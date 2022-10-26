Rapid antigen tests detect delta and omicron variants of SARS-COV-2 with similar efficacy

Read full article on original website
News-Medical.net
Scientists computationally restore the potency of an antibody against SARS-CoV-2 Omicron subvariants
In a recent study posted to the bioRxiv* preprint server, a team of researchers from the United States computationally modified the COV2-2130 monoclonal antibody to restore its neutralizing ability against the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) Omicron subvariants, while retaining efficacy against the Delta and wild-type strains. Study:...
News-Medical.net
Booster vaccinations in the elderly lead to impaired neutralization of SARS-CoV-2 and atypical B cells
In a recent study published on the medRxiv* preprint server, researchers examine neutralizing antibody responses against the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) in individuals aged 70 or above who had received two primary doses of the AZD1222 (ChAdOx1 nCov-19) vaccine, followed by one booster dose of either the BNT162b2 or mRNA-1273 messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) vaccine.
News-Medical.net
Study reviews hydroxychloroquine and remdesivir antiviral potency against SARS‐CoV‐2
In a recent study published in the Journal of Heterocyclic Chemistry, researchers outlined the synthesis and the possible mechanism of action (MOA) of two potential severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) repurposing drug candidates. The researchers reviewed remdesivir and hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) as their pharmacokinetics and optimal dosage is already...
News-Medical.net
Rare case of COVID-19 vaccine-induced hypophysitis in a woman with central diabetes insipidus manifestations
The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic brought about by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) has adversely impacted public health worldwide, leading to millions of deaths. Vaccination is considered to be the most effective intervention for the reduction of COVID-19-related severe disease and death. Background. Systemic and local side...
MedicineNet.com
What Does It Mean If eGFR Is High?
Glomerular filtration rate (GFR) is a crucial marker of renal (kidney) health. Estimated GFR (eGFR) is a mathematical construct based on the age, sex, ethnicity, and serum creatinine level of a person. This is typically determined through the laboratory's analysis of the blood sample and reported together with the serum creatinine result.
New test can detect four cancers in one go – years before diagnosis
A REVOLUTIONARY new test which could detect up to four different types of cancer at once has been developed by scientists. The new test can accurately test for cell changes that could lead to deadly cervical cancer. It can also pick up DNA markers for some other cancers, meaning it...
MedicalXpress
Biomarkers may ID rheumatoid arthritis patients with and without active disease
Neutrophil-to-lymphocyte ratio (NLR) and platelet-to-lymphocyte ratio (PLR) values may differentiate between rheumatoid arthritis (RA) patients with and without active disease, according to a systematic review published online Sept. 24 in the European Journal of Clinical Investigation. Angelo Zinellu, Ph.D., from the University of Sassari in Italy, and Arduino A. Mangoni,...
News-Medical.net
Omicron BA.4/BA.5 bivalent mRNA vaccine booster elicits similar neutralizing antibody responses to monovalent vaccine
In a study recently posted to the bioRxiv* preprint server, researchers analyzed the antibody response induced by the new bivalent messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) vaccines in individuals who have been fully vaccinated with monovalent vaccines and those who have had breakthrough infection with the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron BA.4/BA.5 variants.
ajmc.com
First-line Fecal Microbiota Transplantation Offers Resolution for Patients With Clostridiodes difficile, Study Says
Microbiota restoration may be a solution for effectively treating patients with Clostridiodes difficile infection, according to researchers. A clinical trial found evidence supporting first-line fecal microbiota transplantation (early FMT), in addition to vancomycin, may be an effective treatment for early Clostridioides difficile infection. In fact, the study, conducted by the Aarhus University Hospital in Denmark between June 21, 2021 – April 1, 2022, was stopped early due to the superior results.
News-Medical.net
In mild cases of COVID, blood clot risk is higher
In a recent study published in the journal Heart, researchers examine the association between the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) and increased cardiovascular outcomes and mortality sequelae. Study: Cardiovascular disease and mortality sequelae of COVID-19 in the UK Biobank. Image Credit: Artem Oleshko / Shutterstock.com. Background. Previous studies have reported a...
ajmc.com
Swedish Study Finds Increasing Prevalence of Biliary Tract Cancers Among Younger Adults
Intrahepatic and perihilar cholangiocarcinoma, in particular, grew faster in young patients than in older patients. A new study out of Sweden suggests biliary tract cancers are increasing in prevalence among younger adults. The report affirms research from other Western countries suggesting such a trend. The study was published in the...
