Abcarian: A speech-impaired John Fetterman is better than a fast-talking Mehmet Oz
Plenty of politicians like Fetterman suffer terrible ailments. Doesn't mean they can't get the job done.
Haitian ambassador warns criminal gangs may overrun country
The Haitian ambassador to Washington has appealed to the international community to accelerate talks on deploying an armed intervention, warning that criminal gangs were in danger of taking over the country. Bocchit Edmond made his appeal as efforts to agree to a UN resolution backing such a force appear to...
Tampa Bay Times
The caucacity of nope: a brand of white arrogance | Editorial
Let us apologize in advance to Barack Obama, who once wrote a book called “The Audacity of Hope.” You see, our subject today is what might be called the Caucacity of Nope. The word is a new coinage, a portmanteau of “Caucasian” and “audacity” denoting a brand of white arrogance and entitlement that has become tiresomely familiar in recent years. It often plays out in episodes — sometimes fatal — wherein some white person takes it upon themselves to police people of color who are just trying to live their lives.
A MAGA House candidate in Ohio was abandoned by the national GOP after questions about his military service. He could make it to Congress anyway.
JR Majewski still has support among local Republicans. Asked by Insider why he painted a QAnon symbol on his lawn, he replied: "Why does it matter?"
When we criticize Russia's war crimes in Ukraine, we should remember the bombing of Tokyo
In its brutal campaign to seize territory from Ukraine, Russia has placed the bull's-eye on the backs of men, women and children. Russian bombs and artillery have killed thousands of civilians while destroying Ukrainian schools, hospitals and apartment buildings. As of this week, the UN has tallied 15,908 civilian casualties,...
Democrats scramble to push Fetterman over the finish in Pennsylvania
Democrats in Pennsylvania are scrambling to flip the script on a less-than-stellar performance from Senate candidate John Fetterman during the state’s first and only televised debate and throwing the kitchen sink at pushing him over the finish line. With just over a week until Election Day, they are hoping...
Lebanon-Express
Why Republican attacks on crime have been so devastating for Democrats
With less than two weeks left before the midterm elections, momentum is clearly with Republicans in the race for both the House and Senate. And that's in large part due to a big bet the party made that crime would be a central issue for the public this fall. Over...
My Spin: Who will win in November's elections?
Don't be surprised when Republicans retain control of both houses in our legislature in the upcoming Nov. 8 elections. They should. They carefully engineered and gerrymandered most of the 120 House districts and 50 Senate districts so they could stay in control. The only real question in doubt is whether Republicans will have supermajorities in one or both chambers.
Lebanon-Express
Russian President Vladimir Putin accuses the West of seeking global domination by fueling the conflict in Ukraine
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin accuses the West of seeking global domination by fueling the conflict in Ukraine. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Lebanon-Express
Russian President Vladimir Putin says Moscow has no intention of using nuclear weapons in Ukraine
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin says Moscow has no intention of using nuclear weapons in Ukraine. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Lebanon-Express
Watch Now: Ukrainians stick to life underground in war-damaged Bakhmut
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Meet some of the remaining residents of the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, where many are living underground.
Lebanon-Express
NY Post fires employee for 'vile' takeover of Twitter feed
NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Post fired an employee on Thursday for putting false and racist content targeting politicians on the newspaper's website and Twitter feed. The tweets and fake news stories included calls for the assassinations of President Joe Biden and U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, both Democrats. False tweets had New York's Republican candidate for governor, Lee Zeldin, making violent statements about Gov. Kathy Hochul and hurling racist slurs at New York City Mayor Eric Adams.
