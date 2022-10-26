ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin DHS invests $8.3 million to hire, retain and train school nurses

By Kyle Jones
 3 days ago

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services increased funding to help hire, retain and train school nurses.

The $8.3 million is meant to help improve student health. Money given to districts can be used to hire new nurses, extend the hours of existing nurses, and provide them with opportunities for wellness and professional development.

“School nurses and health staff play an essential role in our kids’ well-being,” Governor Evers said. “These funds will go a long way in helping hire new staff to fill these critical positions.”

The investment is funded by an allocation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

