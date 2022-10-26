ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

'Disturbing' conspiracy theory takes root following Pelosi attack

Right-wing political voices are pushing a false conspiracy theory about the attack on Paul Pelosi in an apparent attempt to shift the narrative. The San Francisco Police chief told CNN there was 'no evidence' to support the theory, despite it being alluded to by Donald Trump Jr. and Elon Musk. CNN's Drew Griffin reports.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Daily Mail

Patrick Reed files a $250m lawsuit against members of the media and claims their 'pathologically fixated mistreatment' of him was the reason for his switch to LIV Golf (and NOT just its huge Saudi money-backed checks!)

LIV Golf star Patrick Reed has filed a lawsuit against several media members and outlets, his second in two months against the press. The 2018 Masters champ is suing the New York Post, Fox Sports, Associated Press, Hachette Book Group and various writers. Gavin Newsham whose work has appeared in...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy