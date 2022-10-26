Read full article on original website
Related
Kucko’s Camera: Early morning view of Seneca Lake
There are times when the early morning sky can leave you speechless and in awe.
whcuradio.com
Board of Health penalizes smoke shop in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca smoke shop has received heavy fines. The Tompkins County Board of Health has fined Dream Vape and Smoke nearly $75,000. Officials say the store sold illegal vape products, including a sale to a person under 21. Legislative Chairwoman Shawna Black says she’s “extremely...
onthewater.com
Upstate and Western New York Fishing Report-October 27, 2022
The talk of the fishing world this week in Western New York is the huge musky caught by Dan King of Orchard Park while fishing with friends Capt. Hans Mann of Alden and Josh Ketry of Hamburg. Using a 9-inch “deep carver” that Mann makes called the Night Shiner, they were trolling in Buffalo Harbor near the north gap when a big fish hit at 10:15 a.m. last Saturday. It turned out to be a 55-inch musky that sported a huge girth. It looked disproportionate. They didn’t have a scale or a tape measure, but conservative estimates put it at 50 to 55 pounds. It was released to fight another day. Congratulations guys, a fish of a lifetime!
hwy.co
Your Guide to Turning Point Park in New York
Located in the big city of Rochester, N.Y., you’ll find a quiet, serene, beautiful outdoor space where visitors can enjoy the outdoors. Turning Point Park connects to the Genesee Riverway Trail that ends up at Charlotte Pier on the shores of Lake Ontario. Let’s learn more about what makes...
whcuradio.com
Police: Avoid area of Tompkins County Library and Cayuga St. garage
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Early morning police activity in Ithaca, and the public is being asked to stay away. Tompkins SIREN issued an alert shortly before five o’clock this morning advising drivers and passersby to avoid the area of Six Mile Creek Walk behind the Tompkins County Public Library and the Cayuga Street parking garage.
whcuradio.com
Health officials in Ithaca looking for dog to rule out rabies
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Health officials looking for a dog that bit someone in Ithaca. The bite occurred this morning near the Cornell Law School on College Avenue. The dog is described as a yellow lab named “Cider,” who was being walked on a leash by a woman with greying hair. The Tompkins County Health Department is trying to confirm the vaccination status of the dog to rule out the possibility of a rabies infection.
Solar project in Livingston County dedicated to founder in celebration event
President and CEO of Standard Solar said that not only was the weather perfect for the panels, but it was beautifully timed as they honored Tom and his finished solar array.
Genesee Valley Park makes list of threatened Olmsted sites
A national advocacy group says there's a risk the University of Rochester could develop an important wooded area that buffers the park from it. Genesee Valley Park has been named one of the 12 most threatened Frederick Law Olmsted-designed landscapes in a new report published by a national landscape advocacy group. The report, “Landslide 2022,” was published by The Cultural Landscape Foundation and is intended...
NewsChannel 36
Residents clean up “Jungle” encampments on Ithaca’s West End
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Many came to help clean up encampments in the Ithaca “Jungle” Thursday morning. People came not only to help the city but also to help the community. “This has been an ongoing source of a lot of crime, overdoses, deaths, and it's a major...
wxhc.com
Meldrim’s Paint in Cortland Looks to Build New Store
During the Town of Cortlandville’s Planning Board meeting on Tuesday, October 25th, a well known Cortland business presented plans for a site plan approval to the board. Meldrim’s Paint, located at 3975 Route 281, Cortland, looks to build a brand new 6,000 SF retail store and associated parking on an existing partially developed 1.75 acre land behind the current Meldrim’s paint building. Plans for what would be for the current building were not specified.
localsyr.com
Four restaurants fail their health inspections: October 9 to 15
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of October 9 to October 15. Sardo’s Pizzeria, 7250 State Fair Boulevard, Syracuse, NY 13209. Popeye’s Restaurant, 3609 Brewerton Road, North Syracuse, NY 13212. Pies Guys Pizzeria &...
whcuradio.com
City of Ithaca asks residents not to rake leaves into streets
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A proper way to dispose of leaves in the City of Ithaca. Officials in the Streets and Facilities Division are reminding residents not to pile fallen leaves in the street. It’s prohibited by the city’s municipal code. Leaves in the road can be slippery, disguise potholes and hazards, as well as pose a flood risk by clogging storm sewers. Yard waste is collected on the same day as trash April 1st through November 30th. They can be placed in a bag or collection bin by the roadside with yard waste tags. Tags are $9 for a sheet of 6, available at City Hall; Agway, GreenStar Locations, Cornell Campus Store, Dandy on West Buffalo Street, Tops, and Wegmans.
DEC finds ‘no obvious cause’ to what killed more than 100 Otisco Lake walleye
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) recently announced that a Sept. 8 fish kill on Otisco Lake was “an isolated incident” with “no obvious cause.”. The mysterious incident resulted in more than 100 dead walleye—and only walleye—washing up on shores around the lake north...
Jeremiah’s Tavern, Irondequoit organization at odds over Titus Ave. building
“It’s socially important, it’s part of our culture, it’s been part of our culture for almost 100 years,” Burns told us.
theshelbyreport.com
Tops Markets Celebrates Store Renovation In Greece, NY
Tops Friendly Markets is celebrating the grand reopening of its location at 3507 Mount Read Blvd. in Greece, New York. This store serves a cross population of the community, with convenient access to Lake Ontario, local schools, parks, Greater Rochester International Airport and The Seneca Park Zoo. This renovation marks...
Illegal Kill In Upstate NY! Hunters Charged After Killing This Momma Bear!
According to the New York State DEC, you are currently allowed to hunt black bear through much of the state as long as you are bow hunting. In the Hudson Valley, for example, you aren't currently allowed to use a Crossbow and regular hunting season does not begin until November 19th in most places. So, how did this group of hunters in Ulster County end up with a black bear kill without bow hunting?
In January New Yorkers will be able to recycle electronics for free
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Sunnking, a company that collects and recycles electronics, will have its final drive-thru free recycling event on Saturday and the company says they may be cutting back on this popular event. Robert Burns, the Marketing Director, says these events in the Syracuse area bring in about 2,000 people. “They love it, we’ve […]
North Star Coffee on the move in Canandaigua
CANANDAIGUA -- North Star Café, a division of The Arc Ontario, will be hosting a grand opening at its new location Saturday, during the annual Fall Into Canandaigua festival in downtown Canandaigua. North Star, which had been located up north on Route 332 and is now operating at 92...
justshortofcrazy.com
Finger Lakes: Don’t Miss These Three Short Hikes with Incredible Views
If you love the outdoors, you’re going to love these hikes in the Finger Lakes. I found three short hikes that all had incredible views, and I’m pretty sure you’ll want to see them. The waterfalls alone are enough to get me back to this area, and...
Police situation closes neighborhood in Webster
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A police investigation closed a neighborhood off Klem Road in Webster Friday evening. Police were called to Glenview Court around 5:00 p.m. Webster Police, Monroe County Sheriff’s Deputies, and New York State Troopers were all at the scene. Investigators have not released any information, though police left shortly before 6:00 p.m. […]
Comments / 0