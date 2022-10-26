ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SHIB Burn Rate Spikes 14,267%, XRP Accounts Nearing 4.35 Million, Robinhood Enables XLM, XTZ and AAVE Transfers: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

U.Today presents the top four news stories over the past day. Shiba Inu burn rate spikes 14,267%, price recovers. Shibburn’s data from yesterday demonstrated a huge burn rate spike by 14,267%, with the number of destroyed tokens not massive. According to Shibburn, around 14.07 million tokens — worth roughly $155 at that time — were sent to dead wallets. Meanwhile, SHIB’s market cap has also touched the $6 billion mark for the first time in 17 days. At the same time, the meme coin’s price saw a 7% surge to $0.000011, which followed after Luxembourg-based cryptocurrency exchange Bitstamp listed it for customers in the U.S. At the moment of writing, however, SHIB lost its gains and is changing hands at $0.00001071.
Is Ripple Ready? SWIFT, Payment Platforms To Enact Upgrade in Coming Months

XT.COM Lists POINT In Main Zone

XT.COM, the world’s first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of POINT on its platform in the main & Web3 zone and the POINT/USDT trading pair will be open for trading from 2022-10-28 10:00 (UTC). Users can deposit POINT for trading at 2022-10-27 10:00(UTC) Withdrawals...
dYdX Governance Token Shows 18% Price Increase, 3 Reasons Why

SHIB, DOGE Surge Together, Volume Skyrockets

"I Am Not Buying Dogecoin," Controversial YouTuber Bitboy Declares

DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for October 28

OSMO Price Skyrockets 33% on Major Listing with ATOM Surging Too

Aptos "Solana Killer" Airdrop Triggers Record High of Daily Transactions on This Chain

Robinhood Enables XLM, XTZ and AAVE Transfers

Best Yield Farming Protocol of 5,500 Pools Indicated by Analyst

Cryptocurrency expert who goes by @hansolar21 on Twitter has analyzed data about safety, profitability and sustainability of 5,510 yield farming instruments (liquidity pools) across all major smart contract platforms. Here are his top picks. Seeking best and safest yield on DefiLlama. According to a thread shared by @hansolar21 on Twitter...
1.3 Trillion SHIB Moved in 858 and 420 Billion Lumps, Here's What's Happening

Bullish or Bearish? Morgan Stanley Says Bitcoin Trading Is in Deep Freeze

New York-headquartered multinational investment management and financial services company Morgan Stanley has noted that Bitcoin trading is currently in a state of a deep freeze in its report. A recent number of Bitcoin units haven’t moved or traded over the past six months. The share of unmoved supply currently stands...
Ethereum Becoming More Popular with Institutions, Fidelity Survey Shows

Per a newly published Fidelity Investments survey, ownership of Ethereum, the second largest cryptocurrency, has increased by five points in the U.S. Overall, Bitcoin and Ethereum remain the top two most popular options among institutional investors. Cryptocurrency ownership is more widespread in Asia and Europe compared to the U.S (65%...
Cardano Sees $2.3 Billion Inflow into Its Market Cap in Days: Details

SHIB Sets All-time High by Number of Holders as Shiba Inu Reconquers Its Position

In a week that saw a 9% and more increase in the price of SHIB, the number of cryptocurrency holders surged by 6,000 new wallets. Thanks to the massive arrival of new holders, the total has reached a new all-time high and is only a couple hundred accounts away from the 2.22 million mark, according to CryptEye.
Terra USTC Sees 482% Rise in Trading Volume as Price Spikes 13%

Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for October 29

