Ozzy Osbourne Recalls Meeting David Lee Roth: 'What's Wrong With Him?'
Ozzy had questions about David Lee Roth when the two first met in 1978.
Motley Crue's Mick Mars: 10 albums that changed my life
Mötley Crüe’s now departed guitar hero Mick Mars picks 10 albums that soundtracked his path through music
Items belonging to Whitesnake guitarist Steve Vai to fetch thousands at auction
A selection of items belonging to rock legend and former Whitesnake guitarist Steve Vai are expected to fetch thousands when they go under the hammer next month.Items belonging to the award-winning musician, who collaborated with Frank Zappa as well as fictional British band Spinal Tap, are due to be auctioned on November 12.It comes as part of a three day sale, Icons and Idols: Rock ‘N’ Roll, organised by Julien’s Auctions.The auction will feature over 300 lots showcasing Vai’s instruments, handwritten music, creative documents, wardrobe, and memorabilia from his recordings, live performances and media appearances.Also included in the sale will...
Motley Crue Officially Name John 5 as New Touring Guitarist, Release Statement
The rumors were true and now Motley Crue have officially announced that Mick Mars is retiring from the band, while also naming John 5 as their new guitarist. The 71-year-old Mars, an original member, has served as Motley Crue’s lead guitarist since their formation in 1981, with singers Vince Neil and his one-time replacement John Corabi having contributed additional guitar on occasion. It’s one of the most significant lineup changes in the band’s history, as they’ve long prided themselves on still touting the original four members at such a late stage in their career.
Watch an emotional Ozzy Osbourne on TV just six days after Randy Rhoads' death
Less than a week after the plane crash that killed Randy Rhoads, Ozzy Osbourne traveled to New York to appear on Late Night with David Letterman. We all know the story. The day after a show at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum in Tennessee on March 18, 1982, Ozzy Osbourne's tour bus is stuck by a light aircraft carrying guitarist Randy Rhoads and makeup artist Rachel Youngblood. Both are killed instantly, as is the pilot, Andrew Aycock.
Original Alice Cooper Group Members Making Music Again
Alice Cooper and members of his original band—guitarist Michael Bruce, bassist Dennis Dunaway, and drummer Neal Smith—are working on new music together, a follow-up to Cooper’s 21st album, Detroit Stories. Along with Cooper, the original members have been working together, without original guitarist Glen Buxton who died...
The story of Metallica and the ‘obscene’ punk cover that got them banned from MTV
“It just felt good to blast the words ‘cock’ and ‘fuck’”: the story behind Metallica’s shocking cover of Anti-Nowhere League’s punk classic So What?
Former REO Speedwagon Bassist Gregg Philbin Has Died
Former REO Speedwagon bassist Gregg Philbin, who played on the band's first six studio albums and appeared on 1977's Live: You Get What You Play For, has died. Singer Kevin Cronin paid tribute to his former bandmate in a statement shared by the band. "No one should underestimate the Philbin Factor in the evolution of REO Speedwagon," Cronin wrote. "When Gregg left the band in 1977, he took with him the prog-leaning extended instrumental section aspect of the REO sound.
Stereogum
Velvet Revolver Bandmates Reunite On Kings Of Chaos’ Debut Single
For a decade, Guns N’ Roses drummer Matt Sorum has served as a ringleader for a bunch of rock ‘n’ roll all-stars as part of a collective once known as the Rock N Roll All-Stars but now known as the Kings Of Chaos. Kings Of Chaos has had a whole lot of people cycle in and out through their live performances over the years, but so far they’ve only released one recorded song, a cover of Deep Purple’s “Never Before” on a tribute album to that band.
7 Underrated Led Zeppelin Songs From Deep in the Band’s Catalog
These underrated Led Zeppelin songs prove the band's excellent deep cuts came throughout their career.
A Deep Dive Into the Beatles’ “Revolver”
“I’ve never played like that before, and I’ve never played like that since,” recalled Ringo Starr of his playing on Revolver, The Beatles’ seventh studio album, when I spoke to him a few years back. “But it was just how it happened. But that’s being in the studio, and being in a band. Things can happen.”
Producer Rick Rubin Shares How He Got Johnny Cash to Cover Nine Inch Nails’ ‘Hurt’
Nov. 5 will mark 20 years since "The Man In Black" Johnny Cash released American IV: The Man Comes Around in 2002, one of the final installments of his famed American Recordings series and the last album released while he was still alive. Included on the album is an incredible...
The Beatles’ ‘Revolver’ Box Brings a ‘Get Back’ Treatment to the Group’s Creative Breakthrough: Album Review
The Beatles’ “Get Back” film and the accompanying book, boxed set and ballyhoo were a cap on the long and proverbially winding road of 50th anniversary deluxe editions that began five years earlier with the “Sgt. Pepper” box and continue apace (allowing for pandemic delays) with the White Album and “Abbey Road.” It felt like the end — the “Get Back” sessions showed in excruciating detail why the Beatles broke up, and the resulting album, “Let It Be,” coincided with the April 1970 announcement of the group’s split and has always had a requiem-like air about it. But...
Beatles, ‘Revolver Special Edition (Super Deluxe)': Album Review
The critical thinking regarding the Beatles' recording career has shifted in the decades since they broke up. Where once Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band was identified as their showstopper masterpiece, current evaluation places its predecessor Revolver in that esteemed position. And it's not too hard to hear why. The...
Enslaved's Ivar Bjørnson: "I’ve said from day one that we’re not actually a black metal band"
Enslaved mastermind Ivar Bjørnson says the band's upcoming 16th album mixes thrash, black metal and space rock
'Dead Kennedys' Drummer D.H. Peligro Dies After Fall At Home: Band
Iconic drummer was reportedly declared dead at the scene.
George Harrison Said He ‘Tricked’ Jeff Lynne Into Working on ‘Cloud Nine’ With Him
George Harrison said he 'tricked' Jeff Lynne into working with him on his 1987 album, 'Cloud Nine.' The pair were a perfect match.