MedicalXpress
Diverticular disease associated with cancer outside gastrointestinal tract
Through the ESPRESSO cohort, researchers from Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, University of Newcastle, Australia, University of Washington, Seattle, and Karolinska Institutet examined the risk of cancer among 75,000 patients with a diagnosis of diverticular disease and colorectal histopathology. The paper is now published in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute.
2minutemedicine.com
Risk factors for mortality following major surgeries in older US adults
1. In this prospective cohort study, the mortality rate in community-living older persons in the United States following major surgery within one year was 13.4%. 2. Age 90 or above, frailty, and probable dementia were associated with significantly increased one-year mortality rates in community-living older adults following major surgery. Evidence...
MedicalXpress
Neuroimaging study reveals functional and structural brain abnormalities in people with post-treatment Lyme disease
In a study using specialized imaging techniques, Johns Hopkins Medicine researchers report distinctive changes in the "white matter" and other brain tissue physiology of those with post-treatment Lyme disease, a condition affecting 10% to 20% of the nearly half a million Americans who contract Lyme disease annually. The study's findings,...
physiciansweekly.com
Cell-free HPV DNA is a Promising Biomarker in Cervical Cancer
Cell-free tumor DNA (ctDNA), often known as a “liquid biopsy,” is a tumor DNA sample released into the bloodstream by cancer cells. Here, researchers examined whether or not cell-free human papillomavirus DNA (ctHPV DNA) can be detected in patients with cervical cancer or premalignant lesions that may progress to cervical cancer and whether or not ctHPV DNA levels were connected with patient or tumor characteristics and outcome. Furthermore, cfAlbumin DNA is used as a proxy marker for the overall amount of cell-free DNA. There were 18 individuals diagnosed with LACC (locally advanced CC) and 15 diagnosed with early-stage CC (ESCC), and 21 individuals with premalignant lesions and HPV16, 18, or 45 positivity were enrolled alongside 18 patients with locally advanced cervix cancer. The levels of HPV16, HPV18, and HPV45 in plasma and the total cfDNA burden were measured before, during, and after therapy by digital droplet PCR. Pretreatment plasma samples from patients with LACC (94.4%) and ESCC (26.7%) had ctHPV DNA, while premalignant lesion samples were completely negative. The FIGO2018 stage was positively linked with ctHPV DNA level. Progression-free survival (PFS) was significantly lower for patients with LACC who still had detectable ctHPV DNA after treatment (P=0.007) compared to those who had ctHPV DNA eliminated. Patients whose pre-treatment plasma total ctDNA levels were greater than the median had a shorter PFS (P=0.026) than those whose total ctDNA-levels were less than the median. Research into the clinical utility of ctHPV DNA as a predictive biomarker in locally advanced cervical cancer is warranted.
ajmc.com
Dupilumab Efficacy in AD Not Affected by Age of Disease Onset
Dupilumab exhibited similarly significant and sustained improvements in atopic dermatitis (AD) signs, symptoms, and quality of life of adult patients with moderate to severe AD, regardless of age of disease onset, compared with placebo. The efficacy of dupilumab among adult patients with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis (AD) does not...
2minutemedicine.com
Polycystic ovarian syndrome is associated with an increased risk of pancreatic cancer
1. Polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) diagnosis puts women at 1.9 times higher risk of pancreatic cancer. 2. PCOS was an independent risk factor for the development of pancreatic cancer even after adjusting for type 2 diabetes. Evidence Rating Level: 3 (Average) Study Rundown: Polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) is positively associated...
News-Medical.net
Harmless group of bacteria linked with increased risk of death in patients with end-stage renal disease
A big group of bacteria found in our soil, our water and our showerheads are harmless for most of us, but a new study indicates they are associated with an increased risk of dying in individuals whose kidneys have failed. In what appears to be the first study of its...
PsyPost
Neuroimaging study suggests serotonin reuptake inhibitor treatment can improve brain ventricle volume
Psychiatric patients using serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SRI) — a commonly used type of antidepressant — show significantly decreased ventricle volume after one month, according to new neuroimaging research published in the journal Chronic Stress. The ventricles are a series of four interconnected cerebrospinal fluid-filled cavities that are located...
hcplive.com
When to Opt for Imaging When Presented with Pain, Early Onset Hypertension
Dr. Neera Dahl explains that patients with autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD) are often referred to a nephrologist when imaging is done for another concern. High blood pressure, or hypertension, is associated with a multitude conditions and can be an early marker of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD), according to Neera Dahl, MD, PhD, Director, Nephrology Clinical Trials Program, Professor of Medicine, Yale School of Medicine, Section of Nephrology.
