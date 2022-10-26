Read full article on original website
Related
Voters everywhere are talking about the same issues. Here's why that matters
West of Des Moines, at a recent rally for Republican House candidate Zach Nunn, Jack Wharton rattled off a list of his top voting issues. "Just like everybody else, inflation is right up there" — he held a flat hand up next to his head. "Abortion is way down here, nonexistent" — he dropped his hand toward his hip — "I don't care about that."
Vaccines used to be apolitical. Now they're a campaign issue
In late October, the Republican candidate for Governor of Minnesota posted a video he knew would be controversial. "I've been called extreme, and perhaps this Facebook video will provide fodder for more people to call me extreme," the candidate, Scott Jensen, told his viewers. In the 20 minutes that followed, Jensen railed against COVID vaccine mandates for kids, questioned the CDC's vaccination schedule for other childhood immunizations, and raised other vague concerns about COVID vaccines that have been credited with saving hundreds of thousands of lives.
Supreme Court says Lindsey Graham must testify in grand jury Georgia election probe
The Supreme Court said Tuesday that Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., must testify before a grand jury in Georgia. He has been subpoenaed for questioning later this month about allegations that then President Donald Trump tried to interfere with Georgia's ballot count after the 2020 election. Graham filed an emergency request...
Supreme Court-Affirmative Action
Activist Edward Blum with the group students for fair admissions sued Harvard and the University of North Carolina arguing that race conscience admissions criteria unconstitutionally discriminate against Asian American students Mexican American Legal Defense and Education Fund President Thomas Saenz says he expects the court to rule against affirmative action but he says colleges still can address the problem from a different angle.
North Carolina fields competitive Senate race despite lack of national attention
At a late-1800s farmhouse in the heart of North Carolina, national Republicans made an urgent pitch to voters in the final days of October as they gathered for an evening barbecue. "We win by voting," said Florida Sen. Rick Scott, chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee. "And we win...
California Lead Pipe Replacement
California could get up to one - and- quarter billion dollars from the infrastructure bill to replace old lead water lines. Kelly Hardy with the group Children Now says a coalition of Health an environmental groups has written a letter asking the California State Water Resources Control Board to "get the lead out."
Buying guns in Oregon could become more difficult if voters pass ballot measure
Oregon will ask voters in the coming days whether to significantly increase restrictions on guns. If passed, a ballot measure in that state would require people who want to buy a gun to pay a fee, take a safety course, submit fingerprints and pass a background check to obtain a permit. High-capacity magazines — those that hold 10 or more rounds — would be banned outright.
In Kentucky, abortion rights activists hope for a repeat of Kansas win
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Abortion has been unavailable for months in Kentucky, and will likely remain so – unless activists can defeat an anti-abortion measure on the Nov. 8 ballot. "It's very rigid and unforgiving as a constitutional amendment," Beth Kuhn, a volunteer for the Protect Kentucky Access campaign,...
AMBULANCE COST
Ambulances aren't used just for emergencies. Hospitals also rely on them to transport patients between nursing homes and Rehab facilities, to help free up beds. Ambulance Company AMR says there will end non-emergency rides so it doesn't hospitals in LA in Orange County. The company says it has received the...
Gerald Stern, prize-winning and lyrical poet, dies at 97
NEW YORK — Gerald Stern, one of the country's most loved and respected poets who wrote with spirited melancholy and earthly humor about his childhood, Judaism, mortality and the wonders of the contemplative life, has died. He was 97. Stern, New Jersey's first poet laureate, died Thursday at Calvary...
KVCR NEWS
San Bernardino, CA
4K+
Followers
12K+
Post
615K+
Views
ABOUT
KVCR News strives to create fair and balanced local news that reflects the communities we serves in the Inland Empire of Southern California, particularly San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.https://www.KVCRnews.org
Comments / 2