Spooky yet impressive costumes at Mexico’s annual Zombie Walk

By Shirley Gómez
 3 days ago

Mexicans went all out during the 15th anniversary of the country’s annual Zombie Walk. Halloween lovers gathered at Revolution Monumento on October 22, 2022, in Mexico City, Mexico, to showcase their spooky yet impressive costumes.

Although the tradition originated in the United States in the early 2000s, Zombie walk has infected several countries in Latin America, Mexico being the only nation that had broken the record after organizing the largest Zombie parade. To keep the title they have been holding since 2011, people of all ages reunited again in the historic area.

Enjoy below some of the most eye-opening looks of the day.

Mexico's 15th annual Zombie Walk

Mexico's 15th annual Zombie Walk

Mexico's 15th annual Zombie Walk

Mexico's 15th annual Zombie Walk

Mexico's 15th annual Zombie Walk

Mexico's 15th annual Zombie Walk

Mexico's 15th annual Zombie Walk

Mexico's 15th annual Zombie Walk

Punch

Meet Mexico City’s Viral Michelada

Sticky, spicy and crowned with candy, the “flashy yet accessible” licuachela is street food culture at its best. On a mission to find licuachelas, Alan Carranza—my friend, photographer and Tepito local—guides me into the depths of his barrio, which is the birthplace of the drink. The barrio’s labyrinthine market has long been a weekend day-drinking spot in Mexico City, and Tepito vendors have a tradition of coming up with creative takes on classic drinks.
HOLAUSA

Halloween: The reason we carve pumpkins during spooky season

Have you ever wondered about the meaning behind some of our favorite Halloween traditions? Well, when it comes to carving pumpkins, we have just the answer about how this became such a popular tradition in the United States and other parts of the world. Halloween comes from the Irish...
Whiskey Riff

Bravest Dog On Earth Chases Off A Polar Bear

People tend to associate polar bears with Christmas and Coca-Cola, and other nice things, but the truth is that polar bears are one of the most dangerous animals in the world. An absolute killer of a bear that lives in the harshest conditions on Earth. And with large males weighing...
The Associated Press

Itaewon: An inclusive, multicultural hub hit with tragedy

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Itaewon, the neighborhood where at least 151 people were killed in a Halloween crowd surge, is Seoul’s most cosmopolitan district, a place where kebab stands and BBQ joints are as big a draw as the pulsing night clubs and trendy bars. Wedged between...
Variety

Hilal Baydarov Seeks Out the Alien Space That Feels Like Home, He Tells Ji.hlava Audience

Azeri filmmaker Hilal Baydarov’s work has won attention for its stunning imagery, confident framing and lyrical pacing, turning landscapes into hypnotic portraits of alien but familiar worlds. His masterclass at the Ji.hlava International Documentary Film Festival – his first ever and one he had to be thoroughly talked into, he says – offered rare insights into his approaches and methods, built around a screening of his new film “Sermon to the Fish.” Originally titled “Balıqlara xütbə,” the Azerbaijan-Mexico-Switzerland-Turkey film opens on a young woman in a wild landscape whose head is completely wrapped, almost as if for burial, in a red floral...
The Guardian

Barbarian review – terror in a double-booked Airbnb

A highly effective subset of genre cinema, “real estate” horror exerts a chillingly familiar grip on home-owners and renters alike. The creeping damp patches of Hideo Nakata’s Dark Water, the structurally unsound apartment in Babak Anvari’s Under the Shadow: they’re linked by the sense that a home, offering sanctuary and safety, is in some way corrupted. As safe as houses? Don’t count on it.
HOLAUSA

Mexicans rejoice as the country legalizes same-sex marriage across all nation

The Mexican gay community is celebrating another milestone as the country legalizes same-sex marriage nationwide. According to the Associated Press, lawmakers in the border state of Tamaulipas voted in favor of LGBTQ+ weddings. After the result, Mexico’s 32 states now authorize the unions. The publication informed the president of...
travelnoire.com

Afro-Colombians Celebrate Black Hair Excellence In Annual Braiding Contest

For the African diaspora, there are many things to celebrate; our hairstyles serve as a crowning glory rooted in culture. Around the world, Black hair is an expression of history and art. Colombia’s annual “Tejiendo Esperanzas” (Weaving Hopes) celebration takes the reverence for this aspect of the Black experience to another level.
Food Beast

15 Must-Try Taco Joints in Los Angeles

One thing Los Angeles is famous for is top-notch tacos. The history runs deep, thanks to a rich Mexican and Latino culinary heritage supported by countless restaurants, trucks and stands, some nearly 100 years old. In honor of this hand-held classic, we felt it was only right to put together...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HOLAUSA

Meet Alejandra Araujo, the airplane technician breaking boundaries in Mexico

There are many jobs that are considered “masculine,” with machine handling standing at the very top of the list. Airplane technicians have been historically considered an embodiment of masculine energy, completing tasks that involve physical strength, spatial awareness, and manouvering lage machines, all skills that aren’t associated with...
HOLAUSA

Maluma gets a new pec tattoo by Yoichi Tanaka while in Japan

Maluma officially has both pecs covered in ink. The singer spent a few days in Japan, and by the time he left, he had a new beautiful work of art done by Yoichi Tanaka. The tattoo artist with over 70k Instagram followers shared a gallery of photos...
