US sanctions Iranian group that put bounty on Rushdie’s life
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. is imposing financial penalties on an Iranian-based organization that raised money to target British-American author Salman Rushdie, who was violently attacked in August at a literary event. Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control sanctioned the 15 Khordad Foundation, which issued a multimillion-dollar bounty for...
Powerball grand prize climbs to $1B without a jackpot winner
DES MOINES, Iowa — (AP) — The Powerball jackpot keeps getting larger because players keep losing. It happened again Saturday night as no one matched all six numbers and won the estimated $825 million grand prize. That means the next drawing Monday night will be for a massive $1 billion, according to a statement by Powerball.
Lawmakers on edge after Pelosi’s husband attacked
Some Washington lawmakers are on edge after a man violently attacked the husband of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi's, D-Calif., inside their San Francisco home with a hammer.
