montanasports.com
Rapid reaction: No. 5 Weber State 24, No. 11 Montana 21
OGDEN, Utah — Montana’s offense sputtered in a 24-21 Big Sky Conference loss Saturday at Weber State, which was the Grizzlies' third consecutive defeat. No. 11-ranked UM was without starting quarterback Lucas Johnson, who suffered a head injury during last Saturday’s loss at Sacramento State and was held out of the lineup this week. Backup Kris Brown threw for 72 yards and rushed for a touchdown, but the Griz managed just 42 yards on the ground and 10 total first downs.
406mtsports.com
No. 11 Montana Grizzlies lose third-straight game at hands of No. 5 Weber State
OGDEN, Utah — It looked almost exactly like last weekend at Sacramento State. The Montana defense made stop after stop and cracked only a few times. But those cracks were enough for Weber State to win as the UM offense sputtered under backup quarterback Kris Brown. The Griz lost...
montanasports.com
Class AA soccer: Missoula Hellgate boys extend championship dynasty with 1-0 victory over Billings Senior
MISSOULA — If you’re looking for a dynasty, the boys soccer team at Missoula Hellgate is a good place to start. The Knights won their fourth straight Class AA championship and seventh out of the past eight years with a 1-0 victory over Billings Senior on Saturday. Hellgate denied the Broncs their first title since 2004.
montanasports.com
Montana State's Jubrile Belo named Big Sky preseason Most Valuable Player; all-conference team revealed
(Editor's Note: Quotes from Montana State and Montana Press Releases) Returning for his final year, Montana State's Jubrile Belo was unanimously selected as the 2022-23 Big Sky preseason player of the year, the conference announced Thursday. The senior forward capped off last season averaging 12.8 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 1.6...
montanasports.com
Class B playoffs: Big plays lead visiting Missoula Loyola to victory over Townsend
BOULDER — Missoula Loyola entered its first-round playoff matchup with Townsend with a losing record, but the Rams wouldn't be denied on Saturday. Loyola pulled the first upset of the 2022 Montana high school football playoffs with a 27-13 victory over the homestanding Bulldogs to advance to the second round of the Class B bracket. The Rams evened their record at 5-5 while Townsend finished its season at 6-3.
406mtsports.com
Missoula Sentinel uses big 2nd half to beat Great Falls CMR, advance to quarterfinals
MISSOULA — Kellen Curtiss scored two offensive touchdowns and intercepted a pass on defense in the span of 99 seconds of game action Friday at Missoula County Stadium. Those clutch plays by the Missoula Sentinel senior helped the two-time defending state champions turn their 30-24 lead into a 43-24 advantage over Great Falls CMR. It was a far cry from the first half, when the third-seeded Spartans trailed 17-15 and were in danger of being upset in the opening round of the State AA playoffs by a No. 6 seed that lost five straight games.
montanasports.com
Class AA soccer: Bozeman Gallatin girls top Missoula Sentinel for state title, undefeated season
BOZEMAN — The Gallatin Raptors came in undefeated looking to do two things in the their state title game against the West three seed, Missoula Sentinel Spartans:. Finish their season without a loss and avenge their state title loss last season. They started the game on the right path...
montanarightnow.com
Gallatin Football Wins First Playoff Game in Program History
For the first time in program history, No. 3 Gallatin Football won their first playoff game after beating No. 6 Missoula Big Sky 42-0 at Van Winkle Stadium on Friday night. The Raptors will travel to Helena next Friday to face the Bengals.
montanasports.com
8-Man playoffs: Chaz Veland, Clintin Buyan push Ennis past Chinook in opening round
ENNIS — Chaz Veland rushed for 94 yards and three touchdowns Saturday and Ennis defeated Chinook 19-6 in the first round of the 8-Man football playoffs. Veland scored on runs of 19 yards, 3 yards and 19 yards again as the Mustangs took a three-score lead in the third quarter.. Ennis' Clintin Buyan added 74 yards rushing. The Mustangs piled up 189 yards on 40 rushing attempts.
montanasports.com
Bozeman volleyball wins tight crosstown battle against Gallatin; will meet up again in Divisionals
In the second crosstown volleyball battle of the season and the regular season finale, it was a back and forth exciting match. The first set, set the tone for the remainder of the contest with Gallatin coming from behind to win set one 27-25. The two traded sets tying it...
Missoula, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Two Montana Towns Ranked Among Most Beautiful Winter Destinations
Much of western Montana recently saw the first significant snowfall of the season, which means that winter is just around the corner. Of course, for many Montanans, winter is full of fun and adventure. From skiing to snowmobiling, there is plenty to do here in Big Sky Country. In fact,...
NBCMontana
Psychedelics come to Missoula, legally this time
MISSOULA, Mont. — Three years ago, Adam Boomer’s wife suffered a major concussion. The effects of the injury lasted for months, and she couldn’t drive for a year. The couple sought different treatments. Nothing seemed to help. That was until an acquaintance of Boomer told him about psychedelic-assisted therapy using ketamine, a drug used in medical settings as a general anesthetic but one that can also be illicitly used as a club drug.
COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 727 Cases, Five New Deaths
As of Friday morning, Montana has confirmed 314,564 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 727 new confirmed cases. There are currently 985 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,574,829 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 564,337...
Wounded Urban White Tail Buck Shot in My Missoula Back Yard
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - In case you heard a rifle shot in the upper Miller Creek area late Wednesday night, here's what happened. This is KGVO newsman Peter Christian with a personal story of a wounded white tail buck that was shot in my back yard by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks game wardens late Wednesday night.
Murdered Montana Woman’s Family Still Hopes For Answers In Case
This year marked year 22 of a missing mother of two from Livingston, Montana. But the question is still lingering through the community and the state, "What happened to Sheila Jordan"?. Some may not be familiar with the quaint little town of Livingston, but it is a tight-knit Montana community....
explorebigsky.com
Couple takes to airwaves in ongoing water fight with Bozeman
City denies harming a critical trout spawning habitat, says it has to put the community’s water supply before one family’s wishes. A couple that has been fighting for years with the city of Bozeman over water rights is now going to spend large sums on ads aimed at winning over the city’s residents.
New $2.5 Million Westside Park Playground in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - After nearly four years of planning and fundraising, the new Westside Park playground will celebrate its grand opening on Saturday afternoon from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and all neighborhood residents and other Missoulians are invited to attend. See the new $2.5 Million Upgrade. KGVO...
2 killed in I90 crash Thursday night near Belgrade
Two people are dead following a crash Thursday night on Interstate 90 near Belgrade. One driver reportedly driving wrong way
montanakaimin.com
Second Pumpkin spiked on Main Hall
A second pumpkin has been placed on top of the University of Montana's Main Hall in the last 24 hours. The new pumpkin, which sits on the very top of the building, is slightly smaller than its companion lower on the tower. There is also a carving on the new pumpkin, but it is unclear what that carving says.
