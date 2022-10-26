Read full article on original website
National Geographic Says Milwaukee Is One of the ‘World's Best Destination' Spots for 2023. Here's Why
Travels far and near are highlighted in National Geographic's annual roster of must-see destinations -- and one of the top places to explore in 2023 happens to be in the Midwest. Milwaukee landed on the magazine's "25 breathtaking places and experiences for 2023" list, joining a breadth of locations like...
WBUR
Milwaukee welcomes back beavers, after hunting and pollution drove the industrious rodents away
Beavers are moving back into Milwaukee. The American beaver was once a fixture of this area, at the confluence of three rivers by the shores of Lake Michigan. Then the region's first European residents made Milwaukee one of their main fur trading posts. They hunted and trapped beavers for their pelts, and the population plummeted.
milwaukeeindependent.com
Brewtown Tales: New historical book by John Gurda shares more stories of Milwaukee’s people and places
Milwaukee has been known by many nicknames over the years, from the Midwest’s “Brewtown” to America’s “Cream City.” But none have been more telling than the “City of Stories” for those who know its secrets. No one tells those stories better than...
milwaukeemag.com
Milwaukee Is Finally Getting an ‘Olmsted Way’
Frederick Law Olmsted was a pioneering landscape architect, and the father of our modern parks system. At the tail end of his career, he designed three parks in Milwaukee: Lake, Washington and Riverside. And his influence was crucial in developing the county’s “emerald necklace” of parks. Despite that, for decades there was very little recognition of Olmsted’s legacy in the city.
KWQC
Milwaukee bars are banning Jeffrey Dahmer Halloween costumes
MILWAUKEE (WISN) - Some Milwaukee bars are banning Jeffrey Dahmer Halloween costumes this weekend. The notorious serial killer took the lives of 17 men and boys between 1978 and 1991, killing most of his victims in Milwaukee. The bars are trying to educate people who don’t know the trauma Dahmer...
wtmj.com
Mo’s…A Place for Steaks stops by WTMJ studios
MILWAUKEE – Well-known restaurant in Milwaukee Mo’s…A Place for Steaks stops by WTMJ studios for a fun taste test. Operating partner Jamie Vassallo joins Wisconsin’s Morning News to discuss the family business that’s recognized as a “staple” in the city. “My dad’s from...
milwaukeecourieronline.com
At 90, Local Woman Designs the Eyeglass Cubby
Betty Carter got the idea for a Cubby for eyeglasses when checking out at a store in Brown Deer and needing to get her glasses out of her purse. When she got to the counter she took all of her stuff out of her purse to get to her glasses and then put everything back in, so she thought. As she walked away, the clerk called out to tell her she left her wallet.
This Wisconsin Museum Is Haunted By At Least Two Different Ghosts
I'm pretty sure every town, city, or village in the World has its own haunted stories to tell, but have you ever heard about the infamous haunts of the Milwaukee Public Museum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin? YIKES!. Milwaukee Public Museum's Most Infamous Ghost. Whenever you go on a hunt for the...
4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin
If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, and you also happen to love burgers, then you are definitely in the right place, so keep on reading. That's because below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Wisconsin that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
ktalnews.com
Elephants have gourd time with large pumpkins at Milwaukee zoo
Wisconsin’s Milwaukee County Zoo said its elephants enjoyed their “annual smash and squash” on October 17. Video shared on Facebook shows elephants smashing and stomping on the pumpkins before snacking on them. The zoo told Storyful its elephants were treated to three pumpkins, which weighed 347 lbs,...
Does Evil Await You On This Infamous Witch Road in Wisconsin?
Ready for a pretty witchin' story? This one involves an infamous road in Fond du Lac County Wisconsin that many people have deemed "Witch Road". The Spooky Tale of Callan Road in Metomen, Wisconsin. Callan Road branches off from Hwy KK near Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, and paranormal lovers and...
WISN
911 audio obtained in three hoax active shooter calls reveals single caller's voice
SAINT FRANCIS, Wis. — A string of fake active shooter calls to dispatchers across Wisconsin onOct. 20 impacted least nine schools. Several police agencies responded while students and staff locked down. WISN 12 News obtained the 911 calls made to South Milwaukee police, Pleasant Prairie police and the Ozaukee...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Waukesha court missed opportunity to incarcerate Brooks prior to parade
WAUKESHA — A record of court proceedings in a paternity case against Darrell Brooks Jr. shows the county court system missed an opportunity to have Brooks jailed five days before he drove his mother’s SUV through the Waukesha Christmas Parade last year. Brooks, 40, was convicted of all...
kenosha.com
Is Kenosha trick-or-treating really on a Monday?
With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. A local Halloween tradition continues as the City of Kenosha holds its annual trick-or-treating from 4-7 p.m. on Monday...
CBS 58
Trick-or-treat times for Milwaukee-area communities 🍬
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- With Halloween falling on a Monday this year, many local communities are scheduling neighborhood trick-or-treating activities for children on the weekend prior to Oct. 31. We have a list of trick-or-treating schedules that have been posted publicly, as well as other events that are taking place...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Inflation and food prices in Washington County, WI
October 26, 2022 – Washington County, WI – As inflation is top of mind for many in the community and across the country, WashingtonCountyInsider.com will review some price comparisons and track family grocery staples. Neighbors across Washington County, WI are welcome to chime in on food prices you’re...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Boys’ discoveries in 1930’s farm fields around West Bend | By Dave Bohn
West Bend, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm, just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Guitar for Life Café going out with a bang
WAUKESHA — Owner of Guitar for Life Café and Studio Danny Faustmann took to Facebook live on Wednesday to announce the café’s closing, scheduled for Nov. 4. “We’ve got 10 days to celebrate what we’ve been able to do here,” said Faustmann on the livestream. “It was nice to be here for the last three years.”
Trinity Lutheran Church in Milwaukee has millions more to raise after fire
With the church celebrating its 175th anniversary this week, Peters says he is keeping his faith that one day, everything will be brought back to its glory.
