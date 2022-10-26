ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abortion providers challenge Medicaid ban in Pennsylvania

By Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fl7yl_0inet9yn00

PENNSYLVANIA — Abortion providers across Pennsylvania are urging the state Supreme Court to overturn a longtime ban on Medicaid funding for the procedure.

Planned Parenthood and others said in court arguments Wednesday that the 1980s-era ban violates the state’s Equal Rights Amendment by treating women’s health care needs differently than those of men.

They said the ban does “catastrophic” harm to poor women and women of color.

Lawyers for Republican state lawmakers called the ban long-settled law and said it does not prohibit abortions themselves.

Pennsylvania allows abortions through 24 weeks of pregnancy.

Republicans control the statehouse, while Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf supports abortion rights.

