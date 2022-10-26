Read full article on original website
MIAMI - If you're thinking of wiping down your kitchen with that bottle of Pine-Sol all-purpose cleaner under your sink - stop. It may contain bacteria that could cause serious illness in people with compromised immune systems. The Clorox Company said Tuesday it has recalled its scented multi-surface cleaners and all-purpose cleaners. The recall doesn't include its iconic original pine-scented Pine-Sol, which is its only product registered as a disinfectant. The products recalled by the Oakland, California-based company also include scented CloroxPro Pine-Sol All Purpose Cleaners and Clorox Professional Pine-Sol Lemon Fresh Cleaners, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said...
Clorox (CLX) issued a recall for millions of bottles of its cleaning products on Tuesday after testing showed bacteria in some of them that could affect people with weakened immune systems. The bacteria poses a “risk of serious infection that may require medical treatment,” the company said in a statement....
Clorox recalled close to 40 million Pine-Sol products for carrying bacteria that can cause illness in those with compromised immune systems. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission released the recall on Tuesday, stating that testing identified bacteria in products that were made between January 2021 and September 2022. During that time period, over 37 million products were made and now have been recalled.
Unilever recalled some of its dry shampoo aerosol products due to a risk of cancer from potentially elevated levels of benzene, according to a company announcement published by the Food and Drug Administration on Friday. It issued the recall after an internal investigation identified the propellant in the aerosol cans to be the source of the contamination, and has worked with its suppliers to address the issue.
Unilever has issued a voluntary recall of 19 shampoo products in the U.S. after testing revealed they may contain benzene, a known cancer-causing chemical. The recall impacts popular brands, including Dove, Nexxus, Suave, TIGI, and TRESemmé. The recall, which was issued through the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), notes...
If you use dry shampoo, you should go through your beauty cabinets and look out for a certain list of brands that have just been recalled due to traces of a chemical that causes cancer, found in the formulas. Brands including Dove, Tresemme, Suave, Nexxus, and Bed Head, all under the parent company, Unilever, have been pulling their products from shelves due to small traces of benzene, a harmful chemical found in gasoline and cigarette smoke, just to name a few.
Cancer-causing hairspray sounds like some kind of beauty urban legend. Like the whispers that bat guano is used to make mascara (it’s not, it’s confused for guanine) or that wearing lipstick causes cancer. I mean can you imagine how many of us would actually have cancer if that were the case? The Food and Drug Administration has, of course, fully debunked that tall tale. But recently, companies have been seeing instances of a carcinogenic chemical, benzene, contaminating personal care products in aerosol containers.
It seems like every week we have a new product that has been recalled for one reason or another. Plastic where it shouldn't be, rubber in one product, metal shavings in another. Bacteria contaminating foods. How does this even happen?. This time it's Clorox Pine-Sol products. There is a recall....
Clorox has recalled 37 million scented Pine-Sol products over potential bacterial contamination. The bacteria, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, was discovered during a routine product review. Pseudomonas aeruginosa is an organism primary found in soil and water that poses infection risk to those with weakened immune systems and those that use external medical...
Pine-Sol is recalling millions of bottles of its scented cleaning products because they may contain a harmful type of bacteria that can lead to severe infections for certain individuals. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced the Pine-Sol recall on October 25, impacting more than 37 million bottles of...
If you have some boring bars of soap, or want to make new soap by using a bar of soap base, then this is a recipe for you. Why add turmeric to bars of homemade soap? Turmeric soap not only helps with skin inflammation, it also helps clear up blemishes that you may have on your skin, because it has antioxidant and antiseptic properties. Plus, this soap helps with dark spots as well as brightens your skin.
If you have dry shampoo in your cupboard, take a moment to check it out. Unilever recently recalled several types of dry shampoo aerosol products because they may contain potentially elevated levels of benzene, a known carcinogen. Unilever noted on its website that based on “an independent health hazard evaluation,...
