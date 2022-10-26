Read full article on original website
knsiradio.com
Stearns County Sheriff Asking for the Public’s Help to Expand K9 Program
(KNSI) – The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office K9 program needs your help to get a grant. The department has entered a contest to secure more money to grow its K9 program. The funding comes from a private company named Aftermath. The company bases the winner on the agency that receives the most votes.
Stearns County Planning Huge Celebration For Community- Share Your Stories!
The Stearns County Courthouse is 100 years old and they want to celebrate with you. The celebration will be held at the Courthouse at 725 Courthouse Square in St. Cloud on Tuesday, November 15th, 2022 from 4:30 - 7 pm. CELEBRATE THE 100TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE COURTHOUSE NOVEMBER 15TH. You...
lptv.org
Construction Begins on New Roof for Brainerd Water Tower
With enough funds raised, construction work on the historic Brainerd Water Tower has finally started. To prevent water damage, the water tower will receive a synthetic rubber material to replace old brick as its roof. Known as the symbol of the city, the Brainerd Water Tower is over 100 years...
fox9.com
Lawn tractor leads to fire at church shed in Stearns County
(FOX 9) - Officials in Stearns County say a storage shed at the Holy Cross Church in the townsite of Marty, caught fire on Saturday. Witnesses called the Stearns County Emergency Communications Center saying there was smoke coming from the roof of a storage shed at the church at 10651 County Road 8. When officials got on the scene, they saw smoke and the garage doors charred.
KEYC
Treasure Robinson, 15, found safe
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A 15-year-old girl from Glencoe has been found safe after being reported missing in September. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says Treasure Robinson was located by the Minneapolis Police Department. She was reported missing on Sept. 17, with family concerned she had left home after...
annandaleadvocate.com
Cosmos youth dies in crash
A 16-year-old youth from Cosmos died as the result of one vehicle crash early Saturday morning, Oct. 22. The crash occurred on Nevens Ave. NW or what is commonly known as the “Lake John Road.” Three other passengers in the vehicle were taken to hospitals and treated for non-life threatening injuries. According to the report from the Wright County Sheriff’s Office, at about 1:12 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the crash near 7832 Nevens Ave. NW in Southside Township.
'Heavy' police response in Champlin was for missing child search
Champlin Police Department issued a statement explaining a "heavy police response" in the city at the weekend, explaining it was searching for a missing child. The police department posted on its social media pages Sunday, saying it was doing so "in the interest of public information, and to quell any rumors" after local residents witnessed the large response on Saturday night.
voiceofalexandria.com
One person is injured in crash near Alexandria
(La Grand Township, MN)--One person is injured following a crash between a semi and a car along I-94 west of Alexandria in La Grand Township in Douglas County on Wednesday. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Freightliner Semi, driven by Rodolfo Alix, 55, of Orlando, FL, was traveling eastbound on Interstate 94 west of Alexandria. A Chevrolet Equinox, driven by Wade Johnson, 32, of Williston, ND, was traveling westbound on Interstate 94, when the two vehicles collided.
Police say Glencoe teen missing since September was found by Minneapolis police
GLENCOE, Minn. -- Police say a missing teenager who went missing from the Glencoe area in September has been found.The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said 15-year-old Treasure Robinson was last seen Sept. 17 at her Glencoe residence. On Thursday, the BCA said she was found by the Minneapolis Police Department and is safe.
fox9.com
6-year-old child overdosed on fentanyl, mother charged
MAPLE PLAIN, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 29-year-old mother faces charges in Hennepin County after her child overdosed from chewing on a dollar bill that had fentanyl on it. Brittany Elizabeth Ferrell, 29, faces charges of second-degree manslaughter in connection with the fatal overdoes of her 6-year-old child five months ago.
St. Nicholas Wasn’t Always Where it is Now in Central MN
St. Nicholas is an unincorporated community in Luxemburg Township in Stearns County. The community is south of Cold Spring, west of Marty and north of Watkins. St. Nicholas falls within the ROCORI school district. I talked with longtime St. Nicholas residents Shirley Lutgen and Vern Hennen. Lutgen grew up in...
hometownnews.biz
Morrison County Sheriff’s Office October 24, 2022
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office reports that on 10-24-2022 at approximately 10:04 am, their office received a report of a business burglary at the Stone Hill Bar & Grill, located approximately four miles west of Randall, MN in Parker Township. According to the Sheriff’s Office, sometime overnight on 10-23-2022,...
valleynewslive.com
Highway 29 near Glenwood to reopen by 10 a.m. Today
Detroit Lake, Minn. (Valley News Live) -The Minnesota Department of Transportation announced that Highway 29 near Glenwood will reopen today by 10 a.m. The Highway has been closed for construction of the new overpass since April. Motorists are urged to watch for workers along the roadside, and expect occasional lane...
willmarradio.com
Missing girl found safe
(Owatonna MN-) A missing teen who may have been in the Willmar area has been found. Owatonna Police say 15-year-old Alexa Moreno-Lopez was found safe and is back with her family. Last week officials asked for the public's help finding Moreno-Lopez whom they said might be with an adult relative in the Willmar area. No more information was given.
klfdradio.com
2-Vehicle Crash Near New London
The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 2-vehicle crash by New London on Tuesday morning at 8:34. It occurred at the intersection of state highways 9 and 23. A 2012 Chevrolet Captiva, driven by Dunia Awale of Willmar was southbound on 23 and a 2015 Toyota Prius, driven by Robert Loso of St. Joseph was attempting to cross the highway and struck the Captiva. Awale suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Rice Hospital in Willmar. The New London Ambulance and Centra Care EMS assisted.
Woman, 65, dies after ATV crash in central Minnesota
A woman was killed in an ATV crash in central Minnesota on Tuesday evening. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office says the crash was reported just after 5:30 p.m. on the 26000 block of 40th Street NE in Burbank Township. A neighbor had found 65-year-old Cynthia Fester, of rural Belgrade, with...
‘Unsolved Mysteries’ Explores Unnerving Missing Person Case from Central Minnesota
The popular Netflix series Unsolved Mysteries has a new episode entitled What Happened to Josh featuring the disappearance of Josh Guimond who has been missing for two decades from a college campus in central Minnesota. On November 9th it will be 20 years since Guimond went missing on the campus...
twincitieslive.com
Anoka Native Gretchen Carlson
We could not be celebrating the town of Anoka, Minnesota without talking to it’s most famous person to come from there. Gretchen Carlson is a graduate of Anoka High School in 1984, is a former Miss America, an accomplished journalist and a recognized trailblazer and advocate for women’s rights. While Gretchen no longer resides in Anoka, Minnesota she brings her kids back every year form New York City.
Minnesota Man Seriously Injured In Chainsaw Accident
He briefly lost consciousness as well.
New Women’s Clothing Boutique Opens in Cold Spring
COLD SPRING (WJON News) - An at-home women's clothing business has moved into its own store front. Owner Lori Ruhland started Cinder Boutique out of her home in Cold Spring over two years ago. She says the last year really drove her from operating as an online only business to having a physical location.
