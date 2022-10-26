ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orlando mortgages nearly doubled in last year, study finds

By Trevor Fraser, Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 3 days ago
Mortgage rates in Orlando had the fifth highest rate of growth in the country last year, according to Zillow. Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

New Orlando mortgages nearly doubled in the past year as home prices and interest rates both moved substantially higher, adding to the strain on housing affordability in the region.

The amount new mortgage holders paid in metro Orlando was up 94% in September year-over-year, a study from real estate website Zillow found. The average mortgage payment for a 30-year, fixed-rate loan reached $2,074 per month, compared with $1,069 last year.

That was the third-highest annual increase in mortgage payments in the country, according to Zillow, and the fifth-highest rate of growth.

Nine of the top 10 fastest-growing monthly mortgage payments were in Florida. Fort Myers mortgages rose by 102.5%, putting them at the top, followed by Sarasota, Miami and Lakeland. Tampa, Jacksonville, Melbourne and Daytona Beach all made the list as well.

“Florida has just had an extraordinary run-up in home prices throughout the pandemic,” said Zillow senior economist Jeff Tucker. “Florida stands out as one of the last markets where one of the housing markets is still looking really strong. I don’t know if it can go on defying gravity much longer.”

Metro Orlando’s median home price rose from $318,000 last September to $365,000 this year, a change of 14.8%, according to the Orlando Regional Realtor Association. Interest rates more than doubled over the same time, from 2.86% to 6.32%, according to the association.

The Federal Reserve began raising interest rates from their historic lows last year to curb inflation.

“I would say more blame lies with the interest rates,” Tucker said.

Orlando real estate agent Cassie Lamoureux said the rates are putting a fire under buyers.

“It has created an urgency for buyers to get under contract quickly before the rates go up further,” she said.

Home sales fell in Orlando in September by 18.3%. Lamoureux said it was still a sellers market, but sellers are working more to get buyers under contract. “Sellers are being more flexible about buyers using contingencies they weren’t last year,” she said.

Lamoureux said buyers are being forced to settle for less house for the same mortgage. She mentioned one client who was looking for a home over $400,000 before the last interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve in September. Now, the interest on the client’s payments would be so high, she had to look for less expensive homes.

“That’s a different quality house,” Lamoureux said.

With the average rent hovering near a historic high at $2,121 per month, according to Rent.com , “people looking for a place to live in Orlando are stuck between a rock and a hard place,” Tucker said. “As a lot of people are looking to square their budgets … more people are making some big tradeoffs.”

Lamoureux said some people are renting while they wait for the market to become more affordable.

“If they’re renting, they’re essentially paying 100% interest,” she said.

The rates haven’t deterred many of Lamoureux’s first-time buyers, the agent said. “They don’t see what they’re missing,” she said.

Lamoureux says the falling home sales can work in buyers’ favor. “Lenders are scrambling too, because business is down,” she said. “They’re coming up with ways to be creative.”

Adjustable-rate mortgages (ARMs) rose to over 10% of all contracts this year for the first time since the Great Recession of 2008. ARMs allow a buyer into a home for lower than the full interest rate for a set number of years, at which point the rate adjusts to the full rate at that time.

Lamoureux said she hasn’t put anyone into an ARM, but she has seen them come up during sales in the past few months. “That’s a very new conversation,” she said.

Want to reach out? Email tfraser@orlandosentinel.com . Follow TIFraserOS on Twitter.

Orlando Sentinel

