California State

KVCR NEWS

Vaccines used to be apolitical. Now they're a campaign issue

In late October, the Republican candidate for Governor of Minnesota posted a video he knew would be controversial. "I've been called extreme, and perhaps this Facebook video will provide fodder for more people to call me extreme," the candidate, Scott Jensen, told his viewers. In the 20 minutes that followed, Jensen railed against COVID vaccine mandates for kids, questioned the CDC's vaccination schedule for other childhood immunizations, and raised other vague concerns about COVID vaccines that have been credited with saving hundreds of thousands of lives.
MINNESOTA STATE
KVCR NEWS

Supreme Court-Affirmative Action

Activist Edward Blum with the group students for fair admissions sued Harvard and the University of North Carolina arguing that race conscience admissions criteria unconstitutionally discriminate against Asian American students Mexican American Legal Defense and Education Fund President Thomas Saenz says he expects the court to rule against affirmative action but he says colleges still can address the problem from a different angle.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KVCR NEWS

California Lead Pipe Replacement

California could get up to one - and- quarter billion dollars from the infrastructure bill to replace old lead water lines. Kelly Hardy with the group Children Now says a coalition of Health an environmental groups has written a letter asking the California State Water Resources Control Board to "get the lead out."
CALIFORNIA STATE
KVCR NEWS

AMBULANCE COST

Ambulances aren't used just for emergencies. Hospitals also rely on them to transport patients between nursing homes and Rehab facilities, to help free up beds. Ambulance Company AMR says there will end non-emergency rides so it doesn't hospitals in LA in Orange County. The company says it has received the...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KVCR NEWS

Gerald Stern, prize-winning and lyrical poet, dies at 97

NEW YORK — Gerald Stern, one of the country's most loved and respected poets who wrote with spirited melancholy and earthly humor about his childhood, Judaism, mortality and the wonders of the contemplative life, has died. He was 97. Stern, New Jersey's first poet laureate, died Thursday at Calvary...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KVCR NEWS

KVCR NEWS

San Bernardino, CA
4K+
Followers
12K+
Post
615K+
Views
ABOUT

KVCR News strives to create fair and balanced local news that reflects the communities we serves in the Inland Empire of Southern California, particularly San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.

 https://www.KVCRnews.org

