The Media and The District Attorney...Silence...KnowingwhatyoudidLockport, IL
Most bused migrants to Chicago came from El Paso: El Paso mayor says he will halt the practiceJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Rescued sea otter at the Shedd Aquarium needs your immediate attentionMark StarChicago, IL
Charity Works To Let You Donate Leftover Candy To The TroopsJus4NetChicago, IL
This is the most haunted restaurant in Illinois, according to Food NetworkJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Pastor Corey Brooks leaves Woodlawn rooftop after raising $20 million for community center
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Nearly a year on a Woodlawn rooftop just about over for Chicago pastor Corey Brooks, who has been raising money to build a community center on the site.After raising $20 million, Brooks has enough money to begin building his Leadership & Economic Opportunity Center at 66th and King Drive.So, on Saturday, he will leave the roof for good for a ceremonial ground-breaking on the new center, after spending 11 months living in tents on the rooftop."I've missed some things, but I will also gain some things, built up relationships; but most of all, we've garnered enough support to...
Burial ceremony held for 163 unidentified deceased people
To ensure that people who recently died in Cook County and had no one to mourn them received dignified burials, county leaders and representatives of the Catholic Church teamed up for a special service at a cemetery on Chicago’s Southwest Side.
vfpress.news
Gwendolyn Franklin, Last Surviving Child Of Walter And Quinella Hathaway, Dies At 93
Friday, Oct. 28, 2022 || By Community Editor || @maywoodnews. Gwendolyn E. Hathaway Franklin, the last surviving child of Walter and Quinella Watson Hathaway — the heads of one of the most influential Black families in Maywood — died Oct. 24. She was 93. Her death was confirmed by close relatives.
Election 2022: Here Are The Referendums Illinois Voters Will Decide On This Fall
Illinois voters will not only face a host of important decisions when it comes to elected officials this November, but critical questions will also be on ballots across the Chicago area. There’s only one statewide ballot question this year, involving the Workers Rights Amendment, but there are dozens of questions...
beckersspine.com
Orthopedic surgeon buys $2M Chicago church, plans to convert to community hub
Orthopedic surgeon Daniel Ivankovich, MD, purchased a church in Chicago's Uptown neighborhood with plans to convert it into a nonprofit community center, Block Club Chicago reported Oct. 28. Dr. Ivankovich, who's also a philanthropist and blues musician, purchased Preston Bradley Center for $2 million and plans to spend more on...
Survivors mark 50th anniversary of Illinois Central train crash, worst such wreck in Chicago history
CHICAGO (CBS) -- It was a cloudy, fall morning, and a rush hour like any other when it happened: a catastrophic train crash just south of McCormick Place. Dozens of passengers, commuting to work and school, were killed. Hundreds of others were hurt.Survivors of the crash want the world to remember the lives lost, and the heroism doctors and nurses showed 50 years ago this Sunday.High school senior Lisa Klare had no reason to think anything unusual would happen when she boarded an Illinois Central train on the South Side."It was just a Monday routine, going to work kind of...
Bronzeville Is Getting A ‘Time Out-Style’ Food Hall, An Outpatient Clinic And An Eco-Apartment Project
GRAND BOULEVARD — Developments slated for Bronzeville and Washington Park are moving forward after getting City Council approval Wednesday. Among the approved projects is an outpatient clinic, a food hall and entertainment venue and a mixed-use development featuring eco-sustainable apartments. Here’s a look at what’s coming to the neighborhood:...
West Rogers Park school named after slaveowner to be renamed
CHICAGO — A school in West Rogers Park is being renamed after a unanimous vote by the Chicago Board of Education. Daniel Boone Elementary School, located at 6710 N Washtenaw Avenue, will now be called Mosaic School of Fine Arts. The school had been named after the slaveowner for nearly a century. A 2020 review […]
In Chicago, handguns turned into high-capacity machine guns fuel deadly violence
A thumbnail-size "switch" turns a gun from semi-automatic to automatic. Authorities see a correlation between an uptick in mass shootings and the rise of switch-equipped guns and extended magazines.
oakpark.com
Historic Hulbert homes hit the market
A neighborhood in south Oak Park may have turned down historic district status in 2015, but the imprint of developer Thomas Hulbert that makes the area unique continues to draw in families looking for the ideal Oak Park experience. Between Madison Street and the Eisenhower and Oak Park and Harlem...
