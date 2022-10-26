Read full article on original website
In its recently published Q3 report, Ripple has revealed that it now holds less than half of the total supply of the XRP cryptocurrency for the first time ever. Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse described this event as a “huge milestone” for the company, adding that it is clear that XRP has “real utility.”
U.Today presents the top four news stories over the past day. Shiba Inu burn rate spikes 14,267%, price recovers. Shibburn’s data from yesterday demonstrated a huge burn rate spike by 14,267%, with the number of destroyed tokens not massive. According to Shibburn, around 14.07 million tokens — worth roughly $155 at that time — were sent to dead wallets. Meanwhile, SHIB’s market cap has also touched the $6 billion mark for the first time in 17 days. At the same time, the meme coin’s price saw a 7% surge to $0.000011, which followed after Luxembourg-based cryptocurrency exchange Bitstamp listed it for customers in the U.S. At the moment of writing, however, SHIB lost its gains and is changing hands at $0.00001071.
XT.COM, the world’s first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of POINT on its platform in the main & Web3 zone and the POINT/USDT trading pair will be open for trading from 2022-10-28 10:00 (UTC). Users can deposit POINT for trading at 2022-10-27 10:00(UTC) Withdrawals...
Cryptocurrency expert who goes by @hansolar21 on Twitter has analyzed data about safety, profitability and sustainability of 5,510 yield farming instruments (liquidity pools) across all major smart contract platforms. Here are his top picks. Seeking best and safest yield on DefiLlama. According to a thread shared by @hansolar21 on Twitter...
New York-headquartered multinational investment management and financial services company Morgan Stanley has noted that Bitcoin trading is currently in a state of a deep freeze in its report. A recent number of Bitcoin units haven’t moved or traded over the past six months. The share of unmoved supply currently stands...
Per a newly published Fidelity Investments survey, ownership of Ethereum, the second largest cryptocurrency, has increased by five points in the U.S. Overall, Bitcoin and Ethereum remain the top two most popular options among institutional investors. Cryptocurrency ownership is more widespread in Asia and Europe compared to the U.S (65%...
In a week that saw a 9% and more increase in the price of SHIB, the number of cryptocurrency holders surged by 6,000 new wallets. Thanks to the massive arrival of new holders, the total has reached a new all-time high and is only a couple hundred accounts away from the 2.22 million mark, according to CryptEye.
