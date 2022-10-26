ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KTUL

Oklahoma City man accused of knowingly spreading HIV

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An Oklahoma City man was arrested and charged with knowingly giving at least three woman HIV. Fox 25 spoke to a victim who did not want to be identified but says she is speaking to warn others. Ernest Lacour is charged with three counts of...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma officials see organized retail theft skyrocket

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma voters approved a state question in 2016 that, among other things, defined a felony as any theft over $1,000. Since then, police said organized retail theft has skyrocketed. One lieutenant told KOCO 5 that they have to review anywhere from 40-85 cases a day for...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
chickashatoday.com

Another Massive Hand Sanitizer Fire

 There was another huge hand sanitizer fire at a storage site between Chickasha and Ninnekah this past week. It was the third such fire that has taken place over the last three months. Last Thursday, it was at H and B Machine and Manufacturing which is just south of the U.S. Highway 81 and State Highway 19 junction. That’s just a half-mile from where the first hand sanitizer fire destroyed the former Chickasha Manufacturing Company.
CHICKASHA, OK
KTUL

Three-year-old OU Health heart patient dresses up as his doctor for Halloween

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A three-year-old patient from OU Health dressed up as his doctor for Halloween. At three years old, Azrael Thompson has never met a stranger. He likes to socialize with everyone and is so friendly and outgoing. He loves to sing and play the drums at any given chance, and even though he's just three, he's always been a unique, independent little guy.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KTUL

OSU offers best bang for your buck in Oklahoma, SmartAsset study says

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — College can be a huge investment and a big life decision for students. SmartAsset recently completed its eight-annual study on which Oklahoma colleges and universities give students the best return on that investment. In order to determine which school offers the best value, SmartAsset compared...
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

Oklahoma City police looking for leads in unsolved murder

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are looking for leads in an unsolved murder. Police said the murder happened on March 6, 2022 near Rockwell and Wilshire Blvd. According to police, Malachi Titus and a friend had left an event in a vehicle when they were followed and hit by several rounds of gunfire.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

A little more rain now, big storm next week

Parts of the state have seen a good 1″+ of rainfall from Thursday night through Friday and we aren’t completely done yet!. Look for showers to continue the rest of the day Friday in southern Oklahoma before moving a bit further north into OKC Friday night. Additional rainfall totals of a few tenths of an inch can be expected.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

Metro Christian rolls over Anadarko, 45-6

TULSA, Okla. — Metro Christian rolls to 10-0 with a rout of Anadarko. From the first play of the game, the Patriots took control, recovering a fumbled kickoff. Kirk Francis connected with Reid Roth for the first touchdown and with Mario Darrington for the second, a few plays later.
ANADARKO, OK

