Michigan to launch first-ever Fellowships for Future Educators
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Governor Gretchen Whitmer has launched Michigan’s first-ever fellowships for future educators. Stipends will soon be available for student teachers. Starting Monday, applications open for $10,000 Future Teacher Fellowships, and $9,600 stipends for student teachers. We're told this is to help build-up the teacher pipeline, and...
MSHDA to announce up to $25,000 in statewide funding for energy-efficiency program
MICHIGAN- The MSHDA is announcing a statewide competitive funding round to obtain subrecipients for an energy-efficiency program. MI-HOPE is a federally funded program utilizing the United States Department of the Treasury American Rescue Plan (ARP) Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (SLFRF). Officials say the first funding round will...
Michigan's Prop 2 election ballot question: Your questions answered
LANSING, Mich. — With the Nov. 8 midterm election just two weeks away, more attention and ads have honed in on a ballot proposal that would update aspects of Michigan's elections processes. More on Prop 2: What Michigan's proposed voting amendment would change about elections. Advocates of Proposal 2...
$420,000 in grants to help Michigan shelters and victims of domestic violence
DETROIT, Mich. - The DTE Energy Foundation has announced $420,000 in grants will go to 45 state-funded domestic violence shelters in Michigan. The money will be used to support victims of domestic violence in Michigan. “The tragic consequences of domestic violence are present in every county of our state and...
Michigan Republican Party files suit against City of Flint regarding election inspectors
FLINT, Mich - The Michigan Republican Party has filed a lawsuit against the City of Flint Clerk's office alleging they failed to appoint an equal number of Republican election inspectors as required by Michigan law. “We’re going to continue fighting to protect the integrity of our elections in Michigan,” said...
National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day events in Mid-Michigan
National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is taking place on October 29th. Ascension Genesys Hospital is joining with the Genesee County Sheriff and United Community Addiction Network (UCAN) to host a prescription medication take back day on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The outdoor event will be held in Grand Blanc at Ascension Genesys Hospital.
Rural areas to get $759M in grants for high-speed internet
RALEIGH, N.C. — The Agriculture Department announced Thursday it is making available $759 million in grants and loans to enable rural communities to access high-speed internet, part of the broader $65 billion push for high-speed connectivity from last year's infrastructure law. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack and White House senior...
Genesee County man wins more than $260k lottery prize
LANSING, Mich. - A Genesee County man burst into tears when he realized he was the winner of a $261,377 Club Keno The Jack prize from the Michigan Lottery. The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, matched his easy pick The Jack numbers – 11-14-16-26-33-41-65-71 – to eight of the 20 Club Keno numbers drawn in draw 2129204. He bought his winning ticket at Fifty Nine West, located at 786 West Highland Road in Highland. Highland is about 35 miles south of Flint.
Michigan State Police looking for man wanted for questioning in a theft investigation
MT. PLEASANT, Mich. - Do you know the man pictured above?. Michigan State Police are looking for this individual and want to question him in a theft investigation. If you have any info, call MSP at 989-773-5951.
Linden tops Lake Fenton to win Flint Metro League volleyball championship
LAKE FENTON, Mich. - Linden would rally in the third and fourth sets to beat Lake Fenton 3-1 Thursday night in the Flint Metro League championship game. This is the Eagles' first-ever league title and breaks the school record for most wins in a single season.
