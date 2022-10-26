ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
milwaukeemag.com

Milwaukee Is Finally Getting an ‘Olmsted Way’

Frederick Law Olmsted was a pioneering landscape architect, and the father of our modern parks system. At the tail end of his career, he designed three parks in Milwaukee: Lake, Washington and Riverside. And his influence was crucial in developing the county’s “emerald necklace” of parks. Despite that, for decades there was very little recognition of Olmsted’s legacy in the city.
MILWAUKEE, WI
KWQC

Milwaukee bars are banning Jeffrey Dahmer Halloween costumes

MILWAUKEE (WISN) - Some Milwaukee bars are banning Jeffrey Dahmer Halloween costumes this weekend. The notorious serial killer took the lives of 17 men and boys between 1978 and 1991, killing most of his victims in Milwaukee. The bars are trying to educate people who don’t know the trauma Dahmer...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wtmj.com

Mo’s…A Place for Steaks stops by WTMJ studios

MILWAUKEE – Well-known restaurant in Milwaukee Mo’s…A Place for Steaks stops by WTMJ studios for a fun taste test. Operating partner Jamie Vassallo joins Wisconsin’s Morning News to discuss the family business that’s recognized as a “staple” in the city. “My dad’s from...
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeecourieronline.com

At 90, Local Woman Designs the Eyeglass Cubby

Betty Carter got the idea for a Cubby for eyeglasses when checking out at a store in Brown Deer and needing to get her glasses out of her purse. When she got to the counter she took all of her stuff out of her purse to get to her glasses and then put everything back in, so she thought. As she walked away, the clerk called out to tell her she left her wallet.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin

If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, and you also happen to love burgers, then you are definitely in the right place, so keep on reading. That's because below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Wisconsin that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
WISCONSIN STATE
ktalnews.com

Elephants have gourd time with large pumpkins at Milwaukee zoo

Wisconsin’s Milwaukee County Zoo said its elephants enjoyed their “annual smash and squash” on October 17. Video shared on Facebook shows elephants smashing and stomping on the pumpkins before snacking on them. The zoo told Storyful its elephants were treated to three pumpkins, which weighed 347 lbs,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Q985

Does Evil Await You On This Infamous Witch Road in Wisconsin?

Ready for a pretty witchin' story? This one involves an infamous road in Fond du Lac County Wisconsin that many people have deemed "Witch Road". The Spooky Tale of Callan Road in Metomen, Wisconsin. Callan Road branches off from Hwy KK near Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, and paranormal lovers and...
FOND DU LAC, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Waukesha court missed opportunity to incarcerate Brooks prior to parade

WAUKESHA — A record of court proceedings in a paternity case against Darrell Brooks Jr. shows the county court system missed an opportunity to have Brooks jailed five days before he drove his mother’s SUV through the Waukesha Christmas Parade last year. Brooks, 40, was convicted of all...
WAUKESHA, WI
kenosha.com

Is Kenosha trick-or-treating really on a Monday?

With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. A local Halloween tradition continues as the City of Kenosha holds its annual trick-or-treating from 4-7 p.m. on Monday...
KENOSHA, WI
CBS 58

Trick-or-treat times for Milwaukee-area communities 🍬

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- With Halloween falling on a Monday this year, many local communities are scheduling neighborhood trick-or-treating activities for children on the weekend prior to Oct. 31. We have a list of trick-or-treating schedules that have been posted publicly, as well as other events that are taking place...
MILWAUKEE, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Inflation and food prices in Washington County, WI

October 26, 2022 – Washington County, WI – As inflation is top of mind for many in the community and across the country, WashingtonCountyInsider.com will review some price comparisons and track family grocery staples. Neighbors across Washington County, WI are welcome to chime in on food prices you’re...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Boys’ discoveries in 1930’s farm fields around West Bend | By Dave Bohn

West Bend, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm, just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
WEST BEND, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Guitar for Life Café going out with a bang

WAUKESHA — Owner of Guitar for Life Café and Studio Danny Faustmann took to Facebook live on Wednesday to announce the café’s closing, scheduled for Nov. 4. “We’ve got 10 days to celebrate what we’ve been able to do here,” said Faustmann on the livestream. “It was nice to be here for the last three years.”
WAUKESHA, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy