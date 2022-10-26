Read full article on original website
The founder and owner of Oklahoma City based Hobby Lobby has announced he is giving away his company. Green announced that he has chosen God over his company and made the decision to give it away, saying it "gives me a bigger purpose than just making money."
KTUL
Oklahoma City man accused of knowingly spreading HIV
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An Oklahoma City man was arrested and charged with knowingly giving at least three woman HIV. Fox 25 spoke to a victim who did not want to be identified but says she is speaking to warn others. Ernest Lacour is charged with three counts of...
KOCO
Oklahoma officials see organized retail theft skyrocket
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma voters approved a state question in 2016 that, among other things, defined a felony as any theft over $1,000. Since then, police said organized retail theft has skyrocketed. One lieutenant told KOCO 5 that they have to review anywhere from 40-85 cases a day for...
Auto Shop Employee Fends Off Would-Be Robber
A man is in jail after trying to rob an O'Reilly's Auto Parts near Southwest 66th Street and South May Avenue. Oklahoma City Police said an employee hit Jerry Milburn with a box of brake pads and a metal folding chair to fend him off, and it worked. Milburn is...
KTUL
Toddler placed in state custody after deputies raid 'deplorable' home in Cleveland County
NOBLE, Okla. (KOKH) — The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office said a 19-month-old child was found to be living in “deplorable” conditions this week. The sheriff’s office said a district court judge contacted the Department of Human Services about the conditions some children were living in.
chickashatoday.com
Another Massive Hand Sanitizer Fire
There was another huge hand sanitizer fire at a storage site between Chickasha and Ninnekah this past week. It was the third such fire that has taken place over the last three months. Last Thursday, it was at H and B Machine and Manufacturing which is just south of the U.S. Highway 81 and State Highway 19 junction. That’s just a half-mile from where the first hand sanitizer fire destroyed the former Chickasha Manufacturing Company.
Shelter: Dozens of dogs searching for homes since July, August
Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is working overtime to try and find loving homes for animals in need.
KOCO
Authorities warn public of phone scam where caller pretends to be with El Reno Police Department
EL RENO, Okla. — Authorities are warning the public of a phone scam where the caller pretends to be with the El Reno Police Department. On Monday, El Reno Police Department officials learned of a scam where the suspect calls a potential victim using a number associated with the police department.
Police investigating drive-by shooting in Oklahoma City
Residents in one northeast Oklahoma City community woke up to gunfire on Wednesday morning.
okcfox.com
Here's how much you need to earn to live comfortably in Oklahoma City, according to study
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A new study is revealing how much you need to earn to live comfortably in Oklahoma City. According to a study by gobankingrates.com, the income needed to live comfortably if you’re a homeowner in Oklahoma City is $59,019.10. If you’re a renter, you need to make $62,691.10 to live comfortably.
KTUL
Three-year-old OU Health heart patient dresses up as his doctor for Halloween
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A three-year-old patient from OU Health dressed up as his doctor for Halloween. At three years old, Azrael Thompson has never met a stranger. He likes to socialize with everyone and is so friendly and outgoing. He loves to sing and play the drums at any given chance, and even though he's just three, he's always been a unique, independent little guy.
KTUL
OSU offers best bang for your buck in Oklahoma, SmartAsset study says
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — College can be a huge investment and a big life decision for students. SmartAsset recently completed its eight-annual study on which Oklahoma colleges and universities give students the best return on that investment. In order to determine which school offers the best value, SmartAsset compared...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City police looking for leads in unsolved murder
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are looking for leads in an unsolved murder. Police said the murder happened on March 6, 2022 near Rockwell and Wilshire Blvd. According to police, Malachi Titus and a friend had left an event in a vehicle when they were followed and hit by several rounds of gunfire.
KTUL
'Dubious, very questionable': Attorney accuses OTA of fraud, tampering with evidence
Attorneys are now accusing the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA) of fraud, and tampering with evidence. It's the newest development to an open meeting act lawsuit against the OTA. Richard Labarthe spoke with Fox 25. He's once again accusing the OTA of changing their meeting agenda after announcing their turnpike project.
Stillwater body camera footage shows 150 mph crash scene that killed two
As an Oklahoma teenager faces murder charges in the aftermath of a fatal car accident, we're now getting a first look at the tragic crash that killed two people.
KTUL
First Americans Museum partners with OKC Thunder during Native American Heritage Month
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The First Americans Museum (FAM) and the Oklahoma City Thunder are partnering up to celebrate Native American Heritage Month and encourage visitation to the museum all month long throughout November. During the month of November, patrons who visit FAM and purchase a ticket will receive...
Federal Prosecutors: Missing Fraud Convict Arrested in Mexico
Authorities in Mexico on Monday arrested an Oklahoma woman awaiting sentencing and her husband, five months after they went missing, according to a new filing by federal prosecutors in Oklahoma City. Courtney Wells, 37, went missing on May 2 after she claimed to have left for a camping trip with...
KFOR
A little more rain now, big storm next week
Parts of the state have seen a good 1″+ of rainfall from Thursday night through Friday and we aren’t completely done yet!. Look for showers to continue the rest of the day Friday in southern Oklahoma before moving a bit further north into OKC Friday night. Additional rainfall totals of a few tenths of an inch can be expected.
KTUL
Metro Christian rolls over Anadarko, 45-6
TULSA, Okla. — Metro Christian rolls to 10-0 with a rout of Anadarko. From the first play of the game, the Patriots took control, recovering a fumbled kickoff. Kirk Francis connected with Reid Roth for the first touchdown and with Mario Darrington for the second, a few plays later.
“It’s time to get out,” Residents rattled after fourth homicide of 2022 occurs near SE OKC neighborhood
Residents in a southeast Oklahoma City neighborhood are raddled after yet a deadly shooting in the area.
