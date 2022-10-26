Read full article on original website
Augusta Free Press
Inspector general investigating $268K state contract to Youngkin-affiliated ad agency
The state inspector general is investigating the $268,000 contract awarded to the political advertising agency behind Glenn Youngkin’s 2021 gubernatorial campaign to produce a Virginia Tourism commercial that features the governor. The 60-second spot produced by Poolhouse, titled “Governor’s Welcome Project,” which features Youngkin at Richmond Raceway, runs on...
Apple yield ample; harvest behind schedule due to labor shortages
Fall weather often leads to people craving seasonal favorites made with local apples – apple cider, apple pie and apple dumplings to name a few. And the good news is, Virginia growers are supplying the market with plenty of local apples. “It’s been a great season,” said Joe Snapp,...
Businesses fear recession; development center expands resources to help owners succeed
Business owners are as worried as ever about the economy and the impact it will have on their businesses, according to two recent surveys of America’s small businesses. In response to the economic concerns and needs specific to Shenandoah Valley small businesses, the Shenandoah Valley Small Business Development Center has assembled a group of local professional service providers to help expand access to the advice and resources businesses need to succeed.
Virginia to participate in poster contest, competition to raise cybersecurity awareness
The Virginia Information Technologies Agency and the Virginia Department of Education are announcing the Commonwealth of Virginia’s participation in two programs designed to raise cybersecurity awareness and offer cyber educational and scholarship opportunities for students. The two programs are the 2023 Multi-State Information Sharing and Analysis Center (MS-ISAC) Kids...
Youngkin’s anti-trans student policies delayed: Question about adherence to state law
Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s anti-trans student policies will be delayed at least 30 days after more than 71,000 written comments were submitted to the Virginia Department of Education, including one that triggered the delay. According to state law, the effective date of a guidance document proposed by a state agency...
UVA tops best college and university rankings in Virginia for 2023
The first “early decision” applications for college are due Nov. 1, and tuition and room and board at a four-year college in the United States costs around $23,000 to $52,000 per year. WalletHub released its 2023’s Best College and University Rankings. The personal finance website’s report helps...
Virginia receives nearly $1.4 million grant to improve mental health services
The Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services received a grant from the Center for Mental Health Services for nearly $1.4 million to implement community mental health block grants. The funding is recommended to be spent addressing mental health emergency preparedness and crisis response efforts. The grants, funded through...
Virginia: Individual income tax filing extension deadline is Tuesday, Nov. 1
If you filed for an extension on your taxes for 2021 in Virginia, the extension deadline is just days away. The deadline is Tuesday, Nov. 1. “Like last year, we encourage taxpayers to file electronically and to request a refund, if you have one coming, via direct deposit,” said Craig Burns, tax commissioner.
Shenandoah Valley Airport to celebrate first flight to Charlotte with Contour Airlines
The Shenandoah Valley Airport will hold an Inaugural Flight Celebration and Ribbon Cutting for the first Contour Airlines flight departing the airport for Charlotte Douglas International Airport on Tuesday, Nov. 1, at 7 a.m. Speakers will include Matt Chaifetz, Contour Airlines CEO; Maggie Ragon, Shenandoah Valley Airport Commissioner; and Dr....
Powerball jackpot grows to $800M; two Virginians win $100k in Wednesday drawing
There hasn’t been a Powerball jackpot winner yet, and excitement is growing, as the Saturday night drawing is estimated at $800 million. While there hasn’t been a jackpot winner, Virginia did see two people win $100,000 each in the Wednesday, Oct. 26, drawing. The $100k winners matched four for the first five winning numbers plus the Powerball winner. Normally, that wins $50,000, but the buyers of these two tickets spent an extra dollar for the Power Play when buying them, doubling their prizes to $100,000.
