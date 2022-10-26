ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

wbrc.com

75-pound boa constrictor caught in Florida neighborhood

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (CNN) - Friday was National First Responders Day, a day to honor law enforcement officers, firefighters, paramedics and all public safety officials. And thank goodness for first responders, especially in situations like this. A massive, 10-foot-long boa constrictor was found and captured Friday in a St....
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
WBRE

3 businesses accused of selling alcohol to minors

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) —  Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within PA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the state licensed by […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wtae.com

O'Hara Township family says dog stolen from car dealership

PITTSBURGH — The DiCarlos of O'Hara Township say their family dog was stolen from the parking lot of a car dealership Thursday, a belief they feel comfortable voicing after reviewing surveillance footage. "It wasn't just an accident," said Mary DiCarlo, whose son Regan owns the Overbrook dealership where the...
O'HARA TOWNSHIP, PA
PennLive.com

The summer of 2022 gave us a glimpse into our climate future. Pennsylvania should heed the warning | Opinion

This summer’s deadly mix of fires, droughts and flooding across the United States was a sneak peek into a future if global temperatures continue to rise, and here in Pennsylvania, we are not exempt. In fact, flooding is currently the highest risk hazard facing our state. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection’s 2021 Climate Change Impacts Assessment, “extremely heavy” precipitation events are expected to rise by 13%, by mid-century.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pahomepage.com

Man sentenced to 20 years in nationwide Ponzi scheme

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announced Thursday that a man known as “King Perry” has been sentenced to 20 years for mail fraud stemming from a nationwide investment fraud scheme. According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Perry Santillo, 42, of Rochester, New York, pleaded. guilty...
ROCHESTER, NY
wbrc.com

FIRST ALERT: Rain, storms Saturday night into Sunday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Dry weather will continue through Saturday morning with a mostly cloudy sky and low temperatures in the 50s. Most of our Saturday will be rain-free, including the events involving the Magic City Classic. We could see a few sprinkles in the early morning; however, the rain chances will start to ramp-up west to east after 5 p.m. I can’t rule out a few showers in the vicinity for the very end of the Magic City Classic game.
ALABAMA STATE

