. After his honorable discharge, Bruce worked as a diesel mechanic until he returned to Richland Center in 1968. Bruce was united in marriage to Joan (Huffman) Drake in 1974 and the couple moved to Florida in 1978. He worked as a salesman and owned a restaurant before returning to Wisconsin in 1998. Bruce enjoyed hunting, fishing, and telling jokes. In 2015, Bruce went on the Badger Honor Flight accompanied by his daughter, Mona, an experience he truly enjoyed.

