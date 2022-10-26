ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avon, MN

lptv.org

Construction Begins on New Roof for Brainerd Water Tower

With enough funds raised, construction work on the historic Brainerd Water Tower has finally started. To prevent water damage, the water tower will receive a synthetic rubber material to replace old brick as its roof. Known as the symbol of the city, the Brainerd Water Tower is over 100 years...
BRAINERD, MN
fox9.com

Lawn tractor leads to fire at church shed in Stearns County

(FOX 9) - Officials in Stearns County say a storage shed at the Holy Cross Church in the townsite of Marty, caught fire on Saturday. Witnesses called the Stearns County Emergency Communications Center saying there was smoke coming from the roof of a storage shed at the church at 10651 County Road 8. When officials got on the scene, they saw smoke and the garage doors charred.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
KEYC

Treasure Robinson, 15, found safe

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A 15-year-old girl from Glencoe has been found safe after being reported missing in September. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says Treasure Robinson was located by the Minneapolis Police Department. She was reported missing on Sept. 17, with family concerned she had left home after...
GLENCOE, MN
annandaleadvocate.com

Cosmos youth dies in crash

A 16-year-old youth from Cosmos died as the result of one vehicle crash early Saturday morning, Oct. 22. The crash occurred on Nevens Ave. NW or what is commonly known as the “Lake John Road.” Three other passengers in the vehicle were taken to hospitals and treated for non-life threatening injuries. According to the report from the Wright County Sheriff’s Office, at about 1:12 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the crash near 7832 Nevens Ave. NW in Southside Township.
COSMOS, MN
Bring Me The News

'Heavy' police response in Champlin was for missing child search

Champlin Police Department issued a statement explaining a "heavy police response" in the city at the weekend, explaining it was searching for a missing child. The police department posted on its social media pages Sunday, saying it was doing so "in the interest of public information, and to quell any rumors" after local residents witnessed the large response on Saturday night.
CHAMPLIN, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

One person is injured in crash near Alexandria

(La Grand Township, MN)--One person is injured following a crash between a semi and a car along I-94 west of Alexandria in La Grand Township in Douglas County on Wednesday. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Freightliner Semi, driven by Rodolfo Alix, 55, of Orlando, FL, was traveling eastbound on Interstate 94 west of Alexandria. A Chevrolet Equinox, driven by Wade Johnson, 32, of Williston, ND, was traveling westbound on Interstate 94, when the two vehicles collided.
ALEXANDRIA, MN
fox9.com

6-year-old child overdosed on fentanyl, mother charged

MAPLE PLAIN, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 29-year-old mother faces charges in Hennepin County after her child overdosed from chewing on a dollar bill that had fentanyl on it. Brittany Elizabeth Ferrell, 29, faces charges of second-degree manslaughter in connection with the fatal overdoes of her 6-year-old child five months ago.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
hometownnews.biz

Morrison County Sheriff’s Office October 24, 2022

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office reports that on 10-24-2022 at approximately 10:04 am, their office received a report of a business burglary at the Stone Hill Bar & Grill, located approximately four miles west of Randall, MN in Parker Township. According to the Sheriff’s Office, sometime overnight on 10-23-2022,...
MORRISON COUNTY, MN
valleynewslive.com

Highway 29 near Glenwood to reopen by 10 a.m. Today

Detroit Lake, Minn. (Valley News Live) -The Minnesota Department of Transportation announced that Highway 29 near Glenwood will reopen today by 10 a.m. The Highway has been closed for construction of the new overpass since April. Motorists are urged to watch for workers along the roadside, and expect occasional lane...
GLENWOOD, MN
willmarradio.com

Missing girl found safe

(Owatonna MN-) A missing teen who may have been in the Willmar area has been found. Owatonna Police say 15-year-old Alexa Moreno-Lopez was found safe and is back with her family. Last week officials asked for the public's help finding Moreno-Lopez whom they said might be with an adult relative in the Willmar area. No more information was given.
OWATONNA, MN
klfdradio.com

2-Vehicle Crash Near New London

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 2-vehicle crash by New London on Tuesday morning at 8:34. It occurred at the intersection of state highways 9 and 23. A 2012 Chevrolet Captiva, driven by Dunia Awale of Willmar was southbound on 23 and a 2015 Toyota Prius, driven by Robert Loso of St. Joseph was attempting to cross the highway and struck the Captiva. Awale suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Rice Hospital in Willmar. The New London Ambulance and Centra Care EMS assisted.
NEW LONDON, MN
twincitieslive.com

Anoka Native Gretchen Carlson

We could not be celebrating the town of Anoka, Minnesota without talking to it’s most famous person to come from there. Gretchen Carlson is a graduate of Anoka High School in 1984, is a former Miss America, an accomplished journalist and a recognized trailblazer and advocate for women’s rights. While Gretchen no longer resides in Anoka, Minnesota she brings her kids back every year form New York City.
ANOKA, MN
96.7 The River

New Women’s Clothing Boutique Opens in Cold Spring

COLD SPRING (WJON News) - An at-home women's clothing business has moved into its own store front. Owner Lori Ruhland started Cinder Boutique out of her home in Cold Spring over two years ago. She says the last year really drove her from operating as an online only business to having a physical location.
COLD SPRING, MN

