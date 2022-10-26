ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
WAVY News 10

Eastman appeals court order to turn over emails to Jan. 6 committee

John Eastman, an attorney for the Trump campaign who helped craft its strategy to buck the certification of the 2020 election results, has appealed to a federal appeals court after he was ordered to turn over emails to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack. Eastman on Thursday...
GEORGIA STATE
WAVY News 10

Why election results may not be known right away

It’s the night of the election. Polls have been closed for hours. Why don’t Americans know the winners?. In 2020, President Donald Trump proclaimed that the lack of final results on election night could be an indicator of something nefarious and used it to assert without evidence that the election was stolen: “We don’t want them to find any more ballots at 4 o’clock in the morning and add them to the list,” he said.
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

Powerball grand prize climbs to $1B without a jackpot winner

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Powerball jackpot keeps getting larger because players keep losing. It happened again Saturday night as no one matched all six numbers and won the estimated $825 million grand prize. That means the next drawing Monday night will be for a massive $1 billion, according to a statement by Powerball. The winning numbers Saturday night were: white balls 19, 31, 40, 46, 57 and the red power ball 23. The increased jackpot will be the second-largest in U.S. history. The biggest prize was a $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot won by three ticketholders in 2016.
FLORIDA STATE
WAVY News 10

Candidate likely to become Vermont’s 1st woman in Congress

BARRE, Vt. (AP) — In the race for Vermont’s single seat in the U.S. House, Democrat Becca Balint could be on the verge of being elected as the first woman and first openly gay person to represent the state in Congress. Balint, 54, president of the Vermont Senate...
VERMONT STATE
WAVY News 10

Obama, Biden to campaign for Fetterman in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman is expected to get a boost from President Biden and former President Obama just two weeks from the midterms. A senior Pennsylvania Democrat told The Hill Biden and Obama will stump for Fetterman and Democratic gubernatorial nominee Josh Shapiro on Nov. 5. Axios was...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy