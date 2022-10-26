Read full article on original website
LCPS looks for community feedback about rezoning process
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — If you have kids within Las Cruces Public Schools, the district wants your feedback. For the first time in 10 years, LCPS is in the process of rezoning, due to a shift in population. There are two meetings happening Thursday to go over the...
$24.5 million San Elizario ISD Bond explained to voters
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Registered voters that live within the San Elizario Independent School District are being asked to approve a multimillion dollar bond during the 2022 general election. The 2022 San Elizario Independent School District Bond is $24,500,000. The purpose of the bond proposition is to provide...
Canutillo ISD cafeterias compete in menudo cook-off
CANUTILLO, Texas — The best menudo makers in the Canutillo Independent School District gathered on Friday to determine once and for all which cafeteria makes the best bowl of tripe goodness. The first Canutillo ISD menudo cook-off happened at 9 a.m. at Canutillo High School. The event featured menudo...
Wife of NMSU chancellor has battery against household member charge dismissed
DONA ANA COUNTY, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The wife of New Mexico State University Chancellor Dr. Dan Arvizu had a criminal charge against her dismissed, according to court documents. Sheryl Arvizu, 58, was arrested by the Doña Ana County Sheriff's Office in May and was charged with battery against a...
Combined Search and Rescue called out to northeast park
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Combined Search and Rescue was called out to Chuck Heinrich Memorial Park on the northeast El Paso. The call came in at 12:30 p.m. Chuck Heinrich is located at 11055 Officer Andrew Barcena Drive, El Paso, Texas. No further details are available. Please continue...
Author Matt de la Peña read to students at Don Haskins PK-8 School
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A New York Times bestselling author was in El Paso speaking to students. Matt de la Peña visited the students at Don Haskins PK-8 Thursday morning. Peña read “Milo Imagines the World," a book about a boy with an imagination who rides the...
El Paso hospitals report uptick in RSV cases
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Children's Hospital said its beds are filling up with patients who have respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). RSV is a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms. Most people recover in a week or two, but RSV can be serious,...
El Paso Police investigating a suspicious death in South Central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4/KFOX14) — The Crimes Against Persons unit is investigating a suspicious death in South Central El Paso. A person was found at the 5600 block of Webster, according to El Paso Police. Police say a spokesmen is heading to the scene to provide an update. We...
Academy Sports + Outdoors donates $2,000 shopping spree to 20 El Paso deputies
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Academy Sports + Outdoors gave El Paso County Sheriff's Office deputies a $2,000 shopping spree to celebrate National First Responders Day on Friday. A total of 20 deputies were given a $100 Academy gift card and a chance to shop at the 201 S...
El Paso public health officials advise on dangers of RSV virus
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso public health officials are advising and warning about the dangers of the Respiratory Syncytial Virus. RSV is a respiratory virus that affects mostly children but can also develop cold-like symptoms in adults. City health officials warn that RSV can be serious in...
Police investigate incident in northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A large police presence was seen in northeast El Paso early this morning around 6. Our KFOX14 crew was on the scene. There is no word yet on what they were investigating. but we will update you on air and online as we learn more.
Pedestrian hit by vehicle on North Mesa St. in West El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — El Paso police are investigating a pedestrian that was hit by a vehicle Friday night in west El Paso. The crash happened at the 5400 Block of N. Mesa Street, police said. Our crew at the scene said a body was laying on the...
Police identify driver who struck a pedestrian crossing Mesa Street in West El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 49-year-old male was killed Friday evening after being struck by a vehicle in West El Paso. Police responded to the incident at 8:41 p.m. at 5700 North Mesa. According to Special Traffic Investigators the pedestrian was running across Mesa and not using a...
El Paso County Sheriff's Office most wanted for Oct. 29
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributes fugitives wanted by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The attached fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful. The agencies submit...
Mother wanted after discarded human fetus found in El Paso Lower Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police officials said they found a discarded human fetus in the Lower Valley in September. Officials said the incident happened at the 9100 block of Cuernavaca Drive on Sept. 25. Crimes Against Persons detectives are attempting to identify the mother. Anyone with...
Man found dead in northeast El Paso by Chuck Heinrich Memorial Park
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The El Paso Police Department said a woman reported her husband was missing around 8:30 p.m. on Friday. Investigators said the woman told officers her husband did not come back from hiking near Chuck Heinrich Memorial Park. Police said a search began for the...
El Paso man arrested, charged for actions during Jan. 6 Capitol breach
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso man was arrested and charged for his alleged involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol breach. The man was identified as 47-year-old David Rene Arredondo. Arredondo was charged with assaulting a law enforcement officer, resisting, or impeding law enforcement officers and interfering...
3 lanes closed on I-10 east at Joe Battle due to crash
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crash on I-10 east at Joe Battle. A crash was reported on I-10 east at Joe Battle Thursday afternoon. The crash caused the closure of the right three lanes. Traffic backup is reported to Zaragoza. It's unknown if any injuries have been reported. It's...
El Dorado brothers connect for a touchdown run
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Week ten of high school football's Flex of the Night went to El Dorado's Quincy and Ryan Estrada. Quincy made the screen pass to his brother Ryan out on the sidelines. Ryan then ran it in for the touchdown. You can send your content...
Driver accused of hitting, killing man outside of central El Paso bar sentenced to prison
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A driver accused of hitting and killing a man outside a central El Paso bar in 2021 was sentenced Thursday to three years in prison and 10 years of probation. Donovan Byers hit 33–year-old Adrian Samuel Linton and 35–year-old Cecilia Chavez with his vehicle...
