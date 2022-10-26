ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Columbus Weather: Dry, mild conditions in store for end of the week

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The clouds are clearing out and we have a beautiful afternoon in progress! We’ll see a few clouds rolling back into the region overnight, but we’ll still be dry and mild. The weather looks cooperative for the Buckeyes (and some yard work) this weekend!
Things to do in Central Ohio this Halloween weekend

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's Halloween weekend!. We have a list of fun activities happening this weekend around Central Ohio, including Trick-or-Treat dates and times. Pumpkins Aglow at Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens: Fall evenings offer delights and spooky surprises during these after-dark, family-friendly events. Stroll jack-o-lantern illuminated paths as you explore the pumpkin patch and two Pumpkin Houses. Enchanting decorations also include larger-than-life spiders created by Tork Collaborative Arts, Inc., a foggy creek, and skeletons and ghosts hiding in the gardens. Open October 26-30.
City of Columbus hosts first-ever pumpkin drop-off event to encourage composting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — For the first time ever the city of Columbus is hosting a pumpkin drop-off event to encourage composting. The drop-off will run through the whole month of November. Every Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Division of Refuse Collection. The event will not be held on Veterans Day and Thanksgiving Day.
Safety tips for trick-or-treaters this Halloween

Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Halloween is creeping up and can be a spooky time for fire hazards. Fire Prevention Bureau Assistant Chief Paul Martin joins Good Day Columbus with safety trips for trick-or-treaters. Safety tips:. Use a battery-operated candle or glow-stick in jack-o-lanterns. If you use a real candle,...
Columbus Fire's RREACT Team hosts community safety day

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Serving the community free produce, free vaccines and family fun, the Columbus Fire Rapid Response Emergency and Addiction Crisis Team (RREACT) partnered with the DEA to host a community safety day. Near the fire training academy, the event provided community members a chance to learn...
Four Halloween Craft ideas from Makers Social

Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — It's not spooky season without ghosts, spiders and mummies. Megan Pando, owner of Makers Social and Studio 614, shows Good Day Columbus how to make Halloween decor out of household items. To learn more about Makers Social click here.
Timbuk's Christmas tree farm opening after spring fire

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Despite a devastating fire in March, Timbuk Farms will open its cut-your-own Christmas tree farm this holiday season. On March 15 a fire broke out, destroying several buildings and offices. The fire also damaged two greenhouses. Timbuk Farm said the fire destroyed the tree farm...
Franklin County Dog Shelter hosts reverse trick-or-treat

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Franklin County Dog Shelter provided a reverse trick-or-treat Thursday night for the dogs and local kids. During the event, the kids were able to give the dogs some attention and a treat. In return, they got a treat of their own. The event was...
Suspect in grandmother's homicide found out-of-state

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police say a suspect wanted in connection to the homicide of a 58-year-old grandmother in southeast Columbus has been located outside Ohio. Charles D. Rocker, 54, has been located at an out-of-state location after being hospitalized for injuries from an unrelated incident. He is a suspect in the death of Lisa Rocker, 58.
1 dead, officer injured in west Columbus head-on crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person is dead and a Dublin police officer is injured after a wrong-way driver smashed head-on into their cruiser early Friday morning. The head-on crash happened around 1:40 a.m. on Interstate 70 west near the Mound Street exit in west Columbus. Francisco Santillan-Trujillo was...
No. 2 Buckeyes face off against No. 13 Penn State

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The unbeaten Buckeyes are on the road Saturday as they face the Nittany Lions. Kickoff is set for noon. Join us at 11 a.m. here for The Football Fever on watch on ABC 6. No. 2 Ohio State (7-0, 4-0) is coming off a 54-10...
Watershed Distillery hosting pirate themed event with prizes and treats this Saturday

Watershed Distillery is hosting it's first ever “Booty Hunt'' event, this Saturday, Oct. 29 from 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. The distillery will be selling rare bourbon bottles, raffling off an empty bourbon barrel, and airing the Ohio State game on the big screen! The bar will be open and they will have yummy treats and local vendors. Watershed’s Beverage Director, Ty Phillips-Bond and CEO Greg Lehman joins Good Day Columbus to talk about the exciting event and how you can join in the fun during Halloween weekend!
