myfox28columbus.com
Columbus Weather: Dry, mild conditions in store for end of the week
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The clouds are clearing out and we have a beautiful afternoon in progress! We’ll see a few clouds rolling back into the region overnight, but we’ll still be dry and mild. The weather looks cooperative for the Buckeyes (and some yard work) this weekend!
myfox28columbus.com
Things to do in Central Ohio this Halloween weekend
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's Halloween weekend!. We have a list of fun activities happening this weekend around Central Ohio, including Trick-or-Treat dates and times. Pumpkins Aglow at Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens: Fall evenings offer delights and spooky surprises during these after-dark, family-friendly events. Stroll jack-o-lantern illuminated paths as you explore the pumpkin patch and two Pumpkin Houses. Enchanting decorations also include larger-than-life spiders created by Tork Collaborative Arts, Inc., a foggy creek, and skeletons and ghosts hiding in the gardens. Open October 26-30.
myfox28columbus.com
Nearly 50 more community safety cameras are being installed across Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Additional security eyes will soon be on the lookout for bad guys across Columbus. Crews this week began installing 41 community safety camera units, bought by the City Of Columbus, which will be placed in locations across the city. The first of the units was...
myfox28columbus.com
City of Columbus hosts first-ever pumpkin drop-off event to encourage composting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — For the first time ever the city of Columbus is hosting a pumpkin drop-off event to encourage composting. The drop-off will run through the whole month of November. Every Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Division of Refuse Collection. The event will not be held on Veterans Day and Thanksgiving Day.
myfox28columbus.com
Mikey's Late Night Slice fiery pizza challenge returns for Halloween weekend only
(WSYX) Columbus, OH — The world's hottest pizza is back for a very limited time at Mikey's Late Night Slice! The pizza is made with fresh Reaper, Scorpion, and Ghost Peppers and you must sign a waiver to order it! Good news, this year the pizzeria decided to leave out the hate sausage due to customer requests!
myfox28columbus.com
Safety tips for trick-or-treaters this Halloween
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Halloween is creeping up and can be a spooky time for fire hazards. Fire Prevention Bureau Assistant Chief Paul Martin joins Good Day Columbus with safety trips for trick-or-treaters. Safety tips:. Use a battery-operated candle or glow-stick in jack-o-lanterns. If you use a real candle,...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus Fire's RREACT Team hosts community safety day
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Serving the community free produce, free vaccines and family fun, the Columbus Fire Rapid Response Emergency and Addiction Crisis Team (RREACT) partnered with the DEA to host a community safety day. Near the fire training academy, the event provided community members a chance to learn...
myfox28columbus.com
Four Halloween Craft ideas from Makers Social
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — It's not spooky season without ghosts, spiders and mummies. Megan Pando, owner of Makers Social and Studio 614, shows Good Day Columbus how to make Halloween decor out of household items. To learn more about Makers Social click here.
myfox28columbus.com
Traffic Alert: I-70 closed near downtown Columbus this weekend due to construction
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Major construction happening near downtown Columbus will impact drivers this weekend. Interstate 70 will be closed in both directions beginning Friday night at 11 p.m. This goes from the I-70 east split over to State Route 315. All of the lanes are expected to reopen...
myfox28columbus.com
Timbuk's Christmas tree farm opening after spring fire
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Despite a devastating fire in March, Timbuk Farms will open its cut-your-own Christmas tree farm this holiday season. On March 15 a fire broke out, destroying several buildings and offices. The fire also damaged two greenhouses. Timbuk Farm said the fire destroyed the tree farm...
myfox28columbus.com
Central Ohio home buyers dealing with highest interest rates in two decades
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Home buyers are facing the highest interest rates in twenty years. Home sales are slowing, and home prices are dropping. And while 7% is twice the rate of a year ago, compared to recent decades, it’s about average. Alan Hinson, a long-time real estate...
myfox28columbus.com
Franklin County Dog Shelter hosts reverse trick-or-treat
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Franklin County Dog Shelter provided a reverse trick-or-treat Thursday night for the dogs and local kids. During the event, the kids were able to give the dogs some attention and a treat. In return, they got a treat of their own. The event was...
myfox28columbus.com
Local band Spirit of the Bear talks tour and new EP "There's No Such Thing As Fire"
Local band Spirit of the Bear just finished their first countrywide tour and have quite the story to tell. Band members Ethan Schwendeman, Jamie Vitullo, James Harker, and Daniel Svenson join Good Day Columbus to talk more about their tour and their new EP “There's No Such Thing As Fire".
myfox28columbus.com
Fur Baby Friday: Meet Pumpkin and Piglet from Franklin County Dog Shelter
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Meet Pumpkin and Piglet from the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center. These two pups will steal your heart! They are both looking for fur-ever families. Pumpkin. This adorable Goldendoodle is around 6 months old. He was found as a stray and brought to...
myfox28columbus.com
Suspect in grandmother's homicide found out-of-state
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police say a suspect wanted in connection to the homicide of a 58-year-old grandmother in southeast Columbus has been located outside Ohio. Charles D. Rocker, 54, has been located at an out-of-state location after being hospitalized for injuries from an unrelated incident. He is a suspect in the death of Lisa Rocker, 58.
myfox28columbus.com
Former Buckeye Jimmie Bell previews Ohio State vs. Penn State
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — No. 2 Ohio State will faceoff the Nittany Lions of No. 13 Penn State at noon. Former Buckeye Jimmie Bell joins Good Day Columbus with his game prediction.
myfox28columbus.com
1 dead, officer injured in west Columbus head-on crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person is dead and a Dublin police officer is injured after a wrong-way driver smashed head-on into their cruiser early Friday morning. The head-on crash happened around 1:40 a.m. on Interstate 70 west near the Mound Street exit in west Columbus. Francisco Santillan-Trujillo was...
myfox28columbus.com
Legacy Youth Football League offering safe outlet for kids through sports
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — One Central Ohio youth football league is making a big impact, one play at a time. Legacy Youth has been in Columbus for two years now, with a mission to educate kids on safety, life skills, and education. Dominic Jones grew up in Central Ohio...
myfox28columbus.com
No. 2 Buckeyes face off against No. 13 Penn State
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The unbeaten Buckeyes are on the road Saturday as they face the Nittany Lions. Kickoff is set for noon. Join us at 11 a.m. here for The Football Fever on watch on ABC 6. No. 2 Ohio State (7-0, 4-0) is coming off a 54-10...
myfox28columbus.com
Watershed Distillery hosting pirate themed event with prizes and treats this Saturday
Watershed Distillery is hosting it's first ever “Booty Hunt'' event, this Saturday, Oct. 29 from 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. The distillery will be selling rare bourbon bottles, raffling off an empty bourbon barrel, and airing the Ohio State game on the big screen! The bar will be open and they will have yummy treats and local vendors. Watershed’s Beverage Director, Ty Phillips-Bond and CEO Greg Lehman joins Good Day Columbus to talk about the exciting event and how you can join in the fun during Halloween weekend!