Pop! Heights Park opens Saturday on Chicago's Far South Side
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A new park is bringing a pop of color and vitality to the Far South Side. POP! Heights Park on 112th and South Halsted opens SaturdayIt's meant to be a gathering spot for people living in Roseland, Morgan Park, and West Pullman.Far South Community Development Director Katanya Raby says the park will bring new opportunities for future development. "Hopefully, it will attract more developers to the area, more homeowners who are looking to purchase homes, Roseland and East Morgan Park, and West Pullman has a great housing stock so hopefully we'll attract more people to...
chicagocrusader.com
Local church celebrates ‘70 years at 70th Street’ in Chicago
On Sunday, October 30, Kelly Woodlawn United Methodist Church, 6955 S. King Drive, will celebrate two events commemorating 70 years on 70th Street. The first salute is the 15th anniversary of the marriage of the former Kelly United Methodist Church and the former Woodlawn United Methodist Church. The second salute...
With bills in the thousands, Chicago families want answers from the city
WGN Investigates previously reported how a North Side condo building saw their water bill jump from a monthly average of up to $800, to more than $10,000. I
Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson launches campaign for Chicago mayor
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The race for Chicago mayor is getting bigger as another candidate is jumping into the fray.On Thursday, Cook County Board Commissioner Brandon Johnson made it official and launched his campaign.Johnson, a former Chicago Public Schools teacher and Chicago Teachers Union organizer, was endorsed by the CTU before he officially joined the race, and has the backing of several progressive political organizations."As a teacher, I experienced the painful impact of disinvestment on my students and their families, and this personal experience – seeing children endure inequity – is what fuels my commitment to building a stronger, safer and...
Organization monitors synagogue safety, antisemitic threats from Chicago stronghold
The I-Team went inside for a rare look at what America's Jewish community is doing to protect their own people, property and in many cases, all of us.
midwestliving.com
This Chicagoan is Helping Women Learn the Skills That No One Thought to Teach Them
Summer Lambert became a homeowner in the heat of the pandemic. Men were in and out of her house working on projects that she had never learned to do. Lambert realized that growing up, she, like many other girls, was never taught how to do the handiwork her dad was an expert at. She spent the next year focused on empowerment, saving money and learning things that boys grew up learning, more so than herself. That proved to be the catalyst for launching DIY GRRL Collective—an education collective teaching people of all genders (but especially women) essential life skills.
travelnoire.com
The Fallout Continues: A Mural Of Kanye West In Chicago Has Been Painted Over
The precipitous, but completely avoidable fallout following Kanye’s remarks on Twitter continues. More and more businesses, big and small, have publicly condemned and cut ties with the rapper. Now, there’s backlash from the art world. On Wednesday, a mural of Ye in Chicago was painted over by the original artist, at the request of the building’s owner.
Chicago may lose its printing press
Bally's is moving forward with its plans to build a casino by buying the Tribune's Freedom Center production plant along the Chicago River in West Town. The sprawling 30-acre site will house the new casino, a hotel and an entertainment district by its expected opening in 2026. Why it matters:...
cwbchicago.com
Chicago judge slaps high-speed “Kia Boy” with $250,000 bail
A Cook County judge in Chicago ordered an alleged “Kia Boy” held on $250,000 “not just for the public’s safety, but to protect this young man from himself.”. “Kia Boys” take advantage of a design flaw that allows them to steal Kias and Hyundai vehicles with little more than a USB cord. The fad, fueled by social media how-to videos, resulted in 642 Kia and Hyundai thefts being reported in Cook County during July, up from 74 cases in July 2021.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago Board of Education votes unanimously to take over Urban Prep's Bronzeville, Englewood campuses
CHICAGO - The Chicago Board of Education voted unanimously Wednesday to take over two campuses of the charter school, Urban Prep. The district cited financial mismanagement and sexual misconduct allegations against the charter's founder and former CEO, as well as other issues. "I don’t think Urban Prep should be taken...
