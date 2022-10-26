Read full article on original website
Related
Florida Senate election: Trump tells supporters to back Rubio over Rep. Demings, a 'radical left impeacher'
Former President Donald Trump praised Sen. Marco Rubio on social media Saturday, encouraging his supporters to choose him over his Democratic senatorial opponent, Rep. Val Demings.
Powerball grand prize climbs to $1B without a jackpot winner
DES MOINES, Iowa — (AP) — The Powerball jackpot keeps getting larger because players keep losing. It happened again Saturday night as no one matched all six numbers and won the estimated $825 million grand prize. That means the next drawing Monday night will be for a massive $1 billion, according to a statement by Powerball.
Comments / 0