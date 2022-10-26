Read full article on original website
Related
'TrumpIsDead' is trending on Twitter after a verified user apparently decided to test moderation of the platform under Elon Musk's reign
A comedian intentionally started the claim, in what could be a test for Elon Musk. The claim was trending on Twitter. Trump's office didn't respond to a request for comment. Musk's handling of moderation on the platform has quickly become an issue under his leadership. A comedian and actor is...
Elon Musk tells Stephen King that Twitter needs to pay the bills somehow after the novelist said he'd quit the site if he was charged $20 for verification
Elon Musk said Twitter has bills to pay after Stephen King threatened to leave the site over a $20 verification fee. Musk suggested to King that verified Twitter users could be charged $8 a month. The billionaire said charging for a blue tick was the only way to defeat trolls...
Donald Trump Jr. Changes Tune on Now-'Heinous' Paul Pelosi Attack
Donald Trump Jr. is taking a slightly different tone from his earlier social media posts poking fun at the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband but continues referencing the incident as he lobs criticisms at his political opponents. The son of former President Donald Trump on Monday called the...
'Disturbing' conspiracy theory takes root following Pelosi attack
Right-wing political voices are pushing a false conspiracy theory about the attack on Paul Pelosi in an apparent attempt to shift the narrative. The San Francisco Police chief told CNN there was 'no evidence' to support the theory, despite it being alluded to by Donald Trump Jr. and Elon Musk. CNN's Drew Griffin reports.
White House deletes tweet after Twitter adds 'context' note
The original tweet touted a record increase in Social Security benefits under President Joe Biden.
Patrick Reed files a $250m lawsuit against members of the media and claims their 'pathologically fixated mistreatment' of him was the reason for his switch to LIV Golf (and NOT just its huge Saudi money-backed checks!)
LIV Golf star Patrick Reed has filed a lawsuit against several media members and outlets, his second in two months against the press. The 2018 Masters champ is suing the New York Post, Fox Sports, Associated Press, Hachette Book Group and various writers. Gavin Newsham whose work has appeared in...
Comments / 0