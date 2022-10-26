Read full article on original website
What makes people vote? Here’s what data and experts say
As the 2022 midterm elections approach, voter turnout is becoming a topic of interest—notably because midterm elections have historically had much lower turnout than presidential elections. Despite this fact, the most recent midterm election, held in 2018, saw a higher percentage of voters hitting the polls than during any midterm since at least 1978. Voter interest in this year's elections is expected to be just as significant, if not more so, because issues such as abortion rights and inflation have atomized the American public from across the political spectrum. Stacker asked a series of experts the deceptively simple question, "Why should people vote?" and received varied, albeit complementary, views.
11 days to go: Georgia ‘going downhill’ for Dems; Obama gets midterm do-over; GOP wave tested in Ohio
There are 11 days until polls close on Election Day. Here’s what to know, including the top stories of the day, video from the campaign trail, the latest polls and key races in focus. STORY OF THE DAY. Democrats cautiously campaign on Jan. 6, democracy threats. WASHINGTON (AP) —...
12 days to go: Republicans already challenging voting; Liz Cheney endorses Democrat; key Alaska debate
WASHINGTON (AP) — Election Day is 12 days away. But in courtrooms across the country, efforts to sow doubt over the outcome have already begun. More than 100 lawsuits have been filed this year around the Nov. 8 elections. The legal challenges, largely by Republicans, target rules for mail-in voting, early voting, voter access, voting machines, voting registration, the counting of mismarked absentee ballots and access for partisan poll watchers.
Fact-checking claims about mail-in ballots, fentanyl in cereal boxes and more
CLAIM: An image shows the House Republicans' "Commitment to America" plan, including raising the eligibility age for Medicare from 65 to 75 and making retirees with pensions, 401(k)s or disabled veterans' benefits ineligible for Social Security payments. THE FACTS: The image shows policies that don't match the language in House...
There’s No Democrat Equivalent to GOP Election Deniers’ Scumbaggery
After almost two years of being called “election deniers” for aiding and abetting Donald Trump’s failed coup attempt, supporting his “Big Lie” that the 2020 election was stolen, and chiseling away at the democratic process by insinuating that any election they lose is automatically suspect—Republicans have finally come up with a snappy comeback.
