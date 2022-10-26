Read full article on original website
States where abortion is on the ballot in November
The Supreme Court's June ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade and left the question of abortion rights up to the states has produced ballot questions in a handful of states this fall.
Biden connects ‘despicable’ Paul Pelosi attack to Republican talk of stolen elections
President Biden on Friday called the attack on Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) husband at their San Francisco home “despicable” and suggested it was a natural progression from lies Republicans have spread about the 2020 election.
Eastman appeals court order to turn over emails to Jan. 6 committee
John Eastman, an attorney for the Trump campaign who helped craft its strategy to buck the certification of the 2020 election results, has appealed to a federal appeals court after he was ordered to turn over emails to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack. Eastman on Thursday...
Fake Trump Twitter statement dupes figures on both left and right
Hours after news of Musk's takeover broke, a fake statement from Trump began circulating online.
Why election results may not be known right away
It’s the night of the election. Polls have been closed for hours. Why don’t Americans know the winners?. In 2020, President Donald Trump proclaimed that the lack of final results on election night could be an indicator of something nefarious and used it to assert without evidence that the election was stolen: “We don’t want them to find any more ballots at 4 o’clock in the morning and add them to the list,” he said.
Ex-United Nations employee sentenced to 15 years in prison for multiple rapes
The sentencing of a former United Nations communications specialist to 15 years in prison Thursday was punctuated by the tears and eloquence of some of his 13 sexual assault victims who said being drugged and raped by a man who first befriended them left them shattered and hopeful that justice might help them heal.
Powerball grand prize climbs to $1B without a jackpot winner
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Powerball jackpot keeps getting larger because players keep losing. It happened again Saturday night as no one matched all six numbers and won the estimated $825 million grand prize. That means the next drawing Monday night will be for a massive $1 billion, according to a statement by Powerball. The winning numbers Saturday night were: white balls 19, 31, 40, 46, 57 and the red power ball 23. The increased jackpot will be the second-largest in U.S. history. The biggest prize was a $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot won by three ticketholders in 2016.
Candidate likely to become Vermont’s 1st woman in Congress
BARRE, Vt. (AP) — In the race for Vermont’s single seat in the U.S. House, Democrat Becca Balint could be on the verge of being elected as the first woman and first openly gay person to represent the state in Congress. Balint, 54, president of the Vermont Senate...
Obama, Biden to campaign for Fetterman in Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman is expected to get a boost from President Biden and former President Obama just two weeks from the midterms. A senior Pennsylvania Democrat told The Hill Biden and Obama will stump for Fetterman and Democratic gubernatorial nominee Josh Shapiro on Nov. 5. Axios was...
