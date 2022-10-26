BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Dry weather will continue through Saturday morning with a mostly cloudy sky and low temperatures in the 50s. Most of our Saturday will be rain-free, including the events involving the Magic City Classic. We could see a few sprinkles in the early morning; however, the rain chances will start to ramp-up west to east after 5 p.m. I can’t rule out a few showers in the vicinity for the very end of the Magic City Classic game.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO