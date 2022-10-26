ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HOLAUSA

Danna Paola joins Coca Cola for FIFA World Cup song

By Maria Loreto
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tiy3A_0iness4G00

Danna Paola is the latest artist to perform a song for the FIFA World Cup.

The song is called a “ A Kind of Magic ” and it was recorded in partnership with Coca-Cola. It’s also a cover of Queen , with some key changes that involve the use of multiple languages, and the inclusion of various female performers, including herself, F elukah and Tamtam .

RELATED:

Danna Paola looks dynamite in a mini dress at the Premios Juventud 2022

Danna Paola and Rosalía have fans begging for a collaboration after meeting up in Mexico

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZtM2m_0iness4G00 GettyImages
Danna Paola in a press conference in Mexico City.

“It’s inspiring to be part of a global campaign represented by women,” Paola said in a statement. “Working with Felukah and Tamtam was a beautiful and magical experience. Music is the magic key to bring people together. I’m thrilled to be part of this and to put Mexico into the spotlight.”

Paola announced the release of the song on her Instagram, including a music video of it. “So excited to share that ‘A Kind Of Magic’ is Out Now on all platforms,” she wrote. The song features the performers singing in English, Spanish and Egyptian and the video was shot in Mexico. “I had the best time performing with @felukah and @tamtamsound in my home city!”

Paola will also be performing live in Qatar 2022, where she’ll sing “A Kind of Magic” alongside her collaborators. The performance is scheduled for the opening ceremony of the World Cup, on November 20, where Qatar is scheduled to play against Ecuador.

Paola has been busy this year, making music for the world cup and releasing her new record “ XT4S1S .” She has a busy month ahead, with tour dates in Mexico and a performance at the World Cup opening, one of the most viewed programs in the world. In the coming weeks, she’s also expected to announce a start date for her US tour.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

More than 150 killed in Halloween stampede in Seoul

More than 150 people were killed in a stampede at a Halloween event in central Seoul, officials said Sunday, with South Korea's president vowing a full investigation into one of the country's worst-ever disasters. China also confirmed that four of its nationals had died, with President Xi Jinping sending his country's "deep condolences for the victims" to Seoul.
Indy100

What happened in Seoul: everything we know about the tragic Halloween stampede

Celebration turned to tragedy on Saturday night after more than 150 people were killed during a stampede in the South Korean city of Seoul.The victims, mostly teenagers and people in their 20s, were enjoying Halloween festivities in the popular Itaewon district, when a huge crowd surged into a narrow downhill alley, leading to one of the country’s worst disasters in decades.The area is known for its nightlife – its streets lined with trendy bars, restaurants and clubs – so it was an obvious choice for hoards of young people looking to have a good time.So far, 151 deaths have been...
HOLAUSA

Mexicans rejoice as the country legalizes same-sex marriage across all nation

The Mexican gay community is celebrating another milestone as the country legalizes same-sex marriage nationwide. According to the Associated Press, lawmakers in the border state of Tamaulipas voted in favor of LGBTQ+ weddings. After the result, Mexico’s 32 states now authorize the unions. The publication informed the president of...
HOLAUSA

Meet Bianca: Disney+’s first plus-size female lead in a short film

Disney introduces its first plus-size female lead in a short film. Reflect is an animation movie that explores body positivity while telling the story of Bianca, a ballet dancer battling her reflection and “overcoming doubt and fear by channeling her inner strength, grace, and power.” ...
HOLAUSA

Maluma gets a new pec tattoo by Yoichi Tanaka while in Japan

Maluma officially has both pecs covered in ink. The singer spent a few days in Japan, and by the time he left, he had a new beautiful work of art done by Yoichi Tanaka. The tattoo artist with over 70k Instagram followers shared a gallery of photos...
HOLAUSA

Princess Leonor reunites with royal family ahead of birthday

Princess Leonor of Spain is back with her family. The heir to the Spanish throne looked pretty in pink as she stepped out on Thursday in Oviedo, Spain with her parents, Queen Letizia and King Felipe, and younger sister Infanta Sofia ﻿for the XXX Princess of Asturias Awards Concert.
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
70K+
Followers
14K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, entertainment, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy