Wyoming High School Football First Round Playoffs Scoreboard 2022
The postseason of prep football in Wyoming is here. The 20 playoff games are on Friday and Saturday. This begins the three-week tournament in the five classifications to crown a state champion in Laramie. Here is the First Round Playoff Scoreboard. This is the spot to find game scores throughout...
Wyoming high school football scores (10/28/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here’s a look at the high school football scores for this Friday night (unless otherwise noted) all across Wyoming. Local schools (in Laramie County) are in bold. Only varsity-on-varsity games involving Wyoming schools are listed below. Class 4A. Cheyenne Central 41, Thunder Basin 10. Cheyenne...
Wyoming High School Sports Pics of the Week Oct. 20-22
WyoPreps has posted a ton of cross-country photos this week and now a collection of images from the football, volleyball, and swimming world. It's getting down to the nitty-gritty in the fall sports so the intensity is taking a big step up. Thank you once again to all the contributing...
Cheyenne, October 30 High School 🏐 Game Notice
Forbes Marks Natrona County as Poorest County in Wyoming
Despite the state’s second biggest city residing within its borders, the median income of Natrona County makes it the “poorest county in Wyoming,” according to an analysis by Forbes magazine. Forbes magazine has compiled several lists determining the poorest, most poverty-stricken counties in each of the 50...
When Is The Typical First Snowfall in Cheyenne?
With a few scattered snowflakes being seen in Cheyenne yesterday and again today, we started to wonder--what is the typical date for the first autumn snowfall in Cheyenne?. October 7 is the average first snowfall in Wyoming's Capital City. That's according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. You can read more about Cheyenne's typical first snow here.
Brrr! Cheyenne Sees Coldest Morning in 6 Months
The mercury in Cheyenne plummeted to a chilly 20 degrees Friday morning -- the coldest morning since April 25, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. "Several other locations also saw the coldest temps since the spring," the agency said in a Facebook post. Brrrr! It's a cold morning...
The Best Steak In Colorado Can Be Found In Fort Collins
One of the finer things in life, unless you're a vegetarian then you have other ideas but I'm not so for me, it's enjoying a delicious, mouth watering steak and that's exactly what I found at Sonny Lubick Steakhouse in Fort Collins. Lubick, who was the head football coach at...
3 Great Burger Places in Wyoming
If you live in Wyoming or you plan on visiting this beautiful state soon and you also happen to love going out with your friends from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Wyoming that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
The University of Dubuque Honors Cheyenne Alumni at Homecoming
Seven University of Dubuque alumni were honored at Homecoming Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, during the 2022 Alumni Awards Ceremony in Babka Theatre, Heritage Center. Honorees were also recognized during halftime of the football game against Luther College on Chalmers Field. The distinguished alumni honored were Suzanne (Luck) Preiss (C’72) and...
First Snowfall Of The Season Forecasted In Fort Collins This Week
And while yes, most of the snow is expected to stay in the mountains, there is some forecasted for Fort Collins and throughout Northern Colorado Wednesday night into Thursday morning as temperatures fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s. Whatever does fall won't last too long as things are...
Snow and cold set to quickly return, First Alert Weather Day coming soon
A storm system located near Seattle on Tuesday morning will race toward Colorado in the coming days bringing rain, snow, and the coldest air of the season so far.Prior to the storm arriving, most of Colorado will be dry and a bit warmer on Tuesday compared to Monday. Mountain areas north of Interstate 70 have a small chance for snow with no accumulation.Denver and the Front Range will reach the lower 60s Tuesday afternoon which is near normal for the final week in October. Although it will be warmer than Monday, less sunshine in the afternoon could make it feel...
Cheyenne ‘Making Progress’ in Landing New Data Center, Mayor Says
Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins says the city is "making progress" in its efforts to bring a new data center to town. Collins had lunch with the site selection team on Tuesday and said it was great to hear how well city staff have been helping the team through their processes.
George Wienbarg: I Went Undercover For The Cheyenne Police Dept When I Was 17
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. When we were growing up pot grew by the acre in the barrow ditches along Old US Hiway 30. Anyone with a pickup who knew what the stuff looked like could pick as much as they wanted and bring it to town to sell or give away.
Laramie County divorce filings (10/19/22–10/27/22
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Oct. 19 through Oct. 27. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
Laramie County Recent Arrests (10/26/22–10/27/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Look! Full Details On The Cheyenne Christmas Parade for 2022!
As the calendar flips to November, without bypassing Thanksgiving, we should probably think about the holidays, at least a little, right? Especially when you think of some of the holiday events that may be on the way, like, I don't know, a Christmas Parade. The Greater Cheyenne Chamber Of Commerce...
Cheyenne Regional Airport has completed Phase II of runway project
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — In a recent release, the Cheyenne Regional Airport announced that it will be returning to full operations as Phase II of the runway project has been completed. Both runways will be operational and full-length, and the return to capacity will ensure that aircraft operating from the...
Laramie County Circuit Court arraignments (10/28/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Brandon W. Clark, 34 –...
Update on Cheyenne Shooting
The Laramie County Sheriff's Office has released the name of a man killed in a shooting on Monday. On Monday, October 24, 2022, at approximately 3:03pm, Laramie County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the 4300 block of the East I-80 Service Road for a report of a shooting. Deputies arrived on scene and located a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by medical responders. The identity of the victim will be withheld pending formal notification to next of kin.
Casper, WY
