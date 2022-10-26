Read full article on original website
NBC Miami
Adele Plans to Take a Break From Music to Get Her College Degree
At a premiere for her new music video "I Drink Wine," singer Adele opened up about her upcoming plans to return to the classroom. Though she is slated to return to Las Vegas for her residency, which begins in November and will run through March 2023, she said at a Q&A event in Los Angeles promoting her new video, she is planning to get her college degree.
Movied to tears: Why we can’t stop watching things that make us cry
Some films leave a scar. Leonardo DiCaprio vanishing into the sea at the end of Titanic. Jake Gyllenhaal saying “I wish I knew how to quit you” in Brokeback Mountain. The prolonged labrador funeral in Marley & Me. Everyone has a particular movie that emotionally destroys them. Sometimes all it takes is a single line. For me? Ben Stiller’s choked-up “I’ve had a rough year, Dad” at the end of The Royal Tenenbaums does it every time. Other movies, however, charge at you with whole hours of lachrymosity at once, wringing tears from you like a sodden dishcloth.The genre is...
NBC Miami
Henry Cavill Makes Red Carpet Debut With Girlfriend Natalie Viscuso
No mystery to solve here: Henry Cavill and Natalie Viscuso are stronger than ever. For the Oct. 27 premiere of the Netflix film, "Enola Holmes 2," the actor and his girlfriend made their stunning red carpet debut as a couple. For the special occasion, Cavill wore a grey pinstripe suit, while Viscuso donned a cream-colored off-the-shoulder full-length gown.
NBC Miami
‘Girls5eva' Is Leaving Peacock for a New Home
"Girls5eva" isn't on Peacock 4eva. The hit series, which follows the titular, one-hit-wonder girls group from the 90s, will be moving to Netflix for its third season. "Our deepest thanks to Peacock for bringing 'Girls5eva' to life and supporting us creatively at every turn since the first pitch," the show's executive producers, including Tina Fey, wrote in a statement. "Today, we are thrilled to announce that our reunited girl group will be re-reunited at Netflix. We are so thankful to everyone at the streamer who fell in love with our music-filled comedy. We cannot wait to introduce Dawn, Wickie, Summer, and Gloria to the global Netflix audience."
