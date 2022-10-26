Read full article on original website
Lane Of I-84 In Southeast To Close For A Week
A lane of a busy highway in the region will close for most of the day over the span of a week. A lane of I-84 eastbound and westbound will close between Exit 52 (Taconic State Parkway) in the Dutchess County town of East Fishkill and Exit 68 (Interstate 684) in the Putnam County town of Southeast beginning on Monday, Oct. 31, and lasting until Friday, Nov. 3, New York Department of Transportation officials said.
New York State Police Investigate Huge Crash That Involved 20 Vehicles in Lower Hudson Valley
The morning commute was an absolute nightmare in parts of the lower Hudson Valley Wednesday after over 20 vehicles were involved in what police are saying were a "series of crashes". Investigators say the whole mess started when a tractor-trailer leaked approximately 100 gallons of an unknown liquid substance onto the roadway.
Plans Approved to Replace Beloved Hudson Valley Diner
It's the end of an era for a local landmark with lots of great memories. Two major projects were approved this week that will replace one local eyesore and create a new mecca for pot smokers. The Town of New Paltz has approved two projects this week that have been...
Sick and Tired Poughkeepsie Dad Trying to Buy a Parking Spot at School
If you've ever experienced the nightmare of picking up and dropping kids off at school you can relate to this dad. Parents that have the daily task of bringing and picking up their kids from school every day often times experience something others might not be aware of. Depending on the Hudson Valley school your child goes to will depend on if you've ever experienced it or not with some parents calling it a "hellish nightmare"!
NYC Construction Workers Using Hudson Valley as Garbage Dump
A construction company from New York City was caught using the Hudson Valley as its own personal landfill. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation says they recently tracked down two trucks that were illegally dumping construction debris in the Hudson Valley. Earlier this month two environmental conservation officers...
Where is The Ultimate Hudson Valley Lake House
What I am about to share with you is in my opinion three of the most amazing houses for sale in Ulster County that come with Lake Life. These three estates are not your granny's cabin in the woods. All three are on multiple acres, all three come with a...
Photos: New York Woman Crashes Into Hudson Valley Creek
Police are trying to determine how a Hudson Valley woman ended up driving into a creek. The Saugerties Police Department responded after a car ended up driving into a creek. Saugerties, New York Police Respond After Car Drives Into Plattekill Creek. On Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at 4:06 p.m., Saugerties...
Spectacular Rhinebeck Restaurant Reveals New Outdoor Dining Plan
We can't always find something good that came out of the pandemic but one thing I believe that changed for the better was people's willingness to enjoy a meal outdoors and our favorite Hudson Valley restaurants being able to make that happen. I think that a lot of people thought...
Lost dog in Ulster County
The Ulster County SPCA is calling attention to a lost dog. The dog was adopted on October 28 and slipped his collar near Washington Avenue and Main Street in uptown Kingston.
Surprise! Unsuspecting Hudson Valley County Is #1 In Job Growth
You may be shocked to learn which Hudson Valley county is now ranked number one in job growth. As the economy tries to bounce back from the pandemic many areas of New York are still struggling. Luckily, here in the Hudson Valley, we've seen an uptick in jobs and opportunities. Just a few weeks ago President Joe Biden visited Poughkeepsie to tout a $20 billion investment in the region. While the Dutchess-Putnam area has seen a 3.4% private sector growth rate over the past year, it's not the fastest-growing area in the region.
Alert: Extensive Halloween DWI Crackdown in Dutchess County, NY
Residents are being warned and cautioned to be extra careful while celebrating this Halloween. It's hard to believe, but October has completely flown by and Halloween is just a few days away. Halloween is one of those holidays that is fun for everyone, adults get into it just as much as kids do and there are so many fun ways to celebrate it. There really is something for everyone whether it's a party at a bar, restaurant, or someone throwing their own.
Goodnight Kenny Breaths New Life to Bar Scene on Academy Street in Poughkeepsie, NY
The transformation of Poughkeepsie's Academy Street continues with a new bar opening its doors. Goodnight Kenny announced their grand opening on October 28th, 2022. The bar, located at 27 Academy Street, is just another addition bringing Poughkeepsie back to life. We spoke with Goodnight Kenny owner Davina Thomasula who gave us the inside scoop about Goodnight Kenny's history and it's future in Poughkeepsie.
Alert: Massive Fire Can Break Out Due to Using This Device
The temperatures are dropping quickly and it's very important to remember these fire safety tips. Ugh, we have officially reached that time of year where it's cold in the morning and at night. Unfortunately it's just going to be getting worse and a big debate always starts about when to turn the heat on. I have NO tolerance when it comes to the cold and the second I feel chilly it's game over for me. I try anything to stay warm, but you have to be careful because there are methods that you might not be aware of that are actually dangerous and could cause fires.
Big Hotel Renovation In Poughkeepsie Asking for Public Suggestions
If you are a long-time resident of the Hudson Valley chances are at one time or another you have spent time at the Poughkeepsie Grand Hotel. It has been a focal point in Poughkeepsie for many years. Thinking back on all the times I have been to the Poughkeepsie Grand...
Fire causes heavy damage to Monticello house
MONTICELLO- A three-alarm house fire kept first responders busy for seven hours on Thursday at 132 Haddock Road in Monticello. The fire was called in shortly after 8 a.m. A 59-year-old man sustained burns to his upper body, according to EMS personnel at the scene. He had jumped out of...
New York City Hiker Falls 50 Feet into Crevice at Minnewaska State Park
A hiker taking in the views in Ulster County was airlifted to a local hospital over the weekend. The Hudson Valley experienced perfect fall weather this past weekend, which made for great hiking conditions across the region. As we know, this time of year visitors flock to all the trails attempting to catch a glimpse of the peak foliage conditions.
Missing Upstate NY Man Found in the Woods Illegally Harvesting This
What started off as a mystery, has now ended with the victim in handcuffs. This is the type of story that you'd expect to read about in books or see in the movies. But believe it or not, it's happening right here in your backyard. Recently, multiple police agencies were...
Real Camp Crystal Lake Just Over an Hour From Hudson Valley
Ch, ch, ch, ah, ah, ah. Did you know the camp where Friday the 13th was filmed is near the Hudson Valley? You can even take a tour. It is that spooky time of the year. Halloween will be here soon enough and if you're like me you might be binge watching horror movies all month long. Friday the 13th is arguably one the greatest horror movies of all time. The film gave us one of the most memorable villains of all time, Jason Vorhees. It also spawned 11 sequels and 1 rebooot.
Missing Upstate New York Man Found Stealing Plant ‘Creating Wild West’
A missing New York State man likely didn't want to be found. That's because he was allegedly illegally harvesting a plant that's creating a new "wild west." On Wednesday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement released a new Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol. The DEC reported on a missing New York man who " may not have wanted to be found."
Beware, Police Say Wappinger Man Dismantled Cars at Fall Festival
The last thing you'd expect to happen during a local festival is for your car to be taken apart by thieves, but that's what police say happened and could happen again. Fall is the most popular time of year to visit the Hudson Valley. People looking to peep at the foliage, pick apples and pumpkins or just get away from the hustle and bustle of the city flock to the region every October. Countless festivals and fall activities are scheduled every weekend throughout the month, attracting tourists as well as local residents.
