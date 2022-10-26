Capital Region trick-or-treating hours on Halloween

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Halloween is right around the corner on Monday, October 31. Many children will be going out trick-or-treating, but some municipalities in the Capital Region have designated trick-or-treating hours, while others do not.

Here’s when kids can go trick-or-treating in certain cities, towns, and villages on Halloween.

Albany: No designated hours

City of Amsterdam: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Town of Amsterdam: 5:30 p.m. to 7 :30 p.m.

Ballston Spa: No designated hours

Clifton Park: No designated hours

Cohoes: No designated hours, but no parking is allowed on either side of three roads in Glen Meadows from 3 p.m to 9 p.m. for trick-or-treaters

Town of Colonie: No designated hours

East Greenbush: No designated hours

Glens Falls: No designated hours

Johnstown: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Rensselaer: No designated hours

Rotterdam: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saratoga Springs: No designated hours

Schenectady: 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

