If you have some boring bars of soap, or want to make new soap by using a bar of soap base, then this is a recipe for you. Why add turmeric to bars of homemade soap? Turmeric soap not only helps with skin inflammation, it also helps clear up blemishes that you may have on your skin, because it has antioxidant and antiseptic properties. Plus, this soap helps with dark spots as well as brightens your skin.

19 DAYS AGO