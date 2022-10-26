Spooky yet impressive costumes at Mexico’s annual Zombie Walk

Mexicans went all out during the 15th anniversary of the country’s annual Zombie Walk. Halloween lovers gathered at Revolution Monumento on October 22, 2022, in Mexico City, Mexico, to showcase their spooky yet impressive costumes.

Although the tradition originated in the United States in the early 2000s, Zombie walk has infected several countries in Latin America, Mexico being the only nation that had broken the record after organizing the largest Zombie parade. To keep the title they have been holding since 2011, people of all ages reunited again in the historic area.

Enjoy below some of the most eye-opening looks of the day.

Mexico's 15th annual Zombie Walk

