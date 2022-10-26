Annabelle Lucille (Ohlert) Brunton, age 98, went to heaven to be with her Savior Jesus Christ on October 25, 2022, surrounded by family at Kelly House in Evansville, WI. Annabelle was born in her grandparents’ house on Madison Street in Lancaster, WI on August 23, 1924. She was the oldest daughter of Casper and Ada (Brogley) Ohlert. She lived most of her life in Grant County, WI. After graduating from Platteville High School in 1942, she temporarily lived in Rockford, IL to work in a defense factory to support the war effort. She also attended Moody Bible Institute in Chicago.

EVANSVILLE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO