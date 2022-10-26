ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
Tampa Bay Times

The caucacity of nope: a brand of white arrogance | Editorial

Let us apologize in advance to Barack Obama, who once wrote a book called “The Audacity of Hope.” You see, our subject today is what might be called the Caucacity of Nope. The word is a new coinage, a portmanteau of “Caucasian” and “audacity” denoting a brand of white arrogance and entitlement that has become tiresomely familiar in recent years. It often plays out in episodes — sometimes fatal — wherein some white person takes it upon themselves to police people of color who are just trying to live their lives.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Lebanon-Express

Why Republican attacks on crime have been so devastating for Democrats

With less than two weeks left before the midterm elections, momentum is clearly with Republicans in the race for both the House and Senate. And that's in large part due to a big bet the party made that crime would be a central issue for the public this fall. Over...
Star News

My Spin: Who will win in November's elections?

Don't be surprised when Republicans retain control of both houses in our legislature in the upcoming Nov. 8 elections. They should. They carefully engineered and gerrymandered most of the 120 House districts and 50 Senate districts so they could stay in control. The only real question in doubt is whether Republicans will have supermajorities in one or both chambers.
OHIO STATE
Lebanon-Express

NY Post fires employee for 'vile' takeover of Twitter feed

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Post fired an employee on Thursday for putting false and racist content targeting politicians on the newspaper's website and Twitter feed. The tweets and fake news stories included calls for the assassinations of President Joe Biden and U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, both Democrats. False tweets had New York's Republican candidate for governor, Lee Zeldin, making violent statements about Gov. Kathy Hochul and hurling racist slurs at New York City Mayor Eric Adams.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy