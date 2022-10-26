Read full article on original website
75-pound boa constrictor caught in Florida neighborhood
ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (CNN) - Friday was National First Responders Day, a day to honor law enforcement officers, firefighters, paramedics and all public safety officials. And thank goodness for first responders, especially in situations like this. A massive, 10-foot-long boa constrictor was found and captured Friday in a St....
Missing Chester County girl found safe, Pennsylvania State police say
Pennsylvania State Police say a missing Chester County girl has been found safe. The Amber Alert for Zoe Moss, 6, has been canceled. Downingtown police said her mother, Venessa Gutshall, has also been located. Investigators said Gutshall abducted the girl Tuesday evening in Downingtown. Police did not say where Moss...
Shots Fired, Suspect At Large in Nether Providence: Police
An armed suspect is on the loose in Delaware County, authorities announced. Police in Nether Providence Township were called to a residential area on Leiper Street just after 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26 after witnesses reported gunfire. On arrival, officials said they saw a car flee the scene. The...
Unity man charged with homicide in Cassandra Gross disappearance
For 1,662 days, Kathe Gross waited for Thursday. It was the day state police charged the man they believe killed her daughter, Cassandra Gross, of Unity. Since April 9, 2018 — the day Kathe Gross reported her daughter missing — she pushed for homicide charges against Thomas G. Stanko, 52.
High school student trying to board school bus is hit by vehicle, Pennsylvania cops say
A high school student trying to board a school bus was struck by a vehicle before school, authorities in Pennsylvania said. First responders were called to the scene in Newberry Township shortly after 7 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, according to a police news release. Officers found the student was hit...
Second suspect apprehended in Pa. double murder of high school students
Police reportedly made a second arrest in the double murder of two high school students on Oct. 17 in Pa. Court records allege the killings had something to do with a marijuana deal gone bad. 23-year-old Deonte Kelly was arrested upon turning himself in on Tuesday at about 6:30 p.m....
3 businesses accused of selling alcohol to minors
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within PA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the state licensed by […]
O'Hara Township family says dog stolen from car dealership
PITTSBURGH — The DiCarlos of O'Hara Township say their family dog was stolen from the parking lot of a car dealership Thursday, a belief they feel comfortable voicing after reviewing surveillance footage. "It wasn't just an accident," said Mary DiCarlo, whose son Regan owns the Overbrook dealership where the...
Police warn about candy look-a-like drugs, edibles ahead of Halloween
(WTAJ) — While not cheap, and hardly given away, edibles that look like candy could be confused with actual candy and Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are alerting parents ahead of Halloween. Over the years, edibles have risen in popularity and have grown to mimic many popular, well-known candy packaging such as Sweet Tartz, Sour Patch […]
Victim in Route 22 shooting exits at Route 145, briefly closing lane and ramp: police
UPDATE: Driver wounded in Route 22 shooting, police say in seeking tips from public. Whitehall Township police were investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday afternoon on Route 22 East, according to a social media post from the department. The victim in the shooting drove to MacArthur Road (Route 145) and...
The summer of 2022 gave us a glimpse into our climate future. Pennsylvania should heed the warning | Opinion
This summer’s deadly mix of fires, droughts and flooding across the United States was a sneak peek into a future if global temperatures continue to rise, and here in Pennsylvania, we are not exempt. In fact, flooding is currently the highest risk hazard facing our state. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection’s 2021 Climate Change Impacts Assessment, “extremely heavy” precipitation events are expected to rise by 13%, by mid-century.
Changes coming for Pennsylvania birth certificate access
The Pennsylvania Department of Health announced changes Wednesday to its birth certification application rules.
Man sentenced to 20 years in nationwide Ponzi scheme
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announced Thursday that a man known as “King Perry” has been sentenced to 20 years for mail fraud stemming from a nationwide investment fraud scheme. According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Perry Santillo, 42, of Rochester, New York, pleaded. guilty...
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Pennsylvania
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From antique furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Pennsylvania is home to many different unique antique stores and flea markets.
2 winning Pennsylvania lottery tickets sold at local hospital gift shops
PITTSBURGH — Two lottery tickets sold at local hospital gift shops were winners this week!. A Powerball ticket worth $100,000 for the Wednesday night drawing was sold by Lori’s Gifts in Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh. Then, a Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket for Thursday’s...
FIRST ALERT: Rain, storms Saturday night into Sunday
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Dry weather will continue through Saturday morning with a mostly cloudy sky and low temperatures in the 50s. Most of our Saturday will be rain-free, including the events involving the Magic City Classic. We could see a few sprinkles in the early morning; however, the rain chances will start to ramp-up west to east after 5 p.m. I can’t rule out a few showers in the vicinity for the very end of the Magic City Classic game.
4 Great Steakhouses in Pennsylvania
If you live in Pennsylvania and you love going out with your friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Pennsylvania that are highly praised by both local people and travellers.
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in Pennsylvania
The Keystone State is absolutely teeming with delectable pancake options. From old-fashioned diners to cozy breakfast cafes–singling out one spot and deeming it "the best" is no easy feat, but that's exactly what online media website Eat This, Not That has done.
This Is The Tastiest Cookie In Pennsylvania
Love Food compiled a list of the tastiest cookie in every US state. Here's the top choice for Pennsylvania.
Gov. Wolf hosts Libre, the namesake of the animal cruelty prevention legislation he signed into law in 2017, at state capitol
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Editor's note: The above video is from September 2021. Governor Tom Wolf was joined by Libre, the namesake of the animal cruelty protection legislation he signed into law in 2017, to celebrate Pennsylvania's transformation into a safer place for animals and pets during his administration. Libre,...
