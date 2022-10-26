Read full article on original website
KALAMAZOO, MI — Halloween is not the only opportunity to dress up in Kalamazoo. The 31st installment of the annual Bell’s Eccentric Day will return Dec. 2 to the Eccentric Café, 355 E. Kalamazoo Ave, allowing revelers to come as they aren’t — dressing instead in outlandish get-ups as their alter egos.
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Milham Park was transformed Saturday, Oct. 29, into a wonderland full of tricks and treats as families gathered for the annual Halloween Forrest. Kzoo Parks hosted the annual event, where families are able to trick or treat while playing different games such as skeleton racing and tombstone toss at the park on East Kilgore Road.
The city of Holland lies along the southwestern portion of the state east of the Lake Michigan shore. The largest city in two separate counties and well-known for its Dutch culture, Holland also hosts Latin-American festivities such as an annual Cinco de Mayo fiesta and the Tulipanes Latino Art & Film Festival.
SPRINGPORT, MI – Owning a restaurant and bar is something Dana Hatt has wanted to do for most of her life, and now she and her husband Mark Hatt are living out her dream at Springport’s Hotel Tavern. Growing up, Dana and her family would go to restaurants...
JACKSON, MI – The restaurant has not reopened yet, but the owner of Jackson Pizza Factory is hosting a Halloween event to give back to the community. Owner Brent Harmon is putting on the free Halloween event from 5 to 10 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, outside the restaurant, 800 N. Waterloo St., for families to stop by when they are trick-or-treating.
If you've driven around Kalamazoo, specifically on Stadium Drive, you've most likely noticed a couple of colosseum-like pillars standing tall on the corner of Lovell Street and Oakland Drive. I've personally driven by them dozens of times and have never thought twice about them. But, they do seem a bit...
Halloween is only a few days away and there are some iconic houses in Michigan whose owners do a bang-up job every year decorating for the holiday. The famous Hix House on the east side of the state is known for its elaborately themed decorations every year, but the Halloween House in Marshall is no slouch either. In fact, the house is fully decorated for the 2022 Halloween season, and you can see all the decorations below before checking them out in person.
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Maple Hill Holiday Parade, one of the biggest volunteer events in the area, is back for another year. The 60th annual parade is looking for volunteers to help create the excitement, fun, and magic. Volunteer opportunities are available for a variety of different skill sets.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — From giant fire-breathing dragon sculptures to a delicately curated social commentary installation on the death sentence, ArtPrize has certainly given its attendees a lot to talk about during the last 13 years. The talk about the artwork, the economic impact on the community and the...
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Leftover wrappers from the candy you consume after trick-or-treating this year do not have to end up in a landfill. Bee Joyful Shop, at 243 S. Kalamazoo Mall in downtown Kalamazoo, is collecting candy wrappers to be recycled. Clean wrappers can be dropped off at a box in the store.
Saffron, an Indian restaurant on Kalamazoo’s west side, has restarted its popular lunch buffet -- much to the delight of its many fans. After two and a half years on hold, the restaurant reopened the buffet last month, offering it on Wednesdays through Fridays, 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
There is a guy who has been making a big name for himself doing some insane food challenges around the Kalamazoo and Southwest Michigan area. Nathan Klein has taken down some of the most arduous food attempts in recent years. He most recently took the challenge at Ray Ray's where,...
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The holidays are coming up so now may be a good time to talk about the next steps for a parent or loved one looking to downsize. Oaks of Rockford may be a place to consider! We have Jill from Oaks of Rockford with us along with two residents, Chuck & Donna, to talk about what it’s like to live there!
One person is hurt following an early Saturday morning shooting in Grand Rapids.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — After 13 years, the ArtPrize organization is calling it quits. The international art competition, which launched in 2009 and has annually drawn thousands of visitors to downtown Grand Rapids, announced Thursday that its board of directors is winding down operations. However, the ArtPrize concept doesn’t’...
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — ArtPrize has announced a new initiative that will be headed by the city of Grand Rapids as it "winds down" its initial experiment. Dubbed “ArtPrize 2.0,” the art competition’s next venture will operate under the collaborative leadership of the city, Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. (DGRI), and Kendall College of Art and Design (KCAD), former organizers say.
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Battle Creek Police investigating murder of 81-year-old woman. Battle Creek police are asking for help in the investigation of the murder of an 81-year-old woman. At around 5:45 p.m. Saturday, family members found the...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Eco-conscious shoppers will soon have a new option in Grand Rapids to purchase household items without any plastic packaging. Earthly Refillery, at 1409 Robinson Road, is set to open Nov. 1. The business, run by owner Anna Crooks, 27, has been in existence since August,...
If you're a dog owner you know they need lots of exercise. That may mean running, walking, playing, with your dog. You know the old saying, a tired dog is a happy dog. But, okay, now I'm tired just thinking about all of that. So, if you haven't been doing this already, how about taking your dog to a Dog Park? Now you're talking about a good workout!
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – A downtown Coldwater business owner expressed her displeasure to the City Council on Monday night about the current assessments for the Central Business District’s City Parking Lot Maintenance and Improvement Program which is up for renewal during the next Council meeting. Pending final City...
