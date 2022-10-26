Read full article on original website
Annabelle Lucille (Ohlert) Brunton
Annabelle Lucille (Ohlert) Brunton, age 98, went to heaven to be with her Savior Jesus Christ on October 25, 2022, surrounded by family at Kelly House in Evansville, WI. Annabelle was born in her grandparents’ house on Madison Street in Lancaster, WI on August 23, 1924. She was the oldest daughter of Casper and Ada (Brogley) Ohlert. She lived most of her life in Grant County, WI. After graduating from Platteville High School in 1942, she temporarily lived in Rockford, IL to work in a defense factory to support the war effort. She also attended Moody Bible Institute in Chicago.
LaDema Chitwood
LaDema Chitwood, 99, of Richland Center died Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at the Richland Hospital. She was born on June 8, 1923, the daughter Tom and Sarah (Craig) Beeman. On January 8, 1941, LaDema was united in marriage to Norman Chitwood. The couple farmed together in the Bosstown area. LaDema and Norman were active leaders in the Bosstown Atomic Workers 4-H Club. LaDema was a member of the Pleasant Ridge Church Ladies Aide and was an avid quilter. She worked at the dry cleaners in Richland Center and Pine Valley Manor. After she retired, she continued to work at various jobs.
Dr. Jesse G. Reinstein
Dr. Jesse G. Reinstein, PhD Chemistry, died on Wednesday, October 26, 2022. Memorial services will be at 12:00 PM, (Noon), Monday, October 31, 2022 at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until the time of the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flower memorial may be made to the Jesse G. Reinstein Memorial Fund. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.
Megan W. Lostroh
WATERLOO, Iowa / FITCHBURG – Megan W. Lostroh, age 57, of Fitchburg, passed away on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, after battling brain cancer for about two years. She was born on Dec. 18, 1964, in Sioux City, Iowa, the daughter of Jonnie and Betty (Borchers) Williams. Megan graduated from...
Barbara Ann Harkins Belle
Barbara Ann Harkins Belle passed away on Oct. 26th in Verona, Wisconsin. Barbara was born on July 21st, 1926, in Elkhorn, WI to Kellogg William and Laura Elizabeth (Dopke) Harkins. She was married to Robert Lowell Belle on Sept. 10, 1949, in Appleton, WI. She graduated from Appleton High School and Lawrence University (English) both of Appleton, WI and attended American University, DC.
Carol Ann Wainwright
VERONA – Carol Ann Wainwright, age 74, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at the UW Hospital, due to complications from her battle with cancer, with loved ones at her bedside. She was born in Chicago, Ill., on July 18, 1948, to parents Emil and Margaret (Callahan) Panock.
Abbie Dix and Brodhead power past Mineral Point
No. 1 Monroe edges Pewaukee with come from behind win
Waunakee remains undefeated, beats Middleton 21-14
Middleton blanks Madison West to advance to sectional finals
Division 1 Sectional Semifinal – #4 Middleton 2, Madison West 0.
Pet of the Week: Luna
Meet this week's pet of the week and all of the other animals up for adoption at the Dane County Humane Society at giveshelter.org.
Middleton girls volleyball heading to state after four set win over Waunakee
High School Girls Volleyball Division 1 Sectional Final: Middleton 3, Waunakee 1.
