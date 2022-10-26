There hasn’t been a Powerball jackpot winner yet, and excitement is growing, as the Saturday night drawing is estimated at $800 million. While there hasn’t been a jackpot winner, Virginia did see two people win $100,000 each in the Wednesday, Oct. 26, drawing. The $100k winners matched four for the first five winning numbers plus the Powerball winner. Normally, that wins $50,000, but the buyers of these two tickets spent an extra dollar for the Power Play when buying them, doubling their prizes to $100,000.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO