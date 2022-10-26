ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

MLive

Thousands gather in Milham Park for Kzoo Park’s annual Halloween Forrest

KALAMAZOO, MI -- Milham Park was transformed Saturday, Oct. 29, into a wonderland full of tricks and treats as families gathered for the annual Halloween Forrest. Kzoo Parks hosted the annual event, where families are able to trick or treat while playing different games such as skeleton racing and tombstone toss at the park on East Kilgore Road.
KALAMAZOO, MI
birchrestaurant.com

12 Best Restaurants in Holland, MI

The city of Holland lies along the southwestern portion of the state east of the Lake Michigan shore. The largest city in two separate counties and well-known for its Dutch culture, Holland also hosts Latin-American festivities such as an annual Cinco de Mayo fiesta and the Tulipanes Latino Art & Film Festival.
HOLLAND, MI
100.7 WITL

VIDEO: Halloween House In Marshall Is Fully Decorated

Halloween is only a few days away and there are some iconic houses in Michigan whose owners do a bang-up job every year decorating for the holiday. The famous Hix House on the east side of the state is known for its elaborately themed decorations every year, but the Halloween House in Marshall is no slouch either. In fact, the house is fully decorated for the 2022 Halloween season, and you can see all the decorations below before checking them out in person.
MARSHALL, MI
WWMTCw

Downtown Kalamazoo holiday parade looks for volunteers

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Maple Hill Holiday Parade, one of the biggest volunteer events in the area, is back for another year. The 60th annual parade is looking for volunteers to help create the excitement, fun, and magic. Volunteer opportunities are available for a variety of different skill sets.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WOOD

A great option if you’re considering downsizing

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The holidays are coming up so now may be a good time to talk about the next steps for a parent or loved one looking to downsize. Oaks of Rockford may be a place to consider! We have Jill from Oaks of Rockford with us along with two residents, Chuck & Donna, to talk about what it’s like to live there!
ROCKFORD, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

ArtPrize calls it quits after 13 years

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — After 13 years, the ArtPrize organization is calling it quits. The international art competition, which launched in 2009 and has annually drawn thousands of visitors to downtown Grand Rapids, announced Thursday that its board of directors is winding down operations. However, the ArtPrize concept doesn’t’...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

ArtPrize announces end of 13-year experiment, signals 'ArtPrize 2.0'

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — ArtPrize has announced a new initiative that will be headed by the city of Grand Rapids as it "winds down" its initial experiment. Dubbed “ArtPrize 2.0,” the art competition’s next venture will operate under the collaborative leadership of the city, Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. (DGRI), and Kendall College of Art and Design (KCAD), former organizers say.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
wtvbam.com

Downtown business owner express displeasure over parking lot assessments

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – A downtown Coldwater business owner expressed her displeasure to the City Council on Monday night about the current assessments for the Central Business District’s City Parking Lot Maintenance and Improvement Program which is up for renewal during the next Council meeting. Pending final City...
COLDWATER, MI
MLive

MLive

Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.

