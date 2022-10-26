ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goshen, NY

Seen Him? Police, FBI Looking To Locate Goshen Man Wanted For Rape Of Minor

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P9uEb_0ines2h500
Seen Him? Jesus Torres is wanted for the rape of a minor child. Photo Credit: New York State Police

The New York State Police and the FBI are asking the public for help locating a man who allegedly raped a minor in the Hudson Valley.

Jesus Torres, age 31, of Goshen, is wanted on an extraditable warrant for raping a female child in Orange County, said Trooper Steven Nevel.

The Southern District of New York has also issued a warrant for Torres for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution, Nevel said.

Nevel said charges were filed against him on Tuesday, Oct. 18, but Torres has eluded capture.

Torres is described as being 5-foot-9 and 165 pounds.

He was last known to be in the area of Middletown.

Anyone with information about Torres or his whereabouts is asked to contact the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation at 845-344-5300.

Comments / 3

Arlene Hicks-Sloan
2d ago

Please catch him, so he won't be able to hurt another child. Justice shall be served for the little girl 🙏🏾🙏🏾

Reply
3
 

