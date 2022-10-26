Summer Lambert became a homeowner in the heat of the pandemic. Men were in and out of her house working on projects that she had never learned to do. Lambert realized that growing up, she, like many other girls, was never taught how to do the handiwork her dad was an expert at. She spent the next year focused on empowerment, saving money and learning things that boys grew up learning, more so than herself. That proved to be the catalyst for launching DIY GRRL Collective—an education collective teaching people of all genders (but especially women) essential life skills.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO