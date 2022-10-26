ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daviess County, KY

Audubon provides update on LIHEAP assistance

By Jana Garrett
WEHT/WTVW
 3 days ago

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Officials say Audubon Area Community Services, Inc. will offer Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) services to eligible individuals and families.

Audubon Area says applicants will need to provide proof of social security numbers or permanent residence cards for each member of the household, proof of all household member’s income from the previous month, the most current heating bill or a statement from the landlord if heating expenses are included in the rent, a statement from the utility company if participating in a pre-pay electric program and the account number and name on the account for main heating fuel sources and electric bill.

Officials say in addition to the eligibility requirements for Subsidy, applicants for the Crisis component must have received a past due/disconnect notice or be within 4 days of running out of fuel if wood, coal, propane, or kerosene is used for the heat source.  Crisis relief will be provided within 48 hours or 18 hours if facing a life threatening emergency.

Audubon Area says applications must be completed in person in an Audubon Area local office listed below. Online applications will not be provided.

  • Daviess – 270-686-1662
  • Hancock – 270-927-6500
  • Henderson – 270-826-6071
  • McLean – 270-273-3355
  • Ohio – 270-775-6145
  • Union – 270-389-3742
  • Webster – 270-639-5635

For more information on LIHEAP, please contact Stacey Melton at 270-686-1662, or smelton@audubon-area.com .

WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

